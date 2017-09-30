Blaney Gets Xfinity Win In Dover

RacinToday.com

Dave Blaney dominated the late going and went on to win Saturdays’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Playoff driver William Byron led every lap of the 60-circuit first stage and banked a playoff point, Blaney took the lead off pit road under caution on Lap 64. Blaney kept his No. 22 Team Penske Ford out front the rest of the way, except for one lap led by Daniel Suarez on pit road under caution after the conclusion of Stage 2.

Playoff driver Justin Allgaier charged from fourth to second on the Lap 128 restart that began the final stage, which ran under a green flag to the finish. Though Allgaier was able to hold off Byron, his JR Motorsports teammate, and hold the series lead, he had nothing for Blaney, who finished 4.852 seconds ahead of Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

“It’s really hard to get a car like that, and, to be honest, we didn’t have it in the first run,” said Blaney. “We were a little bit off on the first run. We made some great changes after the first stage to get it better to where it needs to be.

“We actually got it better for the last run… As a driver, that’s all you can ask for, great changes throughout. It’s awesome to get to Victory Lane with (sponsor) Fitzgerald. This is really cool. We were close the first race this year and just didn’t quite get it. Definitely learned a lot for tomorrow.”

The victory was Blaney’s sixth in the series, his second this season and his first at the Monster Mile.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Saturday, September 30, 2017

(8) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200. (4) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 200. (1) William Byron # (P), Chevrolet, 200. (9) Daniel Hemric # (P), Chevrolet, 200. (7) Brennan Poole (P), Chevrolet, 200. (23) Matt Tifft # (P), Toyota, 200. (2) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 200. (6) Cole Custer # (P), Ford, 200. (10) Elliott Sadler (P), Chevrolet, 200. (13) Brendan Gaughan (P), Chevrolet, 200. (16) Michael Annett (P), Chevrolet, 200. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200. (11) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199. (14) Corey LaJoie(i), Toyota, 199. (17) Ryan Reed (P), Ford, 198. (25) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198. (18) Casey Mears, Ford, 198. (19) Blake Koch (P), Chevrolet, 198. (3) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, 198. (27) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 198. (22) Jeremy Clements (P), Chevrolet, 198. (26) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 198. (20) Spencer Gallagher Jr. #, Chevrolet, 198. (29) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 197. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 194. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 194. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 194. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 192. (37) Mike Harmon, Dodge, Clutch, 87. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Suspension, 43. (38) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Overheating, 35. (40) Gray Gaulding(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 31. (24) Reed Sorenson(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 25. (34) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, Accident, 25. (31) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Engine, 17. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 7. (15) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 4. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Accident, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.975 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 47 Mins, 10 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.852 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron # (P) 1-62; D. Suarez(i) 63; R. Blaney(i) 64-122; D. Suarez(i) 123; R. Blaney(i) 124-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): R. Blaney(i) 2 times for 136 laps; W. Byron # (P) 1 time for 62 laps; D. Suarez(i) 2 times for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 9,22,18,7,20,1,42,00,21,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,9,7,18,1,42,00,21,48,20