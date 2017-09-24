Busch Wins New Hampshire, Gets Round-2 Berth

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch led 187 of 300 laps to win Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The win came in the second race of the 10-event playoffs and moves Busch into Round 2.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing finished second, 2.6-seconds back, while Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth was third.

“It feels great,” Busch said. “This is what it’s all about, you know? We’re supposed to do these things and it feels even better when we can do those things and, you know, we’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities I feel like this year, but today we were able to execute all day long.

“For us to be able to run up front all day long with the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) car, that was good. We kind of kept pace with him. I know he had his issue over there on the backstretch. That was a close call for a lot of us, but thankfully we were able to get through that one.”

Larson was asked about finishing second.

“I mean, obviously you want to win,” Larson said. “And, second is the first loser. But, second is also not bad; especially when you get to the Playoffs. Winning is very important, but also consistency is just as important. We got a fifth last week and a second today with even better Stage points, so that was pretty much the day that we needed. Obviously, a win would have been great, but second was just as good.”

Brad Keselowski of Team Penske was fourth and Truex Jr., who led 112 laps and was involved in wreck, was fifth for Furniture Row Racing.

That wreck occurred on the final lap of the first stage. Truex was leading the race. The day’s major incident started when Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon made contact coming off of Turn 2. Kurt Busch was unable to avoid his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, drilling the side of Harvick’s No. 4 Ford.

Truex spun trying to avoid the wreck but was able to continue with left-rear damage. Both Harvick and Busch were forced out of the race.

“I know as I got sideways there I tried to get thing whoa’d down and pointed in the right direction and it snapped back the other way,” Harvick said. “I tried to lock it down and it was too far up across the race track. I knew I was probably worse off at that particular point, so once it turned back right and I was in trouble I should have just tried to keep it left, but I couldn’t really tell where I was with all the smoke and everything that was happening, but just got hit from behind and spun out.”

Said Dillon, “He kept coming left and I was in the gas and he bobbled and when he bobbled I tapped him and it spun him out.”

The playoffs will continue next weekend at Dover International Speedway. That race will be the finale of Round 1 of the playoffs and will determine which 12 drivers move on.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – ISM Connect 300

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, New Hampshire

Sunday, September 24, 2017

(1) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 300. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 300. (10) Matt Kenseth (P), Toyota, 300. (13) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 300. (5) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 300. (8) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 300. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 300. (25) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 300. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 300. (39) Joey Logano, Ford, 300. (14) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 300. (3) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 300. (18) Ryan Newman (P), Chevrolet, 300. (12) Jimmie Johnson (P), Chevrolet, 300. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P), Ford, 300. (11) Jamie McMurray (P), Chevrolet, 300. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300. (27) Danica Patrick, Ford, 300. (17) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 300. (19) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 300. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 299. (30) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 298. (31) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 298. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 298. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 298. (29) Aric Almirola, Ford, 297. (33) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 297. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 297. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 296. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 296. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 295. (36) * Brett Moffitt(i), Toyota, 294. (34) * Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 293. (15) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 289. (9) Kasey Kahne (P), Chevrolet, 289. (6) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, Accident, 148. (7) Kurt Busch (P), Ford, Accident, 148. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Accident, 143. (38) * Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 74.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.958 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 54 Mins, 47 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.641 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch (P) 1-39; M. Truex Jr. (P) 40-77; K. Larson (P) 78; M. Truex Jr. (P) 79-149; Kyle Busch (P) 150-264; M. Truex Jr. (P) 265-267; Kyle Busch (P) 268-300.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch (P) 3 times for 187 laps; M. Truex Jr. (P) 3 times for 112 laps; K. Larson (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,42,18,77,21,20,2,48,11,4

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,20,2,77,42,78,48,11,21,1