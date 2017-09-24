Reddick Surprises Xfinity Playoff Field

Tyler Reddick, a non-playoff driver, won the first Xfinity Series playoffs race Saturday evening at Kentucky Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won with a 14.540-second margin of victory over teammate Brennan Poole.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily me making a statement, it was just Chip Ganassi Racing making a statement,” said Reddick, who is racing a partial schedule in the series. “Me and Brennan (Poole) were really fast all night.

“We had a really fast car last weekend, our mile-and-a-half program has been unreal. Mike Shiplett (crew chief) brought me from ground zero all the way to here. All the guys at Ganassi have gone above and beyond in helping me become a better driver.”

Reddick who hadn’t led a lap in his previous 14 races this season, but led a race-high 66 laps Saturday night added, “To be here today is surreal. We had such a really fast car the last time we were here, to be able to bring it to Victory Lane, I knew the car was capable.”

Poole earned a career-best finish behind Reddick.

“I just think it was a strong statement tonight,” said Poole, who earned his second top-five of 2017. “I’m proud of our Ganassi team coming up one-two. This is really a track that we have struggled at in the past. To come out and be strong in the first race of the playoffs is pretty awesome.

“I want to thank everyone who has put effort into this thing. It’s really showed off the past couple of months. We’ve been really consistent and been right there. A win’s coming for us.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Kentucky

Saturday, September 23, 2017

(5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Brennan Poole (P), Chevrolet, 200. (4) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 200. (2) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200. (3) Cole Custer # (P), Ford, 200. (6) Elliott Sadler (P), Chevrolet, 200. (7) Daniel Hemric # (P), Chevrolet, 200. (10) Brian Scott, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Matt Tifft # (P), Toyota, 200. (13) Ryan Reed (P), Ford, 199. (11) Ben Kennedy #, Chevrolet, 199. (1) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 199. (14) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 199. (16) Brendan Gaughan (P), Chevrolet, 199. (19) Spencer Gallagher Jr. #, Chevrolet, 199. (18) Michael Annett (P), Chevrolet, 199. (17) Blake Koch (P), Chevrolet, 198. (12) William Byron # (P), Chevrolet, 198. (22) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 198. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198. (25) Jeremy Clements (P), Chevrolet, 198. (24) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 196. (27) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 196. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 196. (29) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 196. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 194. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 194. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 193. (15) Sam Hornish Jr., Ford, 191. (35) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 190. (31) Korbin Forrister(i), Chevrolet, 188. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, Fuel Pump, 65. (39) John Jackson, Chevrolet, Engine, 59. (33) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Overheating, 55. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 27. (38) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, Vibration, 27. (37) Carl Long, Toyota, Engine, 24. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 16.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 151.728 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 58 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 14.540 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Benjamin 1-40; C. Custer # (P) 41-48; K. Benjamin 49-51; C. Custer # (P) 52-92; E. Sadler (P) 93-103; R. Preece 104-125; T. Reddick 126-151; K. Benjamin 152-160; T. Reddick 161-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): T. Reddick 2 times for 66 laps; K. Benjamin 3 times for 52 laps; C. Custer # (P) 2 times for 49 laps; R. Preece 1 time for 22 laps; E. Sadler (P) 1 time for 11 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 00,42,18,20,48,21,19,1,3,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 00,42,21,20,9,3,18,2,16,1