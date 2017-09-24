NASCAR Puts Logano In ‘Jail’; Drivers React

By Mike Harris | Senior Writer

LOUDON, N.H. – Joey Logano felt a little like he was in jail Saturday as he sat in his car on pit road for the entire final practice session for the ISM Connect 300 Cup race.

After his Team Penske No. 22 Ford failed technical inspection four times prior to Friday's qualifying, NASCAR penalized the team, prohibiting Logano from taking part in qualifying and ordering him to sit in his car on pit road for the entire 50-minute final practice on the 1-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway oval.

While it is not uncommon for NASCAR to make drivers sit out parts of practice for tech violations by the team _ 13 other drivers sat out at least 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice _ this was the first time a driver has sat in his car for a full session.

While Logano sat parked along the pit wall, he was visited by his wife, Brittany, and several fans, who reached through the window netting to shake his hand and took selfies with the driver.

“Yeah, it was a first,’’ said Logano, who will start last in Sunday’s 39-car field. “I got to hang out with my wife during practice. She put her hand on the window net and I put my hand on the other side and (we were) laughing. (It was) like I was in jail.’’

Several drivers, including Dale Earnhardt, tweeted out negative comments about having drivers sit in their cars in full uniform on pit lane while practice is taking place.

“I’ve no issue with making him miss practice. Him sitting on pit road with what amounts to wearing a dunce hat is highly unnecessary,’’ Earnhardt tweeted.

He later tweeted,“Like strict governing and harsh penalties to keep things honest. I don’t like our sport looking silly. My opinion: this achieves the latter.’’

Logano, with two of his 18 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victories, on this track, was allowed to take part in the first two practices of the weekend. But he indicated that missing qualifying and the final practice would definitely make the race more difficult.

“I had time for a lot of thoughts in (the car), mainly that’s it a total joke,’’ he noted. “I don’t know why it has to be out on pit road. I mean, a penalty is a penalty. That’s fine. But there’s no reason to sit out there.

“I think it’s dumb. But that’s coming from a guy that just sat in a car for an hour sweating.’’

Asked if fact that it was a hot day, with afternoon temperatures reach to the mid-80s, made it worse, Logano said, “No, you sit in there and bake a little bit, but I turned my helmet fan on and I was fine. I just sat there and watched cars go by.’’