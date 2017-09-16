Sauter Claims Chicago Truck Win

RacinToday.com

Johnny Sauter passed regular-season champion Christopher Bell for the lead on Lap 123 of 150 and drove away to win Friday Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway by 2.005 seconds over Chase Briscoe, who passed Bell for second on Lap 136.

Fighting for the final position in the playoffs, Ryan Truex won the first 35-lap stage and finished fourth behind Bell at the checkered flag. Ben Rhodes came home sixth and snagged the last Playoff berth on a tiebreaker.

With the Playoff spot decided by best regular-season finish, Rhodes won on the strength of his second-place run at Pocono Raceway, where he beat Truex to the finish line by a quarter of a second.

Sauter won for the first time at Chicagoland Speedway, the second time this season and the 15th time in 214 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts.

“This truck was unbelievable,” said Sauter, who stayed on the track during a caution late in the first stage and had to battle back through the field. “We had a great truck yesterday (in practice). I was worried with the Cup guys and the XFINITY guys here the track might change a little bit.

“We elected to try to win that first stage there, and we lost a lot of track position, had to fight to get it back. And then I had a horrible restart and lost a lot of track position again. This is what we needed. This is the momentum, the shot in the arm… This thing was on rails the last run.”

###

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – TheHouse.com 225

Chicagoland Speedway

Joliet, Illinois

Friday, September 15, 2017

(4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150. (2) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 150. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150. (1) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 150. (8) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 150. (13) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150. (12) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 150. (6) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 150. (14) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 150. (10) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 150. (11) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 150. (16) Regan Smith, Ford, 149. (15) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 149. (9) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 149. (7) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 148. (5) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 148. (17) Justin Fontaine, Toyota, 148. (23) Wendell Chavous #, Chevrolet, 144. (25) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 143. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 143. (21) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, Clutch, 133. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Suspension, 102. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Transmission, 101. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Suspension, 27. (19) Gray Gaulding(i), Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 25. (27) Ted Minor, Chevrolet, Engine, 23. (28) Mike Harmon(i), Chevrolet, Transmission, 12. (29) Tommy Regan(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 11. (24) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, Accident, 10. (26) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 10. (20) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Vibration, 7. (32) Mike Senica, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 0.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.25 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 49 Mins, 32 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.005 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Truex 0; C. Bell 1; R. Truex 2-23; C. Bell 24-30; R. Truex 31-37; C. Briscoe # 38-54; C. Bell 55-76; M. Crafton 77; C. Bell 78-107; J. Haley # 108-109; C. Briscoe # 110; C. Bell 111-122; J. Sauter 123-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bell 5 times for 72 laps; R. Truex 2 times for 29 laps; J. Sauter 1 time for 28 laps; C. Briscoe # 2 times for 18 laps; J. Haley # 1 time for 2 laps; M. Crafton 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 16,21,27,8,29,19,88,4,92,18

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,29,88,21,19,24,8,16,51,18