Brown Finds Quiet Sitting In Front Of 10,000 Roaring Horses

CONCORD, N.C. – Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown is known for his lightning fast performances at the dragstrip, but this year the track has actually been the place where he could slow his lifestyle and relax.

“It’s been crazy. I never appreciated my bed so much when I go home or even stay at home,” Brown said Friday at zMAX Dragway where the Countdown to the Championship began with the NHRA Carolina Nationals.

“With three kids, soccer practice, racing Junior Dragsters, building a house, building a new shop, moving my mother-in-law from Louisiana to Indiana, and shooting ‘Top Gear’ (TV show), it’s been a crazy year for AB.”

Brown described the race track as his “sanctuary where I’m actually at peace.”

“I get to come out here and actually do me with the race team,” said Brown, who’s seeded second entering the Countdown. “I can go into my quiet place, I call it. It’s not so chaotic.

“Now it’s getting to the part of the season that I enjoy the most. That’s the Countdown.”

###

The weekend that Courtney Force begins her quest for the NHRA Funny Car championship, her husband, Graham Rahal, concludes his IndyCar Series season.

Rahal, a two-time winner this year, enters the season finale at Sonoma, Calif., seventh in the point standings. Force enters the NHRA Carolina Nationals and Countdown to the Championship seeded sixth. Force will be embroiled in her title run on the East Coast, while Rahal is competing on the West Coast. That doesn’t mean, however, that she won’t know how his race is progressing.

“You check in with each other as much as possible,” Force said. “He’s going to be under a lot of pressure being that it’s his final race, but I’m excited that his season is about to end because now he can be out there with me for the rest of my races. I know it’s going to be a little stressful on the road going for that championship. It will be nice to have him on the road more.”

Race day is extremely busy for Force and Rahal, but they understand each other’s crazy schedules.

“My mom is actually the one that can fill me in between rounds to let me know how he’s doing; just to make sure that he’s safe. That’s the most important thing,” Force said.

Force said her mother usually watches the IndyCar telecast on race day in her transporter, but she admitted she only catches glimpses of it when she runs in to grab a bottle of water.

“Obviously, you can’t sit down and watch it when you’re in the middle of your own race,” Force said. “You need to keep your focus. It’s kinda two different things. I especially want him to do well in his final race, but at the same time he knows I have to focus on my race car, my team and kicking off the Countdown to the Championship on a high note.”