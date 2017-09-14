Danicamania Grinding To An Awkward Conclusion

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

If Danica Patrick is looking for the perfect sponsor as she seeks a new Cup Series ride, she may want to make a deal with Isotoner gloves. That company could then adopt a slogan along the lines of: The gloves that protect the most oft-used pointing fingers in the sport.

In a telephone interview with ESPN.com’s Bob Pockrass this week, Patrick talked about her impending departure from Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2017 season. And as usual, the reasons for losing her gig at the top-tier team were the fault of others.

They were the fault of SHR, basically.

The team, she inferred, was less than aggressive in securing her sponsorship next year: “There wasn’t a lot of push to make it happen, but it’s OK,” the 35-year-old Patrick said of finding a company or companies willing to spend $20 million on a driver who has zero wins in 180 Cup starts, 115 IndyCar starts and 61 Xfinity starts.

Patrick also inferred that SHR’s people failed to make her cars go faster.

“It takes people,” Patrick told Pockrass, one of the few solid pros covering the sport. “In NASCAR, you’re better off with a group of guys or girls that are working day and night and diligently for you. It is a hard job. … The workload it takes to be competitive at the Cup level is relentless.

“I feel bad for them, but that is what it takes. If you have a group of people willing to work that hard, you’re better off at a second-tier team than a first-tier team that has a group of people who doesn’t care about you.”

Say what? Was Patrick actually insinuating that her team was not working hard enough to get her to victory lane or even top-10 finishes?

“At times,” Patrick said. “I don’t think it’s always constant. At the Cup level, I partially blame just how difficult it is, the workload challenge of it – it’s wide and deep, especially at Stewart-Haas, where it’s a crew-chief driven team where the crew chief makes all the calls and the car build and how it is and what setup ultimately goes on it.

“There are no two cars identical at the shop. … There are times when the envelope gets pushed and I yell and scream loud enough and sometimes things go a little bit better. But, I think at times, it’s also been very average. There’s been a mix of both.”

Finger pointing has been a trademark of Patrick’s. Poor finishes, crashes during races, run-ins fellow competitors in infields have very often been the fault of everybody but the person in the mirror. She has proclaimed that often and loudly.

She wore out her welcome in Indycar in 2010 with such proclamations. After a poor qualifying effort for that year’s Indianapolis 500, Patrick pointed her finger at her team, saying she had an “absolutely awful” race car and said “it’s not my fault.” The remarks were made during an interview that was being broadcast live on the track’s PA system and the response from the fans at Indy was a rolling tidal wave of booing.

Shortly after, it was on to stock cars.

She was met hardy handshakes and was paraded aloft as a savior.

Even though consistent success eluded Patrick when she was driving for event- and championship-winning teams like Rahal Letterman and Andretti Green, she was an immediate fan fave in NASCAR.

But that began to sour as mediocrity on the track and Patrick’s finger pointing began to grate on her stock car followers. Racing, as much or even more so than other sports, is a team sport. In racing, as much or more so than in other sports, fans know the value of selfless team work as those guys with wrenches in their hands and 80-pound gas cans on their shoulders get little money and less glory.

Racing fans, as much or more so than fans in other sports, feel that extremely wealthy drivers had better be spot-on perfect behind the wheel before they have the right to call out the worker bees.

One place Patrick cannot point a finger is at NASCAR or its media partners. She has been treated with unwavering and undeniable deference by the series’ media partners. Every time she would inch toward the top 10 in a race, TV announcers and analysts would coo. It’s what partners do for each other.

The public had been constantly mis-served to misplaced assurances that Patrick was maturing as a driver, that a comfort level had been reached between her and team and success was just a race or two away.

The gushing and optimism has slowed in recent years. And not just in the media and by people who desperately would love to see Patrick become the savior of a sport in decline. Sponsors – first Go Daddy and now, in controversial fashion, Nature’s Bakery – have concluded that Patrick is never going to become a top-tier driver or top-tier product pusher.

Opinions vary the reasons of why Patrick has never been able to reach that top tier.

Perhaps it connected to the reason why she became a top tier finger-pointer; it’s an anger thing. Racing requires, yes, aggressiveness. But it also requires the ability to harness aggressiveness. Controlled fury, I believe, is the appropriate cliche.

Patrick has not gotten the controlled part.

She told Pockrass this week that she is not interested in signing with a team that cannot her become a winner.

That team may not exist. If it did a couple weeks ago, it may have closed its doors to Patrick in the wake of the Pockrass interview and finger pointing contained within.