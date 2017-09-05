TMS Aiding Harvey Relief Effort

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter will conduct a two-day donation drive this week to assist residents of the Greater Houston and Southeast Texas regions affected by the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Hurricane Harvey Donation Drive will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8, at the TMS ticket office building adjacent to the lake fronting State Highway 114.That location will provide Fort Worth-area/Metroplex residents a primary drop-off location for those interested in helping their fellow-Texans.

All items collected by Texas Motor Speedway staff will be donated to the American Red Cross. The following are the most-needed items:

Non-perishable food: Pull-top canned foods such as vegetables, fruits and canned meats; ready-to-eat dry goods such as nuts, peanut butter, dried fruits, granola and trail mixes, jerky, ready-to-eat snacks; bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.

Personal-care products: Anti-bacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach, mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Clothing: Regular and plus-size clothing for men, women and children; socks, underwear in new packaging and footwear in all sizes.

Miscellaneous: Blankets, pillows, towels, cots.

For those interested in making a monetary donation to the American Red Cross, please visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RedCross or text “Harvey” to 90999 for a $10 donation. Texas Motor Speedway also will take monetary donations at the drive and present them to the American Red Cross.

For more information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.