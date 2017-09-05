‘Big Go’ Win A Big Get For Top Fueler Torrence

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Steve Torrence exited the world’s biggest drag race with championship-caliber confidence Monday after adding a victory in the Top Fuel final of the NHRA’s 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals to his Saturday win in the $100,000 Traxxas Nitro Shootout.

His victory over upset-minded, fellow-Texan Kebin Kinsley at “The Big Go’ insured that Torrence will begin NHRA’s six-race Countdown to the Championship as the No. 1 seed in Top Fuel. The playoff season will begin with the 10th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Sept. 15-17.

Torrence will open the playoffs 30 points ahead of close friend Antron Brown of Don Schumacher Racing. Torrence caught and passed Brown for P1 during a tension-filled second round showdown. Torrence missed-out on the opportunity to trailer all three DSR dragsters at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis when Kinsley ambushed 10-time Indy winner Tony Schumacher in one semifinal while Torrence drove past Leah Pritchett’s car in the other.

The U.S. Nationals runnerup three of the previous four years, Torrence covered the 1,000-foot distance at the facility in Clermont, Ind., in 3.757-seconds at 322.96 mph. Kinsley _ a virtual unknown outside the Lone Star State and a first-time Top Fuel finalist _ lost traction in the opposite lane. Kinsley defeated No. 1 qualifier Clay Millican, 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and the winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA history, eight-time world champ Schumacher, before falling to Torrence.

“This is surreal,” said Torrence, driver of the Capco Contractors dragster. “I don’t even know if I’m realizing what’s going on right now. You come to Indy and you race for a week. This is our biggest race. This is what we race our careers for _ it’s to try and win Indy and it’s a marathon. I’m wore out. Unless you’re a racer and in this situation, I don’t think I can explain the feelings you get. This is us winning the biggest race of our sport. I said the other day, you can win a bunch of championships but if you don’t win Indy then you haven’t really done much. So now we’ve won Indy.

“We’re gonna celebrate big-time (Monday night) but tomorrow the focus turns to the Countdown. Our goal was to be No. 1 and get that 30-point advantage going into the Countdown and we did that. But this is no time to pat ourselves on the back. There’s still a lot of work to do. It’s real easy to go from hero to zero and zero to hero in those last six races.”

In other racing, J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were victorious at the 18th event of 24 on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Series Drag Racing Series schedule.

In seven rounds of weekend racing, Torrence left the starting line first in all but his Monday race vs. Brown, a three-time/reigning world champion. In that duel, Torrence’s 0.043-second reaction time was just a tick off Brown’s best-of-event 0.038-seconds _ but it made no difference. The Richard Hogan-and-Bobby Lagana Jr.-tuned Capco dragster covered the course in 3.730-seconds to 3.745 for Brown. Torrence notched his seventh win of the season and 15th of his career.

Torrence’s overall performance ranks among the most impressive in Indy history. In addition to becoming just the sixth Top Fuel driver to win a bonus race and an NHRA tour event in the same weekend _ along with Schumacher, Shawn Langdon, Gary Scelzi, Joe Amato at Rod Fuller _Torrence earned an event-high 12 qualifying bonus points. For the weekend, he was just three points shy of winning every point possible.

After posting quick time of every round of the Shootout, the Capco dragster added passes of 3.725-seconds, 3.711, 3.765 and 3.757 on Monday. All but the first was quickest of the entire round. It was only second-quickest.

The only other time Torrence celebrated in a U.S. Nationals winner’s circle was 2005 when he won in Top Alcohol Dragster _ significant because he went on to win the championship that season. This year, the 34-year-old cancer survivor from Kilgore, Texas, is aiming to become the first driver to win world championships in both the Top Fuel and Top Alcohol categories.

In Funny Car, Indianapolis native Todd powered past reigning world champion Ron Capps with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.949-seconds at 325.53 mph. DSR’s Capps ran 3.923-seconds at 325.61 mph in his Dodge Charger R/T. Todd posted his first career U.S. Nationals win and second of the season and of his Funny Car career, to go with nine wins in Top Fuel.

““I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, watching all these guys,” Todd said. “This is where it all started for me. I grew up racing here. We got a Jr. Dragster at the end of 1992. In 1993 it was my first season and we would pit right behind the Top Eliminators Club. I grew up racing here weekly and almost won the track championship.

“I remember coming here and watching Ron Capps, and to be racing him in the final round at Indy _it’s too surreal. This is the one you always dream of winning. Like Torrence said, you win Indy and you know you’ve beaten the best in the sport. Ron Capps and those guys out there are the best in the sport.”

Todd notched wins against Brian Stewart, two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon and veteran campaigner Tim Wilkerson, who crossed the center line in the semifinals, before taking home the Wally. Capps took out 2015 winner Alexis DeJoria, Jim Campbell and teammate/2012 world champ Jack Beckman before losing against Todd.

“Everybody gets so tensed-up for this race,” Todd said. “It’s like walking through eggshells throughout the entire pit area. It draws in all kinds of people. For me, living five minutes away from here, I can hear when guys are testing here when nobody knows about it and come watch and report back to Michigan (where Kalitta Motorsports is based). I have a lot of family and friends here. It can be distracting; you try to treat it like any other race, but it’s not like any other race. When it comes to race day, you’ve got to be on your game.”

Todd won his second race in the last four after previously prevailing at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in July during the three-race “Western Swing.” Todd moved up to eighth heading into the Countdown in his rookie Funny Car season. With the victory, a Kalitta Motorsports Toyota now has won three of the last four Funny Car races counting Todd’s victory at Sonoma and DeJoria’s at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

In the Pro Stock final, Skillman covered the quarter-mile in 6.676-seconds at 206.61 mph in his Camaro to defeat Greg Anderson’s 6.660-second pass at 208.01 mph in a classic holeshot victory. Skillman earned his first U.S. Nationals Wally trophy, fourth win of the season and seventh of his career.

“I cannot speak highly enough of my team. They’ve been killing it,” said Skillman, who has scored four wins in the last six races. “Consistency is super-hard in this sport and we have a car that keeps repeating. This has been a long time coming. We’ve worked really hard to finally get something like this to happen. There’s a very small list of things I’d really like to do in life and this is one of them. I want for nothing and this was something that I really wanted to do. And that’s finally done and we’re not done chasing yet.”

Skillman defeated five-time world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., Chris McGaha and rookie/No. 1 qualifier Tanner Gray en route to the final. Anderson, a four-time world champion and six-time U.S. Nats winner, defeated veteran Chevrolet campaigner Kenny Delco; three-time/reigning world champ Jason Line and Alex Laughlin.

Three-time world champion Krawiec rode to the Pro Stock Motorcycle title with his quarter-mile pass in 6.858-seconds at 196.90 mph aboard his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod to defeat Hector Arana Jr. and his Lucas Oil Buell’s 6.886-second pass at 195.48 mph. This was Krawiec’s second U.S. Nats victory, third win of the season and 39th of his career.

“We had a great motorcycle all weekend long,” said Krawiec, the No. 1 qualifier. “We just needed to keep finessing it and get it better and better and better. I couldn’t be prouder of my crew that I got right now; everybody that puts forth the effort in our program. It’s been non-stop the last two weeks at our shop and for it all to come together and to celebrate here having half of our shop here, it’s just something special.”

Krawiec took down Jim Underdahl, point-leader and 2010 world champion LE Tonglet and two-time world champ Matt Smith. Arana Jr. beat 2016 rookie of the year Cory Reed, Scotty Pollacheck and reigning world champ Jerry Savoie.

###

Capco Contractors car chief Bobby Lagana Jr. and brother Dom were presented the Spirit of Drag Racing Award during pre-race ceremonies at the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Monday. Bobby Bennett, publisher of CompetitionPlus.com, made the presentation in honor of friend and former staffer Mike Aiello. Confined to a wheelchair after a workplace accident, Aiello died from medical complications in 2006 at the age of 29.

In addition to their work for Team Torrence, the Laganas have lent their tuning skills and moral support to a host of competitors including Scott Palmer, European Top Fuel champion Anita Makela of Finland and California rookie Ashley Sanford, currently mastering her trade at the wheel of the Lagana family’s Nitro Ninja dragster.

As a driver, Bobby Lagana won the IHRA Top Fuel championship in 2010 in the family’s “Twilight Zone” dragster. Dom Lagana continues to drive in select events and has filled-in for Steve Torrence during test sessions with the Capco dragster.

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Kebin Kinsley; 3. Tony Schumacher; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Pat Dakin; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Bob Vandergriff Jr.; 12. Ashley Sanford; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Wayne Newby.

Funny Car _ 1. J.R. Todd; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 12. Courtney Force; 13. John Force; 14. Justin Schriefer; 15. Brian Stewart; 16. Matt Hagan.

Pro Stock _1. Drew Skillman; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Tanner Gray; 4. Alex Laughlin; 5. Jason Line; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Vincent Nobile; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Johnny Gray; 12. Shane Gray; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Kenny Delco.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. LE Tonglet; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Jim Underdahl; 14. Angie Smith; 15. Joey Gladstone; 16. Mike Berry.

###

Final results Monday from the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.757-seconds, 322.96 mph def. Kebin Kinsley, 10.820-seconds, 48.47 mph.

Funny Car _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.923, 325.61 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.949, 325.53.

Pro Stock _ Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.676, 206.61 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.660, 208.01.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.858, 196.90 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.886, 195.48.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Josh Hart, 5.307, 274.33 def. Megan Meyer, 5.364, 275.79.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ John Lombardo Jr., Chevy Camaro, 5.485, 269.08 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.715, 262.64.

Pro Modified _ Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 6.318, 203.68 def. Troy Coughlin, Corvette, 9.079, 122.76.

Competition Eliminator _ Brad Plourd, Ford T Roadster, 14.529, 93.36 def. Mike Farrell, Chevy Roadster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Kevin Helms, Dodge Challenger, 9.122, 137.86 def. Marion Stephenson, Chevy Cobalt, 9.737, 129.98.

Stock Eliminator _ Larry Gilley, Dodge Dart, 10.622, 123.07 def. Darrell Steiger, Dodge Challenger, 10.619, 123.54.

Factory Stock Showdown _ David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 8.181, 164.53 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.214, 165.48.

Super Comp _ Ray Connolly, Dragster, 8.931, 171.79 def. Edmond Richardson, Dragster, 8.937, 168.72.

Super Gas _ Kevin Adams, Chevy Nova, 9.920, 154.10 def. Samantha Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 9.920, 164.57.

###

Final round-by-round results from the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Pat Dakin, 3.757, 315.64 def. Bob Vandergriff Jr., 3.762, 325.22; Tony Schumacher, 3.736, 319.98 def. Terry McMillen, 3.797, 318.84; Kebin Kinsley, 3.813, 318.02 def. Clay Millican, 3.756, 323.97; Leah Pritchett, 3.711, 323.97 def. Wayne Newby, Broke; Steve Torrence, 3.738, 329.75 def. Ashley Sanford, 3.785, 323.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.874, 315.56 def. Richie Crampton, 4.084, 207.75; Antron Brown, 3.726, 324.44 def. Scott Palmer, 3.828, 300.46; Shawn Langdon, 3.756, 325.69 def. Brittany Force, 3.724, 329.02;

QUARTERFINALS _ Kinsley, 3.757, 322.96 def. Langdon, 4.238, 229.47; Schumacher, 3.734, 328.78 def. Kalitta, 3.757, 325.30; Torrence, 3.730, 327.59 def. Brown, 3.745, 322.50; Pritchett, 3.732, 320.97 def. Dakin, 4.071, 221.45;

SEMIFINALS _ Kinsley, 3.772, 316.30 def. Schumacher, 3.801, 324.59; Torrence, 3.765, 324.05 def. Pritchett, 9.779, 81.04;

FINAL _ Torrence, 3.757, 322.96 def. Kinsley, 10.820, 48.47.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.010, 320.97 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.068, 318.17; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.867, 330.15 def. Justin Schriefer, Dodge Charger, 4.172, 295.01; Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.008, 164.63 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 10.951, 77.59; Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.946, 328.62 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.055, 300.20; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.890, 327.03 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.925, 329.34; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.914, 329.02 def. Brian Stewart, Ford Mustang, 4.641, 174.55; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.915, 326.71 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.914, 325.14; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.880, 328.54 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.901, 331.94;

QUARTERFINALS _ Beckman, 3.878, 327.35 def. Worsham, 4.132, 252.90; Wilkerson, 3.940, 326.79 def. Hight, 4.102, 286.50; Capps, 3.939, 300.60 def. Campbell, 6.609, 100.03; Todd, 3.939, 326.00 def. Pedregon, 3.970, 325.30;

SEMIFINALS _ Todd, def. Wilkerson, Foul/Centerline; Capps, 3.940, 324.75 def. Beckman, 3.948, 322.81;

FINAL _Todd, 3.923, 325.61 def. Capps, 3.949, 325.53.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.656, 206.86 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.688, 207.15; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.662, 207.05 def. Johnny Gray, Camaro, 6.688, 207.18; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.660, 206.42 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.703, 206.99; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.669, 206.86 def. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.692, 206.23; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.669, 206.20 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.713, 205.66; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.638, 208.07 def. Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.752, 204.23; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.630, 208.04 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 11.441, 77.96; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.651, 207.59 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.674, 207.30;

QUARTERFINALS _ Skillman, 6.680, 206.61 def. McGaha, 6.697, 206.54; Laughlin, 6.688, 206.67 def. Butner, Foul/Red Light; T. Gray, 6.669, 207.43 def. Johnson, 6.679, 206.89; Anderson, 6.633, 208.23 def. Line, 6.664, 207.34;

SEMIFINALS _ Skillman, 6.692, 206.04 def. T. Gray, 6.689, 206.70; Anderson, 6.664, 207.82 def. Laughlin, 6.691, 207.46;

FINAL _ Skillman, 6.676, 206.61 def. Anderson, 6.660, 208.01.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.919, 194.24 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Foul/Red Light; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.898, 194.86 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul/Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.881, 193.93 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.940, 191.95; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.882, 197.22 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.933, 193.35; Chip Ellis, 6.898, 194.24 def. Mike Berry, Buell, 9.374, 93.07; Matt Smith, 6.858, 196.24 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.003, 190.94; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.842, 196.56 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.989, 193.16; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.891, 194.74 def. Cory Reed, 6.976, 190.54;

QUARTERFINALS _ Savoie, 6.901, 193.65 def. Hines, 6.929, 195.96; Arana Jr., 6.882, 195.14 def. Pollacheck, 6.915, 193.63; M. Smith, 6.916, 195.03 def. Ellis, 6.922, 192.11; Krawiec, 6.881, 195.31 def. Tonglet, 6.985, 193.93;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.920, 194.88 def. Savoie, 7.043, 190.57; Krawiec, 6.922, 195.90 def. M. Smith, Broke;

FINAL _ Krawiec, 6.858, 196.90 def. Arana Jr., 6.886, 195.48.

###

Point standings (top-10) following U.S. Nationals:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 1,667; 2. Antron Brown, 1,599; 3. Leah Pritchett, 1,563; 4. Tony Schumacher, 1,220; 5. Doug Kalitta, 1,126; 6. Brittany Force, 1,105; 7. Clay Millican, 1,080; 8. Terry McMillen, 770; 9. Scott Palmer, 698; 10. Shawn Langdon, 647.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 1,530; 2. Robert Hight, 1,344; 3. Matt Hagan, 1,280; 4. Jack Beckman, 1,275; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,229; 6. Courtney Force, 1,072; 7. John Force, 1,007; 8. J.R. Todd, 959; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 902; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 730.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 1,616; 2. (tie) Greg Anderson, 1,423; Tanner Gray, 1,423; 4. Drew Skillman, 1,270; 5. Jason Line, 1,206; 6. Erica Enders, 1,093; 7. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 1,054; 8. Vincent Nobile, 947; 9. Allen Johnson, 736; 10. Chris McGaha, 728.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet, 958; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 884; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 781; 4. Jerry Savoie, 768; 5. Matt Smith, 696; 6. Andrew Hines, 620; 7. Scotty Pollacheck, 611; 8. Joey Gladstone, 475; 9. Karen Stoffer, 457; 10. Angie Smith, 443.

Sidnei Frigo raced to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series victory Monday during the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals. Presented by JEGS.com, it was the ninth of 12 Pro Mod events on the 2017 schedule.

Frigo posted a 6.318-second pass at 203.68 mph in his Artivinco Racing/Fuel Tech late model Chevrolet Corvette to defeat veteran Troy Coughlin, who ran 9.079-seconds at 122.76 mph in his JEG’s Mail Order Corvette.

“It’s amazing,” Frigo said. “For my crew chief, for my guys. My son’s here. It’s amazing. The car is so…everything is working good now. I’m very confident. And thank you to my crew.”

Frigo faced-off vs. Steve Jackson, Steven Whiteley and Richie Stevens, the husband of two-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders, before reaching his first career final. Coughlin set the track speed record during qualifying and defeated Jim Whiteley, Johnny Gray and Rickie Smith before falling to Frigo in the final.

Despite a first-round exit, No. 1 qualifier Mike Castellana maintained the point lead. Coughlin is second and Frigo is fifth heading into the 10th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Sept. 15-17.

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, the ninth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series:

Pro Modifiied _1. Sidnei Frigo; 2. Troy Coughlin; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Richie Stevens; 5. Shane Molinari; 6. Steven Whiteley; 7. Danny Rowe; 8. Jonathan Gray; 9. Steve Jackson; 10. Steve Matusek; 11. Jim Whiteley; 12. Khalid alBalooshi; 13. Shannon Jenkins; 14. Mike Castellana; 15. Harry Hruska; 16. Dan Stevenson.

Final Pro Modified round-by-round results from the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals:

ROUND ONE _ Richie Stevens, Chevy Camaro, 5.829, 248.39 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.877, 248.29; Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.837, 249.07 def. Harry Hruska, Camaro, 7.035, 188.75; Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 5.808, 257.24 def. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.842, 249.44; Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.778, 257.78 def. Dan Stevenson, Camaro, 7.503, 131.97; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.847, 248.43 def. Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.836, 247.20; Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 10.812, 92.13 def. Shannon Jenkins, Ford Mustang, Foul /Red Light; Sidnei Frigo, Corvette, 5.807, 253.99 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.812, 248.39; Danny Rowe, Corvette, 5.851, 247.88 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 6.177, 183.62;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stevens, 5.877, 247.84 def. Rowe, 7.449, 132.52; Coughlin, 5.756, 255.63 def. Gray, Foul /Centerline; Smith, 5.838, 248.43 def. Molinari, 5.858, 255.97; Frigo, 5.812, 252.66 def. S. Whiteley, 5.914, 247.75;

SEMIFINALS _ Frigo, 5.801, 253.28 def. Stevens, 5.906, 240.68; Coughlin, 5.778, 256.41 def. Smith, 5.835, 248.52;

FINAL _ Frigo, 6.318, 203.68 def. Coughlin, 9.079, 122.76.

###

Point standings (top-10) following the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals:

Pro Modified _ 1. Mike Castellana, 697; 2. Troy Coughlin, 674; 3. Shane Molinari, 559; 4. Steven Whiteley, 514; 5. Sidnei Frigo, 481; 6. Steve Jackson, 470; 7. Steve Matusek, 432; 8. Jonathan Gray, 427; 9. Rickie Smith, 373; 10. Danny Rowe, 349.