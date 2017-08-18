Buescher OK To Be Headed To JTG

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chris Buescher was once viewed as an integral part of Roush Fenway Racing’s future, but that’s no longer the case now that he has signed a multi-year contract with JTG Daugherty Racing, it was announced Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tad Geschickter, JTG’s co-owner, also said crew chief Trent Owens would remain paired with Buescher in 2018 and their operation’s technical relationship with Richard Childress Racing would continue. An owner’s agreement to purchase a Charter for Buescher’s team has been acquired and the paperwork has been scheduled for submission to NASCAR.

“Hopefully, it gets all signed and approved,” Geschickter said about the Charter.

Buescher joined Roush Fenway Racing full time in the Xfinity Series in 2014 after claiming an ARCA championship two years earlier. In his first full season, he recorded one victory, five top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 32 races and finished seventh in the standings. The following year Buescher claimed the Xfinity Series championship for Roush Fenway with two victories, 11 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in 33 events.

When it came time to advance Buescher into NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2016, Roush Fenway worked out a deal with Front Row Motorsports, another Ford operation. Buescher made the coveted playoffs in his rookie season with a surprise victory in a rain-shortened Pocono event. There wasn’t a car for him, again, this year at Roush Fenway so JTG Daugherty, a Chevrolet operation, stepped in and gave A.J. Allmendinger a teammate. Now, he belongs solely to JTG.

“As I think about Chris, there are three things that led to this decision: It is trust, it is the talent and it is his tenacity,” Geschickter said. “If you look at the person he is, he is humble, he is kind, but I think the word that gets used by our sponsors the most and by the fan and all of you who meet him is he is sincere. This guy is in the shop more than any other driver we have ever worked with. He stays in the hauler; he looks at his throttle traces, his Dartfish. He is always talking with his team about how he can make his car as competitive as possible each week. He is just a great leader.”

Buescher referred to his multi-year deal with JTG and the continuance of Owens as his crew chief as “pretty amazing.”

“It’s nice to have that comfort through the off-season, something that has been hard to have, especially with the way the world is today and how hard it is to get that feeling here,” Buescher said. “We’ve been able to make some awesome improvements and, again, coming back to that continuity, from one season to the next, I haven’t had that since way back in the Xfinity days. Knowing that we have the same group and we have notes and we have race cars that we’ve run, that is going to be a really big help. I look for that to be a big step in getting better results early in 2018.

“Looking forward, I feel like I can lean on Tad a little bit and try and go look at some races on the outside of just the Cup series.”

Buescher said he would like to run next year’s NASCAR truck race at Eldora.

The Texan also said he appreciated the years he’s been able to learn without being under a microscope.

“We have been able to make mistakes and learn from them and be better each and every time we come to the race track,” Buescher said. “For me, I think that this season has been one where we have steadily improved.”