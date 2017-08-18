Kenseth ‘Not Concerned’ About Job Status For ’18

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway that he currently had no racing plans for 2018.

“When I do I’ll tweet something, like on a Monday or something,” Kenseth said.

NASCAR’s 2003 premier series champion said he’s not worried about 2018.

“I’m just not concerned about it,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. “I’m really concerned about 2017 and that’s the truth. I mean we’ve got 13 races or something left. I think three to try to get into the playoffs. We’re not there yet.”

Entering Bristol, Kenseth was ninth in the regular season standings, but in the final point’s position that will be admitted into the playoffs. Currently, there have been 13 different winners this season, which means only three drivers will be admitted to the playoffs via points.

With three races remaining, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Kenseth possess those positions, respectively. A different winner in the final three regular season races will further reduce the number of playoff positions available via points.

###

Chase Elliott, who like his father has his pilot’s license, says he would like to view Monday’s eclipse from the air.

“I feel like what would be really neat would be to go fly; to take off and be flying while it happens,” Elliott said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “So, I was going to go do that, possibly, if the weather was good on Monday. I do have a flight to catch Monday night, so if I can make the timing work, I’d like to go fly and see it from the air.”

###

Bristol Motor Speedway has created a scholarship in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s name to be given annually to a Sullivan County Tennessee student interested in pursuing an automotive industry career.

“Hopefully, the guys and girls who get that opportunity take advantage of it,” Earnhardt said.

“I have been blessed with a lot of things and I don’t need anything else and if the track is going to make an effort and maybe even put some money into something, I would rather them do something that is going to make an impact in somebody’s life. That is an awesome reward for me to see somebody benefit. I think the track should be commended on an effort to do something that is going to be long lasting and impact someone else’s life.

Bristol Motor Speedway is located in Sullivan County.

###

Chase Elliott admitted Friday that hosting the Grand Ole Opry was a little nerve-racking.

“I don’t sing and I didn’t feel like I belonged on that stage, but it was fun,” Elliott said. “I had never been there before and to hear some of the background on that was pretty neat.”

The Opry began on Nov. 28, 1925 when an announcer on Nashville radio station WSM introduced fiddle player Uncle Jimmy Thompson as the initial performer on a new show named “The WSM Barn Dance.” Numerous country careers were launched as the Opry was housed initially in Nashville’s Dixie Tabernacle and historic Ryman Auditorium. On March 14, 1974 it moved to the newly-constructed Grand Ole Opry House where a 6-foot circle of hardwood from the Ryman was placed center stage. Today, its magic continues as every country music artist’s dream is to be asked to perform on the Grand Ole Opry.