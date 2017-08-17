Busch Brushes Off Penalty; Wins Truck Series Race At Bristol

Kyle Busch came back from a penalty near the end of the second stage of Wednesday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and went on and get the victory.

The now five-time Bristol Truck Series winner pulled away from Matt Crafton at the Lap 201 restart and cruised to his third Truck win of the year and 49th of his career.

“I knew once I got that penalty that I had to go somewhere, other than where everyone else was,” said Busch. “I just started grooming the top and it took about 15 laps for it to come in and then it started going, it was pretty fast.”

“It (his truck) was awesome when we unloaded. We made some fine-tune adjustments to it. She was really good all-day long.”

The start was likely his final one in a Truck in 2017.

“It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that, it kinda gave me some ideas about the rest of the week,” Busch, who compete in the Xfinity and Cup series races at BMS this weekend, said. “Probably showed a bunch of stuff too. That’s what it’s all about. This is the start of the triple, hopefully we can get it.”

Crafton didn’t want to see the final yellow flag, as he was sure he was catching Busch as the final laps counted away.

“I searched the top, searched the bottom, and went back to the old faithful bottom,” said Crafton. “One thing I’ve done, I’ve finished second to Kyle way too many times here. All in all, it was a very good truck and we have nothing to hang our heads about.

“We were running him down there at the end. I didn’t want to see that yellow because we were running him down, we were so good on old tires. And then that restart, when you are starting on the outside you’re going ‘oh man this could be really really bad’ and he has that grip to take off on the bottom and I was sitting up there spinning the tires.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – UNOH 200

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

(1) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 203. (6) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 203. (14) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 203. (7) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 203. (9) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 203. (3) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 203. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 203. (16) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 203. (18) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 203. (5) Brandon Jones(i), Chevrolet, 203. (12) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 203. (15) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 203. (10) Jesse Little, Toyota, 202. (19) Regan Smith, Ford, 202. (4) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 202. (17) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 202. (8) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 202. (13) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 202. (25) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 202. (21) Landon Huffman, Chevrolet, 201. (26) TJ Bell, Chevrolet, 200. (22) Austin Hill, Ford, 199. (28) Wendell Chavous #, Chevrolet, 196. (27) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, Parked, 194. (29) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 186. (23) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, 183. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, Engine, 136. (11) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, Engine, 113. (20) Stewart Friesen #, Chevrolet, Overheating, 103. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 76. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 12. (24) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Vibration, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.829 mph.

Time of Race: 01 Hrs, 13 Mins, 05 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.962 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch(i) 1-61; A. Cindric # 62-64; M. Crafton 65-104; K. Busch(i) 105-115; B. Rhodes 116; M. Crafton 117-166; K. Busch(i) 167-203.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Busch(i) 3 times for 109 laps; M. Crafton 2 times for 90 laps; A. Cindric # 1 time for 3 laps; B. Rhodes 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 46,18,88,4,98,99,27,21,24,75

Stage #2 Top Ten: 46,88,19,27,4,18,21,24,98,8