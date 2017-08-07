Hendrick To Cut Kahne

RacinToday.com

Kasey Kahne is out as a driver for Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup program following the conclusion of the current season.

The team made that decision public in a press release it issued on Monday.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in the release. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Kahne, 37, has been with the team for five and a half seasons. During that time he has won six races during his time in the No. 5 Hendrick Chevy. He has won a total of 18 Cup races.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” Kahne, who most recently won July 23 at Indianapolis, said. “We won six races together and I’m coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

Kahne’s victory at the Brickyard 400 earned him entry to this year’s playoffs. He sits 19 in points, however, revealing a lack of consistency.

Primary sponsors of the No. 5 car – Great Clips and Farmers Insurance – will depart the team at the end of the season.

The team said plans for 2018 will be released later.