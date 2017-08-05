Kyle Busch Nails First Xfinity Series Win At Watkins Glen

Kyle Busch on Saturday got his first Xfinity Series win at the Watkins Glen road circuit in upstate New York.

Busch overcame a pit road penalty and went on to beat pole-sitter Joey Logano of Team Penske to the finish line by 1.049 seconds in the Zippo 200 at the 2.45-mile course.

“The cars have really been working for me here and it just feels so good to finally win an Xfinity race here,” Busch said.

“We’ve been so close so many times. One of my favorite runs here was in a Zippo car (in 2008) and being in the Zippo race today that’s kind of ironic – I guess they sponsor it every year — but being with (owner) Eddie D’Hondt and the Zippo car, I remember we were really, really fast and wish we would’ve got that one.”

The victory was the fourth time this season and the 90th time in his career in the Series.

Busch grabbed the lead when Brad Keselowski and teammate Logano came to pit road together on Lap 49.

Busch gained time by staying on the track for five more laps, and by the time he exited pit road on lap 55, he was 1.2 seconds ahead of Keselowski and more than 10 seconds ahead of Logano, who had a lengthy pit stop because of a stuck lug nut.

“Pit road was pretty good for us,” Busch said. “We stayed out long on that one run, and we were able to cycle back up to the lead. It worked two weeks in a row that way. I don’t know how much longer we can do that before they figure it out, but it’s been working for us, so we’ll take it.”

Busch held the top spot the rest of the way, surviving a restart with three laps left after Casey Mears ran out of fuel and stalled on the track to bring out the fifth and final caution of the afternoon. Busch chose the inside lane for the restart to control the preferred line into Turn 1.

Keselowski ran third, followed by Just Allgaier, Paul Menard and Kevin Harvick. Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Brendan Gaughan and William Byron completed the top 10.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Zippo 200 at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

Saturday, August 5, 2017

(2) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 82. (1) Joey Logano(i), Ford, 82. (5) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 82. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82. (4) Paul Menard(i), Chevrolet, 82. (10) Kevin Harvick(i), Ford, 82. (11) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 82. (6) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, 82. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 82. (15) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 82. (8) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 82. (9) Cole Custer #, Ford, 82. (19) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 82. (18) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 82. (12) Ryan Reed, Ford, 82. (27) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82. (13) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 82. (20) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 81. (29) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 81. (23) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 81. (26) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 81. (14) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 81. (36) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 81. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 81. (17) Casey Mears, Ford, 80. (38) Devin Jones, Chevrolet, 80. (24) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 80. (28) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 79. (40) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 79. (37) David Starr, Chevrolet, 79. (35) Enrique Baca, Toyota, 78. (22) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 67. (34) Brian Henderson, Chevrolet, Ignition, 59. (32) Cody Ware(i), Dodge, Clutch, 52. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Axle, 36. (39) Stephen Young, Chevrolet, Transmission, 33. (30) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Overheating, 27. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 26. (25) JJ Yeley, Toyota, Engine, 16. (3) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 12.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.569 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 10 Mins, 13 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.049 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: 0; K. Busch(i) 1-16; B. Keselowski(i) 17-20; D. Hemric # 21-24; P. Menard(i) 25-46; B. Keselowski(i) 47-48; K. Busch(i) 49-53; B. Gaughan 54-60; K. Busch(i) 61-82.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Busch(i) 3 times for 43 laps; P. Menard(i) 1 time for 22 laps; B. Gaughan 1 time for 7 laps; B. Keselowski(i) 2 times for 6 laps; D. Hemric # 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,12,18,20,7,21,00,48,62,11

Stage #2 Top Ten: 2,12,22,18,1,7,11,33,20,21