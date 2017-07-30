Newgarden Eases To Victory

Josef Newgarden made it two in a row Sunday when he won the IndyCar Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The victory for the Team Penske driver comes two weeks after he won at Toronto and gives him three victories on the season.

Thanks, Team Penske, he said.

“Well, I’ve got a great crew,” Newgarden, in his first season with the team, said. “When they give me a car like this, I don’t want to say it’s easy, but it’s easier at least. I think we’ve been hitting on all four cylinders, no pun intended, but these guys were awesome this weekend. We had good stops. It was just a really fast car. Reds or blacks, it didn’t matter. The car was fast. So, I just tried to do my job. I think everyone is going to want to drive this PPG car. I’m pretty sure it was lucky for (Simon) Pagenaud last year and I think it’s lucky for us. So, we’re going to probably be fighting over this car.”

The young American led 73 of the 90 laps on the 2.258-mile road course, taking the checkered flag 5.1556 seconds over runner-up and teammate Will Power.

The victory moved Newgarden into the series lead – seven points teammate Helio Castroneves and eight ahead of Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Oh, that’s great,” he said. “Yeah, I figured; I was wondering where Dixon was. We’ve got plenty enough to win this championship. So, we’re going to keep at it and see what we’ve got for the last four races.”

Third was local boy Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Rahal was the other driver to win consecutive races this season, sweeping both ends of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend.

“Our guys are working very hard, and, in many ways, out working them,” Rahal said of taking on the Penske and Ganassi powerhouses. “We just have to out drive them as best we can too. We were hanging on today; it was a lot of work out there. It was a good, solid day. Hats off to all of my guys because they work very hard back in the shop. We’re a 20 person team up against a 400 person team at Team Penske so quality over quantity. They’ve got great quality and they’ve got quantity. We’ve just got a lot of quality.”

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Sunday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running

2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running

3. (4) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running

4. (7) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running

5. (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90, Running

6. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running

7. (5) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 90, Running

8. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running

9. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running

10. (11) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running

11. (8) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running

12. (14) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90, Running

13. (13) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 90, Running

14. (21) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 90, Running

15. (18) Max Chilton, Honda, 90, Running

16. (17) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 90, Running

17. (19) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 90, Running

18. (20) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 89, Running

19. (16) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 89, Running

20. (12) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 89, Running

21. (15) Ed Jones, Honda, 88, Running

Race Statistics

Winners average speed: 114.677 mph

Time of Race: 01:46:19.5989

Margin of victory: 5.1556 seconds

Cautions: 1 fo4 4 laps

Lead changes: 8 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Power 1-12

Newgarden 13-17

Rahal 18

Newgarden 19-39

Power 40

Rahal 41-42

Newgarden 43-65

Power 66

Newgarden 67-90

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 453, Castroneves 446, Dixon 445, Pagenaud 436, Power 401, Rahal 395, Sato 381, Rossi 358, Kanaan 320, Hinchcliffe 316.