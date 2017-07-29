Power Has Pole Power At Mid-Ohio

RacinToday.com

Will Power edged Team Penske teammage Josef Newgarden on Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Power laid down a lap in 1:04.1720 seconds and at 126.672 mph at the 2.258-mile course to get the pole.

Power will start from the front row in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio for the sixth straight year.

It is the fifth pole this season and the 49th of Power’s Indy car career – tying the 2014 series champion with Bobby Unser for fourth on the all-time list. However, Power has yet to win at Mid-Ohio.

“The Verizon car was really hooked up,” Power said. “Before qualifying, we made a few changes and kind of got it in the window. Really happy for all the guys, especially here. You’ve got to start at the front here; it’s really, really difficult to pass, so (winning pole is) giving us the best chance to win tomorrow.”

Newgarden, who qualified second in the No. 2 Chevrolet, had a best lap in 1:04.3067 at 126.407 mph.

“I think we did a good job today,” Newgarden said. “The boys on the (No.) 2 car gave me everything I needed with a fast car. It’s been pretty good all weekend.

“It’s always tough to get pipped by your teammate by just a little bit, but ultimately it’s a good day for us on Team Penske. We have two cars up there on the front row.”

Takuma Sato, winner of the 101st Indianapolis 500 in May, qualified third in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda (1:04.6792, 125.679 mph).

Local boy Graham Rahal, who was fastest in his group in each of the first two qualifying segments, finished fourth in the Fast Six with a lap of 1:04.7959 (125.452 mph) in the No. 15 Honda. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won at his home Mid-Ohio track in 2015.

“A good qualifying session for us,” said Rahal, the Ohio native. “It was a shame that in (the Firestone Fast Six), I frankly just messed up. I didn’t have Power’s speed, but I kind of threw it away early in the lap and that was that. Disappointed, at the same time we showed we’ve got the pace. Hopefully tomorrow we can work from fourth.”

Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:04.1720 (126.672)

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:04.3067 (126.407)

3. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:04.6792 (125.679)

4. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:04.7959 (125.452)

5. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:04.8485 (125.351)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:05.1927 (124.689)

7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:04.3008 (126.418)

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:04.3784 (126.266)

9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:04.4906 (126.046)

10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:04.4928 (126.042)

11. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:04.8745 (125.300)

12. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 01:05.0368 (124.988)

13. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:04.9930 (125.072)

14. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:04.5929 (125.847)

15. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:05.0337 (124.994)

16. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:04.6186 (125.797)

17. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:05.3200 (124.446)

18. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:04.8603 (125.328)

19. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 01:05.3382 (124.411)

20. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:04.9440 (125.166)

21. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 01:05.2441 (124.591)