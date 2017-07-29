Preece Wins Xfinity Race In Iowa

Ryan Preece, held off Kyle Benjamin in a green-white checkered finish that came after the third restart in the race’s final 17 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

“I thought this race would never end, that’s for sure,” an emotional Preece told the NBCSN after finally slowing his fast Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 car to a stop. “But man, nothing’s going to beat today.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Preece, who owns 17 career NASCAR Whelan All-American Modified Tour wins, including two this season. “I’ve got to thank everybody.”

Benjamin settled for second, which also is his best career finish. Veteran Brian Scott finished third in his first start of the season.

“I was very nervous,” said Benjamin, who also runs part-time for JGR. “I wanted to make it happen right there.”

Preece did just that, from start to finish, with a slight hiccup in between.

He earned his first career pole earlier Saturday, with a lap of 24.072 seconds at a speed of 130.857 mph. That dominance carried over into the first stage, which Preece led in its entirety.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Saturday, July 29, 2017

(1) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 254. (2) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 254. (11) Brian Scott, Chevrolet, 254. (8) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 254. (5) Cole Custer #, Ford, 254. (28) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 254. (3) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 254. (7) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 254. (17) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 254. (19) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 254. (21) Brett Moffitt(i), Chevrolet, 254. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 254. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 254. (25) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 254. (26) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 254. (9) Ty Majeski, Ford, 254. (20) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 254. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 254. (10) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 253. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 252. (18) Ryan Reed, Ford, 252. (31) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 252. (13) Ben Kennedy #, Chevrolet, 251. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 249. (32) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 249. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 249. (35) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 249. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249. (38) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 248. (37) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 247. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 243. (39) Stan Mullis, Chevrolet, 241. (23) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 233. (4) Sam Hornish Jr., Ford, Accident, 229. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Accident, 218. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 218. (12) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, Accident, 170. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 46. (29) Reed Sorenson(i), Chevrolet, Transmission, 9. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.9 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 17 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.054 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Preece 1-63; K. Benjamin 64-68; E. Sadler 69-70; J. Allgaier 71-176; R. Preece 177-254.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): R. Preece 2 times for 141 laps; J. Allgaier 1 time for 106 laps; K. Benjamin 1 time for 5 laps; E. Sadler 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,1,18,48,22,7,00,19,2,11

Stage #2 Top Ten: 7,20,1,2,18,48,22,00,60,19