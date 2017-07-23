Kahne Wins Bizarre Brickyard 400 Cup Race

RacinToday.com

Kasey Kahne won a bizarre Brickyard 400 under bizarre circumstances at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Kahne, diving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, won the race in front of virtually empty grandstands Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski of Team Penske finished second.

Third was Ryan Newman of Richard Childress Racing.

Penske’s teammate, Joey Logano, finished fourth while Matt Kenseth of Joe Gibbs Racing was fifth.

The wreck-marred race, which was time-lengthened because of weather and then delayed even further with a series of late red flags, was decided in a controversial overtime. Controversial because of a late yellow after a wreck in OT.

Between them, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had led 95 of the first 110 laps and were fighting each other for the lead on a restart on that lap when Truex lost control, slammed into Busch and took both out of the race.

Busch, who started from the pole and had the best car and led 87 laps and had won the first two stages Sunday, was going for a third-straight Brickyard victory.

“That’s the way it goes,” Busch, who has yet to win a race this season, said. “Just chalk it up as another one that we figured out how to lose. It’s very, very frustrating.”

Truex’s Furniture Row Racing Toyota burst into flames as it hit the outside wall.

“I just got loose and wrecked him,” Truex, who had led eight laps and had lane choice on the restart, said. “Totally my fault. I’m going to take the blame for that one.”

That wreck handed the lead to Matt Kenseth.

With Kenseth still in the lead with 30 laps to go, final green flag stops began. Kenseth and second-place Harvick came in with 29 to go.

When Kenseth returned to the track, he found himself 15th as the drivers in front of him were pitting in a different sequence. The leader was Brad Keselowski but he was going to need to stop for fuel, as were second and third-place drivers Jimmie Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne.

The top driver in front of Kenseth who would not have stop was Bayne, who was fourth. With 12 laps to go, the difference between Kenseth and Bayne was about 10 seconds.

With 11 laps to go, however, a big crash involving Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones brought out a yellow flag and changed everything. The wrecked, caused when the lapped car of Paul Menard got into trouble, brought out a red flag.

Bowyer said, “had to make an evasive move” after Menard’s screw-up. “It was a pretty hard hit. Then somebody hit me again. Pretty much sucks.”

After the race went back to yellow, most of the field pitted. The exceptions were Kahne and Newman. Keselowski came out first and restarted third with seven laps to go and started next to Bayne.

Kahne got the jump and appeared headed to a win. But with six to go, Kyle Larson crashed and the yellow waved again.

On the restart, Kahne opted for the low line. Next to him was Keselowski.

On the restart, Jimmie Johnson starting just behind them, began smoking. Still, he pulled three wide with Keselowski and Kahne heading into Turn 3 but went low and spun to bring out another yellow and set up another restart.

In the overtime, Kahne opted for the outside lane.

On the restart, a huge wreck occurred at the start/finish line when the second row of Denny Hamlin and Bayne slammed the front row.

On the ensuing restart after a red flag, Kahne darted to the lead but a wreck occurred before the field hit the overtime line. NASCAR, however, oddly ruled a Kahne win.

They joined such notable drivers as Chase Elliott, Rickey Stenhouse Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the garages. Elliott blew and engine while Stenhouse and Earnhardt wrecked.

Earnhardt, racing for what appears to be his final race at Indy, said, “We had a great car and I was having a lot of fun. The car was fast. We had a top 10 car for sure. It’s kind of frustrating because I was really enjoying being out there. Hopefully our luck’s going to turnaround. It’s been pretty tough and this is a difficult one to put up with.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Indiana

Sunday, July 23, 2017

(19) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 167. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 167. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 167. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 167. (14) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 167. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 167. (15) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 167. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 167. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 167. (39) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 167. (23) Danica Patrick, Ford, 167. (34) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 167. (29) Aric Almirola, Ford, 167. (37) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 167. (3) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 167. (17) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 167. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 166. (24) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 166. (28) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 165. (22) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 162. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 162. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, Parked, 162. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 162. (35) * Gray Gaulding #, Chevrolet, Accident, 162. (38) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 162. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 162. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 158. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 154. (12) Kurt Busch, Ford, Accident, 149. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 148. (9) Erik Jones #, Toyota, Accident, 148. (40) * BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 135. (6) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 110. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 110. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 106. (13) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 76. (33) * JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 70. (30) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 56. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Engine, 43. (32) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, Accident, 9.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.384 mph.

Time of Race: 03 Hrs, 39 Mins, 00 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 14 for 55 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-71; E. Jones # 72-80; R. Blaney 81-86; Kyle Busch 87-102; M. Truex Jr. 103-110; M. Kenseth 111-131; E. Jones # 132; B. Keselowski 133-151; K. Kahne 152-161; B. Keselowski 162-165; K. Kahne 166-167.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 87 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 23 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 21 laps; K. Kahne 2 times for 12 laps; E. Jones # 2 times for 10 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 8 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 6 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,78,21,4,22,20,1,42,48,88

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,78,21,77,4,20,22,11,2,1