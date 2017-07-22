Kyle Busch Drives To Cup Pole At Brickyard
Kyle Busch on Saturday won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His fast lap was at 187.301 mph and in .48.051 seconds at the 2.5-mile flat track.
Busch, driving the No. 18 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing, edged Stewart Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick by .25 seconds to win the pole.
Past Indy winner Jamie McMurray of Chip Ganassi racing qualified third and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson of Hendrick Motorsports fourth.
Denny Hamlin, the series’ most recent winner and Busch’s teammate, rounded out the top five.
“We only focused on race trim in those two abbreviated practices (on Saturday), and the guys did a great job. We were just trying to work on the handle for what the race is going to be like (on Sunday), and I wasn’t sure about anything for qualifying.
“So obviously the guys did a great job listening to what our teammates had and what setup they had and what they were able to do. So they put that in our car, and it was pretty fast.”
A bobble in Turn 1 cost Harvick a chance at the pole.
“I got a little bit sideways coming off of (Turn) 1, and I couldn’t put the throttle down like I needed to,” Harvick said. “And then I was probably just a little over-cautious on the entry to 2, because I didn’t want to miss that corner and keep stacking time up.
“Our goal was to run the same speed every time out, and we accomplished that.”
The Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, PRN/IMS Radio Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Speedway, Indiana
Saturday, July 22, 2017
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.301 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 186.332 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 186.274 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 185.851 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 185.820 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 185.736 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 185.716 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 185.143 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 184.892 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 184.615 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 184.256 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 184.158 mph.
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 184.578 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 184.468 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 184.453 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 184.260 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 183.707 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 183.599 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 183.539 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 183.303 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 183.284 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 183.165 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 181.859 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 181.818 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 183.404 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 183.292 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 182.508 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 182.397 mph.
- (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 182.087 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 181.181 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 180.886 mph.
- (23) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 179.404 mph.
- (7) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 178.497 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 177.795 mph.
- (55) Gray Gaulding #, Chevrolet, 175.857 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 175.104 mph.
- (66) Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 173.923 mph.
- (15) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 162.643 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (51) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
