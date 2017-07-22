Kyle Busch Drives To Cup Pole At Brickyard

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch on Saturday won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His fast lap was at 187.301 mph and in .48.051 seconds at the 2.5-mile flat track.

Busch, driving the No. 18 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing, edged Stewart Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick by .25 seconds to win the pole.

Past Indy winner Jamie McMurray of Chip Ganassi racing qualified third and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson of Hendrick Motorsports fourth.

Denny Hamlin, the series’ most recent winner and Busch’s teammate, rounded out the top five.

“We only focused on race trim in those two abbreviated practices (on Saturday), and the guys did a great job. We were just trying to work on the handle for what the race is going to be like (on Sunday), and I wasn’t sure about anything for qualifying.

“So obviously the guys did a great job listening to what our teammates had and what setup they had and what they were able to do. So they put that in our car, and it was pretty fast.”

A bobble in Turn 1 cost Harvick a chance at the pole.

“I got a little bit sideways coming off of (Turn) 1, and I couldn’t put the throttle down like I needed to,” Harvick said. “And then I was probably just a little over-cautious on the entry to 2, because I didn’t want to miss that corner and keep stacking time up.

“Our goal was to run the same speed every time out, and we accomplished that.”

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, PRN/IMS Radio Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Indiana

Saturday, July 22, 2017