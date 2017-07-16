Hamlin, JGR Winless Streaks End in New Hampshire

RacinToday.com

It was slump-busting day for Joe Gibbs Racing Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as JGR driver Denny Hamlin got his first victory in 28 tries. His effort gave four-car JGR its first victory of the season.

In addition to the race win, JGR got a stage victory from Kyle Busch.

“It’s definitely been tough,” Hamlin said of a victory drought that extended back 20 races to Texas Motor Speedway last fall when retired driver Carl Edwards got the team a win. “But it’s not from a lack of trying. We’ve been getting better every week.”

To get the victory Sunday, Hamlin had to hold off red-hot Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing over the final laps in his backup car.

“Finished second again,” Larson, won three times and who has finished second six times this season, said. “Wish we could have got a win but hard-fought effort all day.”

The margin of victory for Hamlin, who led 54 of 301 laps, was .5 seconds. The victory was his third in Loudon.

Over the final 20 laps, Larson pared away at a once-comfortable Hamlin lead. Asked if he thought he could have caught Hamlin had there been a couple more laps, Larson said, “I thought so. I was catching him a couple tenths of a lap there, and then it seemed like when I got kind of close there, I don’t know, within four or five car lengths at the end, my lap times kind of evened off a little bit with him, I started getting too tight on exit, and I couldn’t carry the speed on exit like I needed to. I’d gain a lot on him on entry, but I couldn’t keep the power down and keep the front turning on exit there that last run.”

Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing was third.

For Hamlin, the win was as important as it was fun.

“We get in the playoffs, we get some playoff bonus points, and we’re ready to go now, so we’ve got to … we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “I feel like we need a little bit more speed out of our cars to be competitive week in, week out, but, honestly, this is a great place to start.”

(This story will be updatedd shortly)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Overton’s 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, New Hampshire

Sunday, July 16, 2017

(8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 301. (39) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 301. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 301. (3) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 301. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 301. (14) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 301. (19) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 301. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 301. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 301. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 301. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 301. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 301. (30) Danica Patrick, Ford, 301. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 301. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 301. (25) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 301. (4) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 301. (18) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 301. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 301. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 301. (23) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 301. (29) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 301. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 301. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 301. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 300. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 300. (24) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 300. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 300. (32) David Ragan, Ford, 300. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 299. (31) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 298. (36) * Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, 298. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 297. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 296. (34) * Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 295. (38) * Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 290. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 269. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Engine, 66. (6) Erik Jones #, Toyota, Accident, 40.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.8 mph.

Time of Race: 03 Hrs, 00 Mins, 36 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.509 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Truex Jr. 1-78; Kyle Busch 79-153; D. Hamlin 154-173; M. Truex Jr. 174-217; Kyle Busch 218-237; K. Larson 238; D. Earnhardt Jr. 239-245; M. Truex Jr. 246-260; M. Kenseth 261-263; D. Earnhardt Jr. 264-266; M. Kenseth 267; D. Hamlin 268-301.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): M. Truex Jr. 3 times for 137 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 95 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 54 laps; D. Earnhardt Jr. 2 times for 10 laps; M. Kenseth 2 times for 4 laps; K. Larson 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,20,42,1,18,5,31,21,11,24

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,11,4,41,48,78,20,21,42,14