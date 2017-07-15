Truex Handed Pole In Loudon After Larson Is Stripped Of Pole
Martin Truex Jr. was awarded the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race after Kyle Larson’s car failed post-qualifying inspection at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday.
Larson’s speed of 133.324 mph was thrown out after NASCAR officials discovered an unapproved rear deck fin on his Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet. That elevated Truex’s Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota (133.077 mph) to the first starting spot for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM) at the 1.058-mile track.
Larson, who had swept all three rounds of qualifying, will now start at the rear of the 39-car field.
“Not the way we wanted to get our first pole of the year,” Truex said. “But looking forward to starting front and having a good pit selection.”
Seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson (132.688 mph) rose to the second starting spot after Larson’s penalty. Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne completed the top five.
Aric Almirola will start 21st in the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Ford. Sunday’s 301-lap event will mark his first start after missing seven races with a broken back, suffered in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway.
“It was a great qualifying effort for us,” John said of notching his first top-five qualifying run of the season. “We’re trying hard to find the right combination to produce a fast lap time. Clearly, we’ve had good race pace. But we’ve tried some different things this weekend, especially halfway through that practice session, and really put some comfort in the car and started to do some good lap times.
“So I’m optimistic and excited, and we’ve got a direction for this weekend. From this, I think we can build on this mind-set and I think make our cars pretty much better everywhere else.”
###
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Overton’s 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, New Hampshire
Friday, July 14, 2017
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 133.077 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 132.688 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 132.324 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 132.071 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 132.035 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 132.002 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 131.966 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 131.701 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 131.692 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 131.506 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 131.247 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 131.806 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 131.651 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 131.551 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 131.352 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 131.297 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 131.270 mph.
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 131.207 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130.788 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 130.738 mph.
- (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.559 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 130.224 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 129.927 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 130.532 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 130.394 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130.354 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 130.287 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 130.082 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 130.078 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 129.393 mph.
- (23) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 129.322 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 129.292 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 128.998 mph.
- (55) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 128.035 mph.
- (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 127.731 mph.
- (83) Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, 127.253 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 127.104 mph.
- (51) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 124.158 mph.
