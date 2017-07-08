Busch Faster Than Lightening In Kentucky

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch won the pole for Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race during an weather-abbreviated qualifying session on Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch laid down a record-breaking fast lap in 28.379 seconds (190.282 mph) at the newly repaved 1.5-mile. The laps came in a session was cut from three rounds down to two because of lightening in the area.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s lap was .013 seconds faster than that of Martin Truex Jr, who will start second for the fifth time in 18 races this season.

The pole was Busch’s third of the season, his second in seven tries at Kentucky and the 22nd of his career.

“The guys have done an amazing job this year at building faster race cars as we’ve gone on this year,” said Busch, who also won the pole for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race, which was postponed from Friday until noon Saturday because of the same storm.

“We started out a little behind. Just right there so close having an opportunity to win each and every week, we just need to bust through and get it to happen. The Snickers car this weekend has been fast, and we’re looking forward to taking this Toyota Camry to Victory Lane here in Kentucky.”

Matt Kenseth, the 2013 Kentucky winner, was third fastest in the decisive second round, followed by Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin, as Joe Gibbs Racing – winless through the first 17 races – garnered three of the top five starting spots. With Truex second on the grid, Toyotas hold four of the top five positions.

Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and three-time Kentucky winner Brad Keselowski will take the green flag from positions six through 10, respectively.

Series leader Kyle Larson, who was fastest in qualifying trim during final practice, will start 40th, after his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet failed to clear pre-qualifying inspection in time to run a lap in the first round.

“We will be fine from the back,” Larson said. “Our Target Chevy was really good today, I thought, in race trim – better than I’ve ever felt at Kentucky.

“Obviously, it will be hard to pass, but we also thought the same thing at Texas, and we didn’t get to qualify there, and I cruised right to the front, no problem. So, we will see.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Kentucky

Friday, July 7, 2017