Sudden Plate Monster Stenhouse Wins At Daytona

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has become a plate racing master.

Stenhouse got his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory two months ago at Talladega and then on Saturday night, follows that up with a victory at Daytona.

“This validates what we did at Talladega,” Stenhouse said in Victory Lane.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver got the victory when he passed leader David Ragan after a restart with two laps to go.

Clint Bowyer of Stewart Haas Racing finished second. Ragan fell back to a sixth-place finish.

After the Talladega victory, Stenhouse talked team owner Jack Roush into letting him keep the winning car. So the No. 17 team built another superspeedway car that was just as fast.

“I kept my Talladega car and told them to build a new one,” said Stenhouse, who locked himself into the postseason playoff with his second victory of the season. “They built a Fifth Third Ford that was really fast…

“This is awesome. I’ve been coming here since 2008. I actually came in 2006 one time with Bobby Hamilton Jr., and it’s cool to put it in Victory Lane and get our second win this year. I love it.”

The race was marred by a record 14 cautions

A succession of multicar wrecks crippled or eliminated more than a handful of contenders, the most notable of which was Dale Earnhardt Jr., the pole-sitter who was possibly competiting at historic Daytona International Speedway for the final time.

On Lap 52, Earnhardt felt his right front tire losing air but was trapped in the outside lane. Inadvertent contact from Menard nudged the No. 88 into the outside wall near the entrance to Turn 1, obliterating the top third of the car number on the right side.

Earnhardt lost two laps on pit road but returned to the lead lap as the highest-scored lapped car after eventual seventh-place finisher Brendan Gaughan scraped the wall on Lap 90 to cause the seventh caution. Earnhardt restarted 31st but drove up to sixth before Kevin Harvick blew a tire and spun in front of Earnhardt in Turn 2 on Lap 106.

In a wreck that involved five cars and also eliminated the Ford of Stage 1 winner Brad Keselowski, Earnhardt hit Harvick’s Ford broadside, effectively ending the evening for both drivers.

“I wish we had had a good finish tonight if not a win,” Earnhardt, who is retiring from full-time driving after the season, said. “We were working up in there and having a good time and being aggressive and wearing out the sides of that race car. It just wasn’t to be.”

Ryan Newman, who finished fifth, explained the wreckfest. “Just guys driving over their heads tonight and that is what causes accidents. We didn’t have a single accident in practice. So I guess it was a little bit of the emotion that got in everyone’s way for the race there.”

A second-place finisher at Sonoma last Sunday, Bowyer was already growing weary of the runner-up role.

“This bridesmaid deal sucks,” Bowyer said. “I want to win. We’re in this business to win. That’s what (owners) Tony (Stewart) and Gene (Haas) pay me to do. I’m proud of everyone on the Mobil 1 Ford team.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday, July 1, 2017

(6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 163. (11) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 163. (24) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 163. (23) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 163. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 163. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 163. (32) * Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 163. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163. (17) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 163. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 163. (36) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 163. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 163. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 163. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 163. (31) Darrell Wallace Jr.(i), Ford, 163. (34) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 163. (20) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 163. (4) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 163. (26) Landon Cassill, Ford, 163. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 163. (33) * Elliott Sadler(i), Chevrolet, 163. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 162. (14) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 160. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 157. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, Accident, 154. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 154. (13) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, Accident, 154. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, Accident, 153. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 153. (37) * Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 147. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 113. (1) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 106. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 105. (25) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 73. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 71. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 70. (39) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Engine, 57. (40) DJ Kennington, Toyota, Engine, 14. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Engine, 9. (38) * Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, Engine, 7.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.986 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 17 Mins, 12 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.213 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 14 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 33 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Earnhardt Jr. 0; C. Elliott 1-4; B. Keselowski 5-28; K. Harvick 29-30; B. Keselowski 31-33; K. Harvick 34; B. Keselowski 35; D. Earnhardt Jr. 36; B. Keselowski 37-43; E. Jones # 44-47; D. Hamlin 48; E. Jones # 49-53; D. Hamlin 54-67; M. Kenseth 68-69; T. Bayne 70-71; M. Kenseth 72-78; D. Hamlin 79; M. Kenseth 80-81; K. Harvick 82-85; R. Stenhouse Jr. 86-91; D. Suarez # 92-101; M. Kenseth 102; J. Johnson 103-106; C. Bowyer 107-110; R. Stenhouse Jr. 111-117; M. Kenseth 118-126; R. Blaney 127-135; K. Kahne 136-137; D. Suarez # 138; K. Kahne 139-148; R. Stenhouse Jr. 149-150; T. Dillon # 151-157; D. Ragan 158-161; R. Stenhouse Jr. 162-163.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Keselowski 4 times for 35 laps; M. Kenseth 5 times for 21 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 4 times for 17 laps; D. Hamlin 3 times for 16 laps; K. Kahne 2 times for 12 laps; D. Suarez # 2 times for 11 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 9 laps; E. Jones # 2 times for 9 laps; K. Harvick 3 times for 7 laps; T. Dillon # 1 time for 7 laps; C. Bowyer 1 time for 4 laps; C. Elliott 1 time for 4 laps; D. Ragan 1 time for 4 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 4 laps; T. Bayne 1 time for 2 laps; D. Earnhardt Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,88,21,14,22,95,1,41,20,38

Stage #2 Top Ten: 20,11,48,41,38,4,5,13,43,21