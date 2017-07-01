Home » HEADLINE, NASCAR - Xfinity Series

Rain Halts Xfinity Race

Storm clouds moved in on Daytona International Speedway shortly after the start of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race. (RacinToday/HHP photo by Alan Marler)

Eight laps into Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, rain slowed the proceedings, forcing a caution with Blake Koch in the lead.

With the rain intensifying, NASCAR red-flagged the event after Lap 11 and brought the cars to pit road. After a wait of more than an hour, the sanctioning body postponed the race until noon on Saturday.

The race will be broadcast live on CNBC. Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will take place as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

