Earnhardt Jr. On The Cup Pole At Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr., in what could be his last driving appearance at Daytona International Speedway, will start Saturday night’s race from the pole position.

Earnhardt, who is retiring as a full-time Cup driver at the end of the season, laid down a lap at 190.973 mph in Friday’s qualifying session to net the pole.

After doing so, the four-time DIS winner credited the team of fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott.

“I have to give Hendrick Motorsports a lot of credit,” Earnhardt said, “particularly for me personally it has been the No. 24 (Chase Elliott) bunch. We’ve been kind of pushing each other over the last several years in qualifying at Talladega and Daytona. It’s been a healthy competition. That’s why we win poles and qualify so well at some of these race tracks is a healthy competition within the company.

“Greg (Ives, his crew chief) and all the guys deserve all the credit for the car. I don’t do anything in qualifying except hold the wheel and make sure I don’t hit the apron. The car does everything. A lot of credit to the power and the body man back at the shop. All that stuff is so critical and they did a great job today.”

Starting P2 in the race will be teammate Elliott. His fast lap was at 190.795 mph.

“It was definitely close,” Elliott said. “I’m happy for those guys. It’s so hard to tell when you’re out there making laps how it’s going to be or if you did anything any better. We improved a little bit, I think, from Round 1 to Round 2, which was nice. We just didn’t improve enough. So, we’ll go to work tomorrow. I’m excited for this race. It’s such a cool race here at Daytona under the lights. If you’ve never been here, this is one to come and watch for sure. I think it’s going to be exciting. That guy (Earnhardt Jr., ) starting on the pole is obviously fast and I’ve just got to get in front of him.”

Brad Keselowski (190.287 mph) of Team Penske, Kasey Kahne (190.050) of Hendrick and last week’s winner, Kevin Harvick (190.046) of Stewart-Haas completed the top five.

“We didn’t have a lot of practice time and we we’re really concentrating on our race trim. We’ll be OK,” Keselowski said. “It was a good track for us last year and hoping to make it a great track tomorrow night. We’ll be fast. We know the Fords are fast at these types of tracks. We’re at high rpm, restrictor plate, low drag tracks and I think it will be really important tomorrow night to make the most of that.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Friday, June 30, 2017