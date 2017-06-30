Earnhardt Jr. On The Cup Pole At Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr., in what could be his last driving appearance at Daytona International Speedway, will start Saturday night’s race from the pole position.
Earnhardt, who is retiring as a full-time Cup driver at the end of the season, laid down a lap at 190.973 mph in Friday’s qualifying session to net the pole.
After doing so, the four-time DIS winner credited the team of fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott.
“I have to give Hendrick Motorsports a lot of credit,” Earnhardt said, “particularly for me personally it has been the No. 24 (Chase Elliott) bunch. We’ve been kind of pushing each other over the last several years in qualifying at Talladega and Daytona. It’s been a healthy competition. That’s why we win poles and qualify so well at some of these race tracks is a healthy competition within the company.
“Greg (Ives, his crew chief) and all the guys deserve all the credit for the car. I don’t do anything in qualifying except hold the wheel and make sure I don’t hit the apron. The car does everything. A lot of credit to the power and the body man back at the shop. All that stuff is so critical and they did a great job today.”
Starting P2 in the race will be teammate Elliott. His fast lap was at 190.795 mph.
“It was definitely close,” Elliott said. “I’m happy for those guys. It’s so hard to tell when you’re out there making laps how it’s going to be or if you did anything any better. We improved a little bit, I think, from Round 1 to Round 2, which was nice. We just didn’t improve enough. So, we’ll go to work tomorrow. I’m excited for this race. It’s such a cool race here at Daytona under the lights. If you’ve never been here, this is one to come and watch for sure. I think it’s going to be exciting. That guy (Earnhardt Jr., ) starting on the pole is obviously fast and I’ve just got to get in front of him.”
Brad Keselowski (190.287 mph) of Team Penske, Kasey Kahne (190.050) of Hendrick and last week’s winner, Kevin Harvick (190.046) of Stewart-Haas completed the top five.
“We didn’t have a lot of practice time and we we’re really concentrating on our race trim. We’ll be OK,” Keselowski said. “It was a good track for us last year and hoping to make it a great track tomorrow night. We’ll be fast. We know the Fords are fast at these types of tracks. We’re at high rpm, restrictor plate, low drag tracks and I think it will be really important tomorrow night to make the most of that.”
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Florida
Friday, June 30, 2017
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 190.973 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190.795 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.287 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 190.050 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.046 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 190.006 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 189.921 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 189.849 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.785 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 189.633 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 189.530 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 189.450 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 189.302 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 189.223 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 189.199 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189.060 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 188.980 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.885 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.842 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 188.561 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188.513 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 188.458 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 188.419 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 188.273 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188.225 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 188.218 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 187.758 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 187.668 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 187.621 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 187.340 mph.
- (43) Darrell Wallace Jr.(i), Ford, 186.935 mph.
- (75) Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 186.726 mph.
- (7) Elliott Sadler(i), Chevrolet, 186.718 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 186.158 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 185.628 mph.
- (23) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 185.456 mph.
- (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 184.627 mph.
- (83) Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, 183.438 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 181.496 mph.
- (15) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 0.000 mph.
