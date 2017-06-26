Healthy Torrence Rolls On In Norwalk

A “mild heart attack” generously is defined as one suffered by someone other than yourself. So, one year after such a life-threatening medical issue forced him into the role of reluctant spectator, Steve Torrence won his Top Fuel-leading fourth event of the season Sunday via a final-round, hole shot pass to cap in the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio.

Torrence secured his career-best fourth victory of the season with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.743-seconds at 331.45 mph in his Capco Contractors dragster. Torrence trailered pole-sitter Doug Kalitta, who ran 3.736-seconds at 331.36 in his Mac Tools dragster. Torrence emerged victorious for the first time since the Summernationals in Englishtown, N.J., and now has reached six final rounds this season _with all six coming over the past eight events.

“I knew I left good on the tree but I could tell it would just be a coin toss who got it, and fortunately I was able to come out ahead,” said Torrence, a 34-year-old resident of Kilgore, Texas. “It’s been a great season so far and we’re hoping to keep this momentum going. We just need to keep our head down and work hard so that we can reach our goals as a team.”

“Fast” Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were winners in their respective categories at the 12th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Torrence sat out last year’s race in Norwalk after undergoing a medical procedure resulting from a “mild heart attack” suffered coming out of a particularly strenuous workout session at a gym near his Texas home.

“I had to follow last year on the internet,” Torrence said. “This is a lot better. I’ve just gotta say again that my guys are THE best in the business. They prove it every week. I had a great car again in either lane and in any conditions and you can’t ask for more than that. I just hate that we’re not racing next week. You don’t get on many runs like this one, especially against the people who are out here. It’s tough.

“So, we’re gonna celebrate this one pretty good and then get ready for Chicago and the Western Swing and Indy. We’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing. It’s been working so far.”

Torrence qualified third and defeated Troy Coughlin Jr., Clay Millican and Brittany Force en route to victory. Kalitta knocked off Troy Buff, eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher and Leah Pritchett before reaching his second final round of the season.

Torrence’s win over Kalitta was a 0.004-second blur that made the West Texan a four-time tour winner for the first time since he founded Torrence Racing in 2012. The victory also enabled Torrence to extend his point lead over Pritchett with only six races remaining until the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Torrence’s 0.051-0.062-second starting line advantage put him back in the Winners’ Circle at Summit Equipment Racing Equipment Motorsport Park despite a narrow performance deficit (3.743-seconds to Kalitta’s 3.736). It was the 12th pro victory for Torrence and his fifth in the last 14 races. In fact, when the NHRA touring pros reconvene in two weeks at Joliet, Ill., he will be the only driver among the top four not employed by the Don Schumacher Racing juggernaut. Torrence leads Pritchett by 50 points, three-time/reigning world champion Antron Brown by 81 and Schumacher by 215.

In running his head-to-head racing record to 24-4 over the last eight races (a winning percentage of 85.7), Torrence served a little payback to Millican, last week’s winner at Bristol Dragway, and then beat pseudo-teammate Brittany Force (they share the tuning expertise of Alan Johnson) in the semifinals.

Beckman earned his 26th career Funny Car victory and second of the season with a 1,000-foot pass in 4.073-seconds at 311.85 mph in his Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger R/T to defeat Robert Hight of John Force Racing. The 2009 world champion, Hight ran an aborted 6.673 at 98.53 in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevy Camaro SS. This was Beckman’s first win since Englishtown, and his third consecutive final-round appearance.

“We were consistently a bit off this weekend, but we’re definitely happy to earn the victory this weekend,” said Beckman, the 2012 world champion from Don Schumacher Racing. “Now that we’re getting down the track consistently, it keeps our opponents honest and that’s definitely a formula we will continue to use for the rest of the season.”

Beckman qualified ninth and defeated two-time world champions Cruz Pedregon and Matt Hagan (also of DSR) as well as DSR’s Tommy Johnson Jr. before reaching his third final round. Hight reached his second final round after defeating Jim Campbell, Alexis DeJoria and Bob Tasca III.

Beckman remains third in the point standings behind DSR teammate/reigning world champion Ron Capps and Hagan.

Point-leader Butner secured the victory in Pro Stock after covering the quarter-mile in 6.601-seconds at 210.50 mph in his Jim Butner’s Auto Chevy Camaro. Butner defeated Ken Black Racing teammate Greg Anderson on a hole shot after the four-time world champ ran 6.581 at 210.87 in his Summit Racing Equipment Camaro. Butner now has three victories in 2017, and first win since Atlanta Dragway on May 7.

“Today was a great day; we made four pretty consistent runs and my car was good when it needed to be,” Butner said. “It’s one thing to have a good car, but we also had a lot of things go our way to get those win lights today.”

Butner, who posted the second-best qualifying time, defeated Val Smeland, Vincent Nobile and John Gaydosh Jr. en route to his fifth final round of 2017. Anderson earned his sixth final round appearance by defeating Mark Hogan, 2012 world champion Allen Johnson and teammate/three-time world champ Jason Line.

Butner also added to his point lead, becoming the first three-race winner among the “Factory Hot Rod” drivers this season. Anderson remains in second place with his fourth runnerup appearance of the year.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Tonglet emerged victorious with a quarter-mile pass in 6.824-seconds at 195.76 mph aboard his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to defeat Matt Smith’s pass of 6.882 at 195.31 aboard his Victory Polaris Magnum. Tonglet, the 2010 world champion, notched his 13th career victory and third of the season.

“I didn’t see any win lights throughout qualifying, but seeing them on Sunday is what matters and we’re happy with the results,” Tonglet said. “This is huge for us and our position in the point standings, so getting as many wins as possible is definitely our goal.”

Tonglet now has reached three final rounds in five events this season, winning all three of those appearances. He defeated Melissa Surber, Steve Johnson and Hector Arana Jr. before the final. Smith, a two-time world champ, took on Joe DeSantis, Mike Berry and Scotty Pollacheck before reaching his first final of the season.

Tonglet also moved to first in the PSM point standings, displacing three-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson V-Rod. Krawiec fell to second after a first-round loss.

The season will continue with the Fallen Patriots NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by K&N Filters at Route 66 Raceway near Chicago from July 6-9.

Courtney Force has vowed to bounce back after failing to qualify for the first time in her five-plus year professional Funny Car career at Norwalk, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon. Force had qualified for her first 130 consecutive Funny Car races before failing to crack the top 16 for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

“I guess it was a great run for my team, not having any DNQs until this weekend,” said Force, driver of the Advance Auto Parts Chevy Camaro SS. “We’re bummed-out. Obviously, we expected better out of our car. We even just tried to get any sort of decent run down there, but we’ve really struggled with the track and the bumps in the lanes here for some reason.

“But it’s our own fault for not getting it figured out and not getting it in the field. I tried to pedal it down there in the last run, but it wasn’t good enough to get the car in the field. We’re going to have to turn our focus to Chicago.” The Fallen Patriots Route 66 NHRA Nationals are set for July 6-9 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.

Force, of John Force Racing, had qualified in the top four in all 11 races of the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series before Norwalk. She also had raced to two final rounds, including at New England Dragway, in Epping, N.H., earlier this month. But Force and her team struggled in Norwalk. After overpowering the track in Friday night’s optimum session, the team was determined to simply get down the track in Saturday’s two sessions. But the best Force could run was 4.627-seconds at 176.24 mph in Q3. She had to pedal the Camaro in the final session but fell short with a 5.201-second pass at 194.41 mph.

“We’re going to learn what’s changed in these last few races, what’s killing our consistency,” said Force, sixth in points and only 25 behind Tommy Johnson Jr. of Don Schumacher Racing. “We’re going to have to get it figured out. I stand by my team, and we’re in this together through the highs and the lows. We’re definitely at a low right now but we’re excited to get to Chicago. I’d like to get this DNQ out of the way, move on, find the positive and turn this season around from here on out.”

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. The race is the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Terry McMillen; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Dom Lagana; 11. Pat Dakin; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Ike Maier; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Scott Palmer.

Funny Car _ 1. Jack Beckman; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. Ron Capps; 6. John Force; 7. Matt Hagan; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Del Worsham; 13. Jonnie Lindberg; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Tim Wilkerson.

Pro Stock _ 1. Bo Butner; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Jason Line; 4. John Gaydosh Jr.; 5. Tanner Gray; 6. Vincent Nobile; 7. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Val Smeland; 13. Mark Hogan; 14. Drew Skillman; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Mike Berry; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Chip Ellis; 10. Eddie Krawiec; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Joe DeSantis; 14. Angelle Sampey; 15. Melissa Surber; 16. Angie Smith.

Sunday’s final results from the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.743-seconds, 331.45 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.736-seconds, 331.36 mph.

Funny Car _ Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.073, 311.85 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.673, 98.53.

Pro Stock _ Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.601, 210.50 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.581, 210.87.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.824, 195.76 def. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.882, 195.31.

Pro Modified _ Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.779, 257.09 def. Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 11.743, 69.91.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Jackie Fricke, 23.867, 50.02 def. Chris Demke, Broke.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Andy Bohl, Ford Mustang, 5.631, 248.93 def. Chris Foster, Mustang, 14.250, 59.11.

Competition Eliminator _ Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 7.472, 143.49 def. Larry Morgan, Dodge Neon, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Nick Folk, Chevy Cobalt, 9.963, 108.18 def. Zack Running, Olds Cutlass, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Jeff Strickland, Camaro, 9.942, 102.86 def. Jim Boburka, Camaro, 11.269, 114.61.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Charles Watson, Ford Mustang, 8.190, 165.25 def. Kevin Skinner, Mustang, 10.539, 112.02.

Super Comp _ Nick Folk, Dragster, 8.925, 165.46 def. Tony Helms, Dragster, 8.888, 179.09.

Super Gas _ Rob Kropfeld, Chevy Vega, 27.914, 67.57 def. Trevor Larson, Chevy Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Jeffrey Barker, Chevy Cobalt, 6.599, 203.00 def. Ricky Adkins, Chevy, 6.659, 200.98.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.338, 209.17 def. Kathy Fisher, Dragster, 5.995, 211.56.

AA Gassers _ Brian Spotts, Anglia, 5.551, 125.59 def. Alan Borowski, 5.616, 120.72.

Final round-by-round results from the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Clay Millican, 3.775, 311.63 def. Scott Palmer, Broke; Leah Pritchett, 3.760, 324.12 def. Ike Maier, 8.295, 105.60; Steve Torrence, 3.786, 326.32 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 8.501, 87.48; Brittany Force, 3.772, 324.98 def. Pat Dakin, 3.832, 293.60; Doug Kalitta, 3.749, 329.99 def. Troy Buff, 8.421, 82.77; Antron Brown, 3.768, 323.35 def. Dom Lagana, 3.828, 322.34; Terry McMillen, 3.806, 323.04 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.787, 324.90; Tony Schumacher, 3.789, 326.56 def. Mike Salinas, 7.129, 96.03;

QUARTERFINALS _ Torrence, 3.792, 326.79 def. Millican, 3.872, 312.86; Force, 3.808, 325.53 def. McMillen, 3.859, 291.32; Pritchett, 3.848, 322.04 def. Brown, 5.187, 142.16; Kalitta, 3.782, 325.85 def. Schumacher, 4.099, 232.03;

SEMIFINALS _ Torrence, 3.751, 326.08 def. Force, 8.630, 75.66; Kalitta, 3.768, 328.62 def. Pritchett, 3.800, 314.46;

FINAL _ Torrence, 3.743, 331.45 def. Kalitta, 3.736, 331.36.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.993, 310.27 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 8.596, 84.51; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.913, 329.75 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.101, 307.65; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.349, 216.62 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 14.165, 61.22; John Force, Camaro, 3.930, 326.32 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.942, 322.34 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.032, 318.69; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 326.56 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul/Centerline; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.972, 324.75 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 7.528, 98.54; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.060, 319.82 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.180, 266.11;

QUARTERFINALS _ Johnson Jr., 3.960, 324.44 def. Capps, 3.965, 324.83; Hight, 3.978, 321.73 def. DeJoria, 4.741, 180.16; Tasca III, 4.006, 323.58 def. J. Force, 4.047, 301.00; Beckman, 4.078, 310.84 def. Hagan, 4.152, 275.06;

SEMIFINALS _ Beckman, 4.074, 319.45 def. Johnson Jr., 6.049, 118.22; Hight, 3.925, 328.62 def. Tasca III, Foul/Red Light;

FINAL _ Beckman, 4.073, 311.85 def. Hight, 6.673, 98.53.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.627, 209.43 def. Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.595, 210.37 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.567, 210.64 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.676, 209.26; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.562, 210.50 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 14.694, 58.11; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.558, 210.64 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.790, 130.97; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.579, 210.70 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.759, 198.76; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.570, 211.16 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.814, 203.52; John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.663, 208.01 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 7.212, 149.95;

QUARTERFINALS _ Butner, 6.615, 210.73 def. Nobile, 6.687, 209.95; Anderson, 6.597, 210.90 def. Johnson, Foul/Red Light; Gaydosh Jr., 6.695, 207.18 def. Coughlin, 12.760, 68.65; Line, 6.585, 211.33 def. Gray, 6.599, 210.77;

SEMIFINALS_ Butner, 6.606, 210.34 def. Gaydosh Jr., 6.701, 207.50; Anderson, 6.599, 210.80 def. Line, Foul /Red Light;

FINAL _Butner, 6.601, 210.50 def. Anderson, 6.581, 210.87.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Mike Berry, Buell, 6.950, 192.22 def. Cory Reed, 6.991, 189.31; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.924, 193.43 def. Angelle Sampey, Foul /Red Light; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.853, 195.25 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 22.220, 24.02; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 193.74 def. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.890, 193.93; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.880, 194.80 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.915, 195.96; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.910, 196.13 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.867, 194.69 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.924, 193.16; Matt Smith, 6.849, 196.27 def. Joe DeSantis, Suzuki, Foul /Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pollacheck, 6.905, 194.46 def. Gladstone, 6.904, 193.49; Arana Jr., 6.846, 197.36 def. Hines, 6.925, 193.02; Tonglet, 6.823, 196.22 def. Johnson, 6.962, 182.72; M. Smith, 6.876, 196.50 def. Berry, 6.916, 192.77;

SEMIFINALS _ M. Smith, 6.872, 195.48 def. Pollacheck, 6.969, 186.30; Tonglet, 6.831, 195.08 def. Arana Jr., 6.863, 195.22;

FINAL _ Tonglet, 6.824, 195.76 def. M. Smith, 6.882, 195.31.

Point standings (top-10) following the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 1,071; 2. Leah Pritchett, 1,021; 3. Antron Brown, 990; 4. Tony Schumacher, 856; 5. Doug Kalitta, 781; 6. Brittany Force, 734; 7. Clay Millican, 695; 8. Terry McMillen, 477; 9. (tie) Troy Coughlin Jr., 464; Scott Palmer, 464.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 1,095; 2. Matt Hagan, 946; 3. Jack Beckman, 855; 4. Robert Hight, 809; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 739; 6. Courtney Force, 714; 7. John Force, 683; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 525; 9. J.R. Todd, 508; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 431.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 1,067; 2. Greg Anderson, 941; 3. Tanner Gray, 887; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 820; 5. Jason Line, 781; 6. Erica Enders, 690; 7. Vincent Nobile, 670; 8. Drew Skillman, 575; 9. Chris McGaha, 454; 10. Allen Johnson, 448.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet, 480; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 389; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 325; 4. Jerry Savoie, 322; 5. Andrew Hines, 317; 6. Hector Arana Jr., 314; 7. Joey Gladstone, 278; 8. Matt Smith, 256; 9. Steve Johnson, 219; 10. Karen Stoffer, 217.

Shane Molinari raced to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series victory Sunday at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by the Real Pro Mod Association, was the eighth of 12 events on the 2017 schedule.

The final was a rematch from Bristol Dragway where Molinari defeated Troy Coughlin, who took that event win. In Norwalk, Molinari reversed the outcome for the victory. Coughlin had an early advantage off the line but lost traction past the 330-foot mark. Molinari posted a winning run of 5.779-seconds at 257.09 mph in his S&T Truck Repair Inc. 1968 Pontiac Firebird to the trailing run of 11.743 at 69.91.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s way cool,” Molinari said. “I mean, all my guys worked super-hard and it’s just an awesome feeling.”

Mike Castellana still has an 82-point lead over Coughlin in the championship standings.

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing will next visit Indiana for the 63rd annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

Pro Modified _1. Shane Molinari; 2. Troy Coughlin; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Mike Castellana; 5. Michael Biehle; 6. Shannon Jenkins; 7. Steve Jackson; 8. Jonathan Gray; 9. Eric Latino; 10. Steven Whiteley; 11. Doug Winters; 12. Danny Rowe; 13. Khalid alBalooshi; 14. Sidnei Frigo; 15. Pete Farber; 16. Steve Matusek.

Final Pro Modified round-by-round results from the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

ROUND ONE _ Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.842, 255.00 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 8.170, 113.25; Jonathan Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.835, 249.44 def. Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.933, 247.25; Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.803, 256.21 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.857, 249.49; Troy Coughlin, Corvette, 5.751, 258.42 def. Danny Rowe, Corvette, 6.274, 178.71; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.875, 246.44 def. Steve Matusek, Camaro, Foul/Outer Boundary; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.537, 166.60 def. Pete Farber, Dodge Daytona, 10.185, 93.75; Shannon Jenkins, Mustang, 5.860, 246.66 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 8.083, 109.83; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.914, 248.57 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, Foul /Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Castellana, 5.804, 249.07 def. Jenkins, 5.857, 247.07; Smith, 6.354, 227.50 def. Gray, 19.662, 39.45; Molinari, 5.787, 257.24 def. Jackson, 6.437, 174.64; Coughlin, 5.729, 258.67 def. Biehle, 5.802, 256.11;

SEMIFINALS _ Molinari, 5.839, 254.42 def. Smith, 5.862, 247.70; Coughlin, 5.745, 257.33 def. Castellana, 5.903, 248.75;

FINAL _ Molinari, 5.779, 257.09 def. Coughlin, 11.743, 69.91.

Point standings (top-10) following the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals:

Pro Modified _1. Mike Castellana, 659; 2. Troy Coughlin, 577; 3. Shane Molinari, 503; 4. Steven Whiteley, 460; 5. Steve Jackson, 435; 6. Steve Matusek, 400; 7. Sidnei Frigo, 380; 8. Jonathan Gray, 375; 9. Khalid alBalooshi, 305; 10. Rickie Smith, 299.