Harvick Coasts To Victory At Sonoma Raceway

RacinToday.com

Kevin Harvick took the lead with with 22 laps to go and then coasted – literally, to save fuel – to the checkered flag in Sunday’ Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway road course.

The victory was the first of the season for Harvick and it came under caution as Kasey Kahne wrecked on the final lap.

“For us, it’s been OK,” Harvick said of his Stewart-Haas Racing team, which switched from Chevrolets to Fords over the offseason. “We’ve been competitive, we just haven’t got to Victory Lane. We had a couple opportunities to get there but just came up a little bit short.”

Until Sunday.

Before the wreck and caution, Harvick was leading teammate Clint Bowyer by over 8 seconds.

Bowyer finished second in a badly mangled Ford

“I tore the hell out of it,” Bowyer said of a car that was covered with dents and patches. “Just never could get track position. Some of it was self-inflicted, some of it wasn’t. To get a finish like that, you can’t give up. That’s road racing. You got to keep digging.”

Brad Keselowski of Team Penske was third while Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was fourth and teammate Kyle Busch fifth.

The victory was the 36th of Harvick’s career. It was his first since winning at Kansas last autumn and it was his first at Sonoma.

Harvick became the 11th different winner in 17 races in 2017.

“This is worth the wait,” he said.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Toyota – Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

Sunday, June 25, 2017

(12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 110. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 110. (23) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 110. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 110. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 110. (10) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 110. (17) Kurt Busch, Ford, 110. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 110. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 110. (2) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 110. (15) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 110. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 110. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 110. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 110. (20) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 110. (11) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 110. (6) Danica Patrick, Ford, 110. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 110. (9) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 110. (38) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 110. (29) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 110. (26) Billy Johnson, Ford, 110. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 110. (21) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Accident, 109. (30) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 109. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109. (25) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 109. (35) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 109. (34) Boris Said, Chevrolet, 109. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 109. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 109. (32) Alon Day, Toyota, 108. (36) Kevin O’Connell, Chevrolet, 108. (37) Tommy Regan, Chevrolet, 107. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 104. (33) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 100. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Engine, 86. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 30.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.71 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 46 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 6 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 1-9; M. Truex Jr. 10-14; C. Buescher 15-18; A. Allmendinger 19-22; M. Truex Jr. 23-38; D. Hamlin 39; J. Johnson 40-51; D. Hamlin 52-61; Kyle Busch 62-64; K. Harvick 65-66; M. Truex Jr. 67-70; J. McMurray 71; B. Keselowski 72-88; K. Harvick 89-110.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): M. Truex Jr. 3 times for 25 laps; K. Harvick 2 times for 24 laps; B. Keselowski 1 time for 17 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 12 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 11 laps; K. Larson 1 time for 9 laps; A. Allmendinger 1 time for 4 laps; C. Buescher 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 3 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,47,42,21,11,22,6,3,5,14

Stage #2 Top Ten: 48,2,20,11,22,88,21,3,24,31