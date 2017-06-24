Larson Edges Teammate To Win Sonoma Pole

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson edged teammate Jamie McMurray in NASCAR Cup qualifying at the Sonoma road course on Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s race.

The time difference between the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers was .091 seconds.

“The whole lap actually felt pretty bad,” said Larson, who won his third pole of the season, his first at Sonoma and the fourth of his career—a week after winning from the pole at Michigan International Speedway. “I messed up into (Turn) 1 and into (Turn) 2 and was out a little bit too far. Yeah, I felt like I gave up enough (in Turn 11) that I wouldn’t have a shot at the pole.

“I thought maybe I’d maintain and run about the same lap time as the previous run. So I was surprised, and I was happy about that. This is cool to get a pole on a road course at my home state. This is my closest track to Sacramento or Elk Grove where I grew up. I have lots of friends and family here. We’re going to celebrate with the team.”

McMurray was first out in the final round and set the target at 95.204 mph. Of the 11 drivers who followed, only Larson was able to top the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet, and by .091 seconds. That completed a Ganassi Racing sweep of the front row for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race for the third time in team history.

“I was really happy that we were able to run quicker (in the final round) than we did on stickers (new tires),” McMurray said. “And I thought I did a really good job. I don’t feel like I gave up. There wasn’t a corner that stuck out. The first run in Turn 7 I messed up. But overall, it was a really good lap.

“Kyle just got a little bit more. I thought he was going to give it back to me in Turn 11. The lap tracker is painful when you go first. It’s horrible to have to watch that, but that’s cool. That team’s been on a roll, and our whole Chip Ganassi Racing team has been pretty awesome this year.”

Martin Truex Jr. qualified third, followed by Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger. Danica Patrick, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Dale Earnhardt Jr. completed the top 10.

“I overdrove the first 11 corners,” Earnhardt quipped in a tweet after his final-round lap. “Way too aggressive. But still a decent starting spot.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Toyota – Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

Saturday, June 24, 2017