Hot Nemechek Wins In Iowa

John Hunter Nemechek made it two in a row in the Midwest on Friday when he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

The win comes a week after he won at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

“Every one of these guys who works on this team, this is awesome,” said John Hunter Nemechek, who passed Johnny Sauter on the high-side with six laps left.

Sauter settled for second after leading for 72 laps. The series points leader said being passed by Chase Briscoe — who led seven laps before sliding to seventh — had likely already relegated him to a second-at-best finish.

“I got taken to school by Chase Briscoe,” Sauter said. “I think tonight was a second-place finish regardless.”

Sauter retains a 42-point lead over Christopher Bell, who finished fifth after dominating roughly two-thirds of the race.

Nemechek notched his fifth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win. He stood in the fourth position when he and several others emerged from that final, fateful pit stop.

“Somehow it all worked out,” Nemechek said. ”The last strategy call, taking four tires instead of two, there at the end, we kind of had that strategy if a caution came out towards the end we were going to come no matter what, and no matter who came, just because tires were such a big factor.

“It feels really good,” said Nemechek, who earned the pole at Iowa last season and felt a measure of redemption after surging to the win this time. “This is unbelievable for sure. … Restarting fourth there and pushing Johnny into Turn 1, I was kind of in the catbird seat.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Friday, June 23, 2017

(5) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200. (13) Brandon Jones(i), Chevrolet, 200. (10) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 200. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200. (1) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 200. (3) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 200. (11) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 200. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, 200. (7) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 200. (14) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 199. (15) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 199. (20) Scott Lagasse Jr.(i), Chevrolet, 196. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 195. (19) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 193. (18) Trey Hutchens, Chevrolet, 192. (29) Wendell Chavous #, Chevrolet, 191. (22) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 185. (12) Matt Crafton, Toyota, Accident, 184. (8) Ryan Truex, Toyota, Overheating, 166. (32) Mike Senica, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 143. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Transmission, 126. (17) Austin Self, Toyota, Accident, 124. (16) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, Accident, 116. (28) Bryce Napier, Chevrolet, Engine, 98. (24) Kyle Donahue, Chevrolet, Engine, 68. (31) Ted Minor, Chevrolet, Brakes, 26. (26) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, Brakes, 24. (21) TJ Bell, Chevrolet, Electrical, 15. (25) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, Electrical, 12. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 3. (30) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Oil Pump, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.493 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 47 Mins, 42 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.652 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N. Gragson # 1-16; C. Bell 17-115; J. Sauter 116-182; C. Briscoe # 183-189; J. Sauter 190-194; John H. Nemechek 195-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bell 1 time for 99 laps; J. Sauter 2 times for 72 laps; N. Gragson # 1 time for 16 laps; C. Briscoe # 1 time for 7 laps; John H. Nemechek 1 time for 6 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,18,21,29,27,16,8,24,98,19

Stage #2 Top Ten: 21,29,8,4,18,16,19,97,88,99