Road Incident Puts Arana Sr. On The Sidelines

Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Hector Arana Sr. underwent major shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss at least the next three months of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Traveling from the 48th annual NHRA Summernationals in Englishtown, N.J., two weeks ago, Arana’s racing trailer had a tire blowout near Hershey, Pa. While trying to change the tire, Arana suffered a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

“Unfortunately, I can’t compete right now,” said Arana, the 2009 world champion who has qualified for the NHRA’s playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. “We’re hoping I can be back on the bike in time for the Countdown to the Championship but we’ll see when it gets closer. I had one tendon completely torn off and two more that had bad tears. I had surgery as soon as possible to get the healing process started.”

While sidelined, the longtime Lucas Oil Racing ambassador will shift his focus to helping son Hector Arana Jr., rider of the Lucas Oil Racing TV Buell. The younger Arana most recently advanced to the Pro Stock Bike final round at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, where he was beaten by reigning world champion Jerry Savoie’s Suzuki.

Arana Sr., 59, hasn’t missed an NHRA national event in almost a decade, but returning to Norwalk, Ohio, for this weekend’s 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will be a morale-booster. Arana scored his first NHRA national event win at Norwalk in 2008 _ and there’s also the $1-for-one pound of ice cream famously sold at the track.

“At least I can eat all the ice cream I want,” Arana said from Norwalk. “I would much rather be racing, but for now I can put all my energy on helping my son with his bike and getting him a win, so it’s not all bad news. How can you go wrong with $1 for a pound ice cream? It gets hot here so you can go get some ice cream and put on a smile.

“I’m happy to be in Norwalk. The facility is awesome and the fans are great. The fans are hardcore drag racing fans. I got my first Wally (trophy) here, so it will always have a special place in my heart.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying sessions are scheduled at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. (EDT), Friday, and 12:45 and 3:15 p.m., Saturday. First round of eliminations begin at 1 p.m., Sunday. NHRA TV coverage on FOX Sports 1 includes original Norwalk programming at 10:30 p.m., Friday, and 6 p.m., Sunday.

Top-10 Pro Stock Motorcycle riders _1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 358; 2. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 356; 3. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 322; 4. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 263; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 250; 6. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 234; 7. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 223; 8. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 186; 9. (tie) Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 167; Angie Smith, Buell, 167.