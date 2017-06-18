Larson Uses Late-Race Restarts To Win Michigan

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson survived a rash of late-race restarts and went on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway oval.

The victory was the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s second of the year and the third of his career. It allowed him to move to the series points lead – five ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

Larson started from the pole and led 98 of the race’s 200 laps.

“Cool to win it,” Larson said while hold his son Owen in Victory Lane. “Great Father’s Day present for myself and all the other fathers out there. My dad’s here today so looking forward to celebrating with him.”

In addition to his two victories this year, Larson has finished second five times in 15 races.

“We’ve been so close to so many other wins,” he said. “This is our second Cup win of the year, but we’ve had six second place finishes. All-in-all, it’s a good season so far and we’ll continue to keep building on what we’ve got.”

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports finished second while Joey Logano of Team Penske was third.

Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing and Larson’s teammate, Jamie McMurray.

Truex Jr. won the first two stages of the race and led a total of 62 laps.

Larson took the lead from Kyle Busch on a restart with 15 laps to go and then jumped to a sizable lead. However, Clint Bowyer clipped the outside wall to bring out another caution – the seventh of the day.

On the ensuing restart, which came with 10 laps to go, Larson was P1 and Elliott was next to him on the low side. But before the lap could be completed, a wreck back in the pack brought out another yellow flag.

The race restarted with five to go and with leader Larson and Hamlin on the front row. Once again, Larson was perfect and jumped to a half-second lead. Moving to second was Elliott. By the time he took the white flag, Larson had a lead of a full second over Elliott and it was over.

Only four drivers led the race.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Michigan

Sunday, June 18, 2017

(1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 200. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 200. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 200. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 200. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 200. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200. (14) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 200. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 200. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 200. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200. (26) Darrell Wallace Jr.(i), Ford, 200. (37) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 200. (16) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 200. (30) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 200. (22) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 200. (20) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 200. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 199. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 199. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 198. (32) * Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 197. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 197. (36) Landon Cassill, Ford, 196. (31) Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, 196. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 195. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 195. (24) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 194. (23) Danica Patrick, Ford, Accident, 190.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 143.369 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 47 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.993 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 1-34; M. Truex Jr. 35-62; K. Larson 63-108; Kyle Busch 109-112; B. Keselowski 113-114; K. Larson 115; M. Truex Jr. 116-126; Kyle Busch 127; M. Truex Jr. 128-150; Kyle Busch 151-185; K. Larson 186-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 4 times for 96 laps; M. Truex Jr. 3 times for 62 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 40 laps; B. Keselowski 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,42,18,11,20,14,21,24,22,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 78,18,42,20,14,4,11,41,24,2