Torrence Racks Up Third Top Fuel Win At Englishtown

RacinToday.com

Steve Torrence secured his third Top Fuel victory of the season to cap the 48th annual NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J.

“Fast” Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were winners in their respective categories at the 10th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Torrence covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.857-seconds at 320.28 mph in his Capco Contractors dragster to defeat three-time/reigning world champion Antron Brown, who 3.932 at 306.74 in his Matco Tools dragster.

Torrence emerged victorious for the first time since winning back-to-back races in at Concord, N.C., and Commerce, Ga., and now has reached the final round at five of the past six events. The win was only Torrence’s second in 24 career matchups against Brown and his third victory in Englishtown.

“All day long I was confident because we have historically done well in Englishtown, since I have won here twice and don’t have that chip on my shoulder,” Torrence said. “Both Antron and I have cars that can win and we know we just have to do our jobs to win. I know my record against him isn’t the best, but it’s always fun to go up against one of my best friends in the final round.”

Torrence qualified second and defeated Smax Smith, Clay Millican and Doug Kalitta on the way to victory. Brown qualified on-pole and defeated Blake Alexander and Brittany Force before reaching his fifth final round of the year. Torrence now trails Brown, of Don Schumacher Racing, by just seven points in the standings. Previous point-leader Leah Pritchett of DSR fell to third after a first-round exit.

DSR’s Beckman earned his 25th career victory and first of the season with a 1,000-foot pass in 4.100-seconds at 312.42 mph to defeat reigning world champion/teammate Ron Capps, who ran 4.143 at 299.66. This was Beckman’s first win since Madison, Ill., in 2016, and first final-round of the season.

“There have been quite a few variables for our team already this season, and we needed to get this win today so we knew that we could do this more often,” said Beckman, the 2012 world champion. “Not only is this our team’s first win together, but a win at the Summernationals in Funny Car is about as cool as it gets.”

Beckman qualified fourth and defeated Jim Campbell, two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon and Courtney Force before reaching his first final of the season. Capps reached his sixth final of the year after defeating 2015 world champ Del Worsham, Alexis DeJoria and 2009 world champ Robert Hight.

Beckman sits third in the standings as the fifth different Funny Car winner of the season. Capps maintained his lead atop the standings with the runnerup result.

Anderson secured the victory in Pro Stock via a quarter-mile pass in 6.613-seconds at 210.44 mph to knock off Vincent Nobile, who ran a 6.665 at 210.21. Anderson now has two victories this season.

“It certainly was a tough weekend but everything worked out for us. This Wally (trophy) is going to my son for getting through high school,” said Anderson, driver of the Summit Racing Equipment Chevy Camaro. “This track has been magical for me; I have a lot of great memories here. To win eight times here makes it a pretty special place.”

Anderson posted the fifth-best qualifying time and defeated Kenny Delco, 2012 world champ Allen Johnson and Ken Black Racing teammate Bo Butner en route to his fifth final round of 2017. Nobile earned his first final round of the season by defeating Drew Skillman, John Gaydosh and five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Anderson, a four-time world champion, now sits second in the point standings to Butner. Nobile sits seventh in the standings after his best finish of the year.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Jerry Savoie emerged victorious with a quarter-mile pass in 6.918-seconds at 192.85 mph aboard his Suzuki to defeat Hector Arana Jr.’s pass of 6.862 at 195.62. Savoie notched his seventh career victory and first of the season.

“I’ve had some struggles earlier in the season, but each win is special because you never know which one will be your last,” Savoie said. “This track has been good to me in the past and we were able to take this one home today and I’m extremely thankful for that.”

Savoie now has reached two final rounds in four events, defeating Cory Reed, Scott Pollacheck and Angie Smith. Arana Jr. defeated Melissa Surber, three-time world champ Eddie Krawiec and Karen Stoffer to reach his first final round of 2017.

Savoie sits third in the Pro Stock Motorcycle standings, becoming the third winner in four events in the category. Arana Jr. is sixth in the standings following his best finish of the season.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 48th NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J. The race is the 10th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Scott Palmer; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Dom Lagana; 10. Terry McMillen; 11. Leah Pritchett; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Smax Smith.

Funny Car _ 1. Jack Beckman; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Courtney Force; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Jonnie Lindberg; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Del Worsham; 12. John Force; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson; 2. Vincent Nobile; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 5. Allen Johnson; 6. Alan Prusiensky; 7. John Gaydosh Jr.; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Tanner Gray; 13. Jason Line; 14. Drew Skillman.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Jerry Savoie; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Karen Stoffer; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Hector Arana; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. LE Tonglet; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Chip Ellis; 11. Melissa Surber; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Andrew Hines; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Steve Johnson; 16. Cory Reed.

Sunday’s final results from the 48th NHRA Summernationals:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.857-seconds, 320.28 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.932-seconds, 306.74 mph.

Funny Car _ Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.100, 312.42 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.143, 299.66.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.613, 210.44 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.665, 210.21.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.918, 192.85 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.862, 195.62.

Pro Modified _ Rickie Smith, Chevy Camaro, 5.884, 247.93 def. Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 5.882, 255.29.

Competition Eliminator _ Frank Aragona, Dragster, 8.282, 112.93 def. Pete Hanratty, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Timothy Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 10.165, 122.14 def. Herbie Null, Camaro, 9.997, 131.01.

Stock Eliminator _ Peter Biondo, Chevy Camaro, 10.372, 126.83 def. Russell Linke, Camaro, 10.703, 123.93.

Super Comp _ Kevin Robb, Dragster, 8.920, 173.03 def. Shawn Fricke, Dragster, 8.911, 169.17.

Super Gas _ Dan Northrop, Chevy Vega, 9.921, 140.71 def. John Labbous Jr., Chevy Corvette, 9.927, 160.96.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Jeff Brooks, Henry J, 6.840, 199.70 def. Ronald Riegel, Chevy Camaro, 7.236, 193.40.

Final round-by-round results from the 48th NHRA Summernationals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Clay Millican, 3.806, 314.31 def. Terry McMillen, 3.926, 307.02; Brittany Force, 3.809, 321.96 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.852, 309.91; Steve Torrence, 3.832, 322.04 def. Smax Smith, 4.837, 177.46; Antron Brown, 3.783, 323.12 def. Blake Alexander, 3.992, 289.32; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 326.79 def. Dom Lagana, 3.865, 319.37; Tony Schumacher, 3.839, 318.69 def. Leah Pritchett, 3.928, 300.26; Scott Palmer, 3.888, 319.67 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.270, 196.82;

QUARTERFINALS _ Torrence, 3.827, 323.27 def. Millican, 7.241, 84.20; Force, 3.838, 316.67 def. Palmer, 3.901, 314.90; Brown, 6.622, 103.10 was unopposed; Kalitta, 3.805, 325.37 def. Schumacher, 3.900, 299.00;

SEMIFINALS _ Brown, 3.789, 324.98 def. Force, 3.932, 279.09; Torrence, 3.827, 322.42 def. Kalitta, 3.854, 319.37;

FINAL _ Torrence, 3.857, 320.28 def. Brown, 3.932, 306.74.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.664, 260.36 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.689, 254.95; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.019, 294.18 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 11.687, 77.47; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.880, 189.10 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 13.961, 64.63; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.082, 306.60 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 23.920, 130.73; Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.722, 243.59 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.829, 206.13; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.048, 316.82 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.242, 228.58; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.010, 319.67 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.949, 182.85; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.013, 317.94 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.044, 314.39;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hight, 4.048, 314.75 def. Johnson Jr., 4.515, 195.05; Beckman, 4.285, 290.94 def. Pedregon, 4.286, 291.76; Capps, def. DeJoria, Foul/Centerline; C. Force, 4.094, 312.28 def. Hagan, 4.374, 268.60;

SEMIFINALS _ Beckman, 9.145, 72.26 def. C. Force, Foul/Red Light; Capps, 4.195, 260.31 def. Hight, 6.302, 107.84;

FINAL _ Beckman, 4.100, 312.42 def. Capps, 4.143, 299.66.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.752, 208.68 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 18.629, 43.74; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.611, 209.82 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.635, 210.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.647, 210.21 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.636, 208.78; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.637, 209.59 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.645, 209.79; Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.806, 182.92 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.941, 207.69; John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.801, 199.70 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.799, 176.12; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.612, 210.28 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.743, 198.50;

QUARTERFINALS _ Nobile, 6.640, 210.37 def. Gaydosh Jr., Broke/No Show; Anderson, 6.611, 210.14 def. Johnson, 6.622, 209.56; Butner, 6.616, 210.14 was unopposed; Coughlin, 6.643, 209.49 def. Prusiensky, 6.715, 207.40;

SEMIFINALS _ Nobile, 6.644, 209.56 def. Coughlin, 6.654, 208.62; Anderson, 6.632, 210.28 def. Butner, 6.648, 209.69;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.613, 210.44 def. Nobile, 6.665, 210.21.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.854, 194.35 def. Cory Reed, 7.169, 182.65; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.942, 191.02 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.960, 195.51; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.817, 196.27 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.978, 192.74; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 196.70 def. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.859, 193.27; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.845, 194.30 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.858, 194.38; Hector Arana, Buell, 6.946, 195.56 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.014, 193.79; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.902, 191.51 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.947, 193.79; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.816, 196.79 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.894, 192.66;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stoffer, 6.894, 192.77 def. Arana, 6.874, 195.73; Savoie, 6.852, 195.45 def. Pollacheck, 6.938, 193.93; A. Smith, 6.942, 192.44 def. Tonglet, 7.257, 194.46; Arana Jr., 6.828, 196.02 def. Krawiec, 6.937, 194.38;

SEMIFINALS _ Savoie, 6.878, 195.14 def. A. Smith, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 6.854, 195.56 def. Stoffer, 6.899, 192.91;

FINAL _ Savoie, 6.918, 192.85 def. Arana Jr, 6.862, 195.62.

Point standings (top-10) following the 48th NHRA Summernationals:

Top Fuel _1. Antron Brown, 878; 2. Steve Torrence, 871; 3. Leah Pritchett, 842; 4. Tony Schumacher, 766; 5. Doug Kalitta, 648; 6. Brittany Force, 609; 7. Clay Millican, 520; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 412; 9. Terry McMillen, 392; 10. Scott Palmer, 380.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 931; 2. Matt Hagan, 802; 3. Jack Beckman, 652; 4. Courtney Force, 648; 5. Robert Hight, 645; 6. (tie) John Force, 587; Tommy Johnson Jr., 587; 8. J.R. Todd, 444; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 427; 10. Del Worsham, 372.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 837; 2. Greg Anderson, 797; 3. Tanner Gray, 758; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 701; 5. Jason Line, 668; 6. Erica Enders, 579; 7. Vincent Nobile, 562; 8. Drew Skillman, 504; 9. Chris McGaha, 421; 10. Shane Gray, 382.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 358; 2. LE Tonglet, 356; 3. Jerry Savoie, 322; 4. Andrew Hines, 263; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 250; 6. Hector Arana Jr., 234; 7. Joey Gladstone, 223; 8. Karen Stoffer, 186; 9. (tie) Steve Johnson, 167; Angie Smith, 167.