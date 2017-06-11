Speechless Hamilton Wins Canadian Pole

Lewis Hamilton was uncharacteristically speechless Saturday after qualifying on-pole for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, but it had nothing to do with out-performing archrival Sebastian Vettel.

Standing before thousands of fans, the Mercedes AMG driver was taken aback when presented a real Ayrton Senna helmet from the Senna family collection for matching his idol’s second-place record of 65 poles. Hamilton now is only three short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.

“I’m shaken. Speechless,” Hamilton said after holding the helmet aloft in its glass case. “I know that Ayrton was for many of you your favorite driver, and he was the same for me. He was the one who inspired me today, so to match him and to receive this is a great honor. To Ayrton and his family, God bless you, thank you.”

Having idolized the Brazilian as a child, Hamilton said it was bizarre to now be level with the three-time world champion. “Literally as a kid I’d come home and say, ‘One day if I’m really lucky and I can get to Formula One I’d want to emulate Ayrton.’ The fact that I’ve now reached him in that area _ I just can’t believe it. Honestly I can’t believe it.”

Hamilton toured the 2.710-mile/14-turn Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in a track-record 1-minute, 11.459-seconds for Round 7 of 20 of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Vettel’s best lap was of 1:11.789-seconds for the Prancing Horse.

“My final lap worked perfectly,” Hamilton said. “I could see my delta picking up and getting excited, but at the time I had no comprehension about the 65th _ I forgot that, it was the here and now. I just want to say a big thank you to my family for supporting me all these years and giving me the opportunity to be here today. I am standing here today, but the work they put in behind me… no one could imagine. But I know.

“I live in an apartment in Monaco, so I don’t have a lot of space for a lot of trophies. But I’ve definitely got space for (the Senna helmet) _ maybe my table centerpiece in my living room so it’s the first thing you see when you come in.”

After being beaten by the Scuderia in practice Saturday morning, Mercedes found something extra for the afternoon. Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took third ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari. Red Bull wasn’t far off the pace, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fifth and sixth, respectively, followed by Williams’ Felipe Massa, the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10.

Meanwhile, American-owned Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen qualified 14th and 18th, respectively.