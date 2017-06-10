Keselowski Posts Late Xfin Win

RacinToday.com

Brad Keselowski used a las-lap of Kyle Larson to win Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway.

Keselowski swept the stages in the 100-lap event but couldn’t get past Larson until he reached the Long Pond straightaway on the final circuit. Keselowski powered off the first turn, down-shifted and blew past Larson before the cars reached the Tunnel Turn.

Justin Allgaier followed Keselowski past Larson and finished second, .615 seconds behind the race winner. Larson finished third, followed by Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez.

Then winning pass in Turn 1.

“I drove by a bunch of cars and just pushed as hard as I could,” Keselowski said of his closing. “It looked like Kyle’s car was struggling just a little bit and he was getting tight in the middle, loose off. He was doing a really good job holding it low so I couldn’t get a run. Just on the last lap, I got on his bumper and got him loose.

“He was trying to do the side draft thing down the backstretch and all the way down the apron. That had to look pretty cool. Hell of a race. Really happy for the 22 team. It’s been a while.”

###

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Pocono Green 250

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 10, 2017

(8) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 100. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100. (6) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 100. (18) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 100. (7) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 100. (11) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 100. (3) Cole Custer #, Ford, 100. (15) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 100. (2) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 100. (31) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 100. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 100. (5) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 100. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 100. (10) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100. (1) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 100. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100. (14) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 100. (26) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 100. (22) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 100. (40) Casey Mears, Ford, 100. (20) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 100. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 100. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100. (12) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 100. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 99. (29) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 98. (30) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 97. (9) Paul Menard(i), Chevrolet, 97. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 97. (37) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 97. (39) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 95. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Engine, 85. (17) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 77. (27) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Clutch, 49. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 16. (38) Carl Long, Dodge, Handling, 12. (28) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 7.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.583 mph.

Time of Race: 01 Hrs, 50 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.615 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Benjamin 1-21; B. Keselowski(i) 22-28; C. Custer # 29-38; B. Keselowski(i) 39-56; K. Benjamin 57-61; B. Keselowski(i) 62-63; K. Benjamin 64-65; D. Suarez(i) 66; J. Allgaier 67-79; C. Custer # 80-83; B. Keselowski(i) 84; K. Larson(i) 85-99; B. Keselowski(i) 100;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Keselowski(i) 5 times for 29 laps; K. Benjamin 3 times for 28 laps; K. Larson(i) 1 time for 15 laps; C. Custer # 2 times for 14 laps; J. Allgaier 1 time for 13 laps; D. Suarez(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,20,42,2,18,7,9,21,3,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,20,00,42,7,48,6,16,19,62