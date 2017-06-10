Brown On Provisional Pole In Englishtown

RacinToday.com

Antron Brown was fastest in Day One of Top Fuel qualifying Friday evening at the 48th annual NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park.

Courtney Force (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also provisional qualifying leaders at the 10th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Brown set the time-elapsed track record with a 3.713-second run at 329.42 mph in his during the second qualifying session, narrowly missing the track speed record of 329.91. He has yet to have a No. 1 qualifier this season, despite his two victories in 2017.

“The track was a lot better than everyone thought it would be, and we just wanted to come out here and get a good lap in before it gets hotter tomorrow ,” Brown said. “ Tomorrow we want to be the best in every round we can, especially being at a track like this that has created so many memories for me.”

Steve Torrence landed in the No. 2 spot of the Top Fuel qualifying with a pass of 3.725 at 326.40 mph as he aims for his second No. 1 qualifier of the season. Doug Kalitta qualified third with a run of 3.733 at 329.75.

Force leads the Funny Car category with an elapsed time track record run of 3.862 at 331.12 in her Chevy Camaro during her second session of the day. She currently has four No. 1 qualifiers on the year, with all four coming in succession between the Las Vegas and Atlanta events.

“Going to the top spot is always great, especially since we’re running a spare car,” Force said. “It’s going to be tough to run the same qualifying numbers because of the hotter temperatures, but it will be important to make sure our car can make two solid runs so we make the most of those qualifying sessions.”

Teammate Robert Hight had the second-quickest pass of the day with a 3.880 at a track speed record 332.43 mph one week after earning his first No. 1 qualifier of the season in Epping. Defending Funny Car World Champion and current points leader Ron Capps qualified third with a 3.883 at 329.67.

Butner holds the Pro Stock top spot after driving to a 6.551 at 211.59. He is looking for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and first since the Topeka event.

“Today is a great day for us since we ran low times twice, and we are happy with the outcome and ready to get out there again tomorrow ,” Butner said. “We hope our position holds up but I know we can improve upon our times tomorrow .”

Rookie Tanner Gray earned the No. 2 spot with a 6.555 pass at 211.59 in his Gray Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro as he chases his second-consecutive top qualifying position.

LE Tonglet finished atop the Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying order with a 6.800 at 195.62 in his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki during his second pass of the day. Tonglet is aiming for his fourth career No. 1 qualifier and his first of the season.

“The success comes from my racing team, and to be able to be a part of a championship race team means a lot to me,” Tonglet said. “It’s been awhile since we have qualified No. 1 so we are going to do whatever we can to make sure we stay in that spot tomorrow .”

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 48th NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Antron Brown, 3.713 seconds, 329.42 mph; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.725, 326.40; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.733, 329.75; 4. Shawn Langdon, 3.734, 326.79; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.763, 323.19; 6. Brittany Force, 3.780, 316.30; 7. Terry McMillen, 3.783, 314.17; 8. Clay Millican, 3.786, 314.53; 9. Leah Pritchett, 3.788, 321.42; 10. Scott Palmer, 3.808, 320.97; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.818, 305.91; 12. Dom Lagana, 3.823, 318.54; 13. Smax Smith, 4.920, 162.72; 14. Blake Alexander, 5.729, 116.80.

Funny Car — 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.862, 331.12; 2. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.880, 332.43; 3. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.883, 329.67; 4. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.907, 328.30; 5. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 3.915, 326.32; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 321.58; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.945, 326.71; 8. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.951, 320.81; 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.957, 324.44; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.961, 323.04; 11. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.979, 319.45; 12. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.022, 318.17; 13. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.048, 320.28; 14. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.093, 307.02; 15. John Force, Camaro, 4.113, 262.44; 16. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 9.553, 86.88.

Pro Stock — 1. Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.551, 211.73; 2. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.555, 211.79; 3. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.559, 210.73; 4. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.567, 210.90; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.578, 211.79; 6. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.589, 210.64; 7. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.601, 211.10; 8. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.628, 208.71; 9. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.637, 210.57; 10. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.655, 211.33; 11. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.659, 207.91; 12. John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.717, 206.61; 13. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.768, 193.71; 14. Val Smeland, Camaro, 11.947, 101.09.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.800, 195.68; 2. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.810, 196.36; 3. Hector Arana, Buell, 6.823, 197.77; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.847, 192.96; 5. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.848, 194.52; 6. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.854, 194.72; 7. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.866, 197.05; 8. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.866, 194.10; 9. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.868, 197.80; 10. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.872, 194.44; 11. Cory Reed, Victory, 6.895, 191.62; 12. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.912, 191.57; 13. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.914, 195.22; 14. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.919, 193.13; 15. John Hall, Buell, 6.980, 191.92; 16. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.044, 192.85. Not Qualified: 17. Chip Ellis, 7.090, 192.30; 18. Angelle Sampey, 7.137, 152.55; 19. Joe DeSantis, 7.331, 176.97; 20. Andy Simon, 7.365, 181.59; 21. James Surber, 7.410, 181.57.