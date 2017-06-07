Dallara To Make New IndyCar Chassis

Longtime INDYCAR partner Dallara Automobili will manufacture the universal bodywork kit that will fit the current Dallara IR-12 chassis for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

The universal kit to be used by all teams next season was a collaboration between INDYCAR and Dallara with the style design support of Chris Beatty, a concept design and 3D animation consultant based in the United Kingdom. The goal was to make the car resemble past Indy car favorites with a sleek, bold look while incorporating the latest technological and safety advancements.

The process of creating the next-generation Indy car began in April 2016 when INDYCAR, sanctioning body for the premier North American open-wheel racing series, set the criteria for potential manufacturers. The design process began in November with hand drawings outlining the car’s general design.

“This has been a collaborative effort from multiple parties, including input from our paddock and fans,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations. “Dallara has been a great partner, and we couldn’t be more enthused with the look, the safety enhancements and the performance objectives of the 2018 car.”

INDYCAR has scheduled the first test of the universal kit’s superspeedway oval configuration for July 25-26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The road-course configuration will be tested Aug. 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the day following the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the 13th race on this year’s Verizon IndyCar Series schedule. Other tests are scheduled for Aug. 28 (at Iowa Speedway) and Sept. 26 (at Sebring International Raceway in Florida).

Dallara has supplied safety cells for the Verizon IndyCar Series since 1997 and been the sole chassis supplier since 2008. It also has supplied, since 2015, the chassis used in Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the top level of the INDYCAR developmental ladder. Dallara will continue to support Verizon IndyCar Series teams through its U.S. headquarters and engineering center a few blocks south of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind.

“(The year) 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of our presence in INDYCAR, and it is a great honor for us to continue our partnership with the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said Andrea Pontremoli, Dallara CEO/general manager. “Our main goal for the new aero kit was to work on the style, trying to maintain the American essence of the car and the series keeping a good level of performance and safety.”

Dallara was founded by its current president, Giampaolo Dallara, in 1972. After working at Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and De Tomaso, Dallara established Dallara Automobili da Competizone in his hometown of Varano de Melegari, Parma, Italy. Since its establishment, Dallara has become world-renowned for its specialty in designing, manufacturing and developing race cars and consulting activities to some of the most important brands in the world.

INDYCAR unveiled first renderings of the 2018 car design Jan. 12 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Additional, more detailed images followed in March and May.

Verizon IndyCar Series teams will still be able to choose between Chevrolet and Honda engines for competition in 2018. As with the current aero kits provided by Chevy and Honda through the end of this season, the universal car will come in two configurations: one for superspeedway ovals and the other for street courses/road courses/and short ovals.

“Dallara has been a great partner for IndyCar racing ever since they first came to the series in 1997,” said Larry Foyt, team president of A.J. Foyt Racing. “They build a very safe car and a lot of drivers can attest to that. INDYCAR mandated a universal aero kit for next season and chose Dallara to build it, which makes a lot of sense to me as we continually look to control costs for the owners and the manufacturers.”

Foyt’s ABC Supply team switched from Honda to Chevrolet after the 2016 season with 25-year-old drivers Carlos Munoz in the No. 14 car and Conor Daly in the No. 4.

“I really like the look of the new car,” said Larry Foyt, son of team-founder A.J., first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. “It has a racy look to me and I think it will have a lot of appeal for the fans. Next season will be an exciting year for us as everyone is starting from ‘ground zero’ with this aero kit, unlike this year when we are trying to play catch-up.”

A key component of the new car is its ability to generate most of its downforce from underneath as opposed to the top side, which differs from the current bodywork kits. The change reduces the turbulence a leading car produces in its wake, improving the chances of a trailing car to make a pass. More passing typically generates more exciting racing.

INDYCAR’s aerodynamic target safety enhancements include side impact structures in the car’s sidepods and repositioned radiators to assist in reducing the severity of side impacts by crushing on impact. Other noticeable features in the new car images include a lower engine cover to provide a more traditional Indy car look. Turbocharger inlets are moving to the inside of the radiator inlet ducts.

The rear wing and front wing main plane are smaller in the new car look, and the centerline wicker from the nose of the car to the cockpit is tapered. The rear wing in the street course/road course/short oval configuration is lower and wider. The fins on the leading edge of the sidepods of the current car will be minimized on the 2018 car.