Johnson Grabs Historic Overtime Victory At Dover

Jimmie Johnson blew past Kyle Larson on an overtime restart, made it to the overtime line on the backstretch before a huge wreck occurred back in the pack and won a NASCAR Cup race for the 83rd time in his career.

The victory was No. 11 for the seven-time champion at the Dover International Speedway Monster Mile.

Larson, who had dominated a big portion of the race by leading the most laps (241) finished second.

Third was Martin Truex, who won the first two stages on Sunday in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Johnson’s win moved him into a tie with Cale Yarborough for sixth place on the all-time victories list. Johnson wore a helmet commemorating Yarborough in the race.

“I was a big Cale Yarborough fan,” Johnson said. “Cale, you’re the man.”

Amazing day, he added. But not for Larson.

“We were both playing games a little bit and he just took off better than I did,” Larson said. “He’s a seven-time champion for a reason and he’s got a golden horseshoe somewhere and he’s really good at executing.”

Johnson, who dogged Larson until he clipped the wall and slowed with just under 100 laps to go, got a break with 70 laps to go when a caution flag waved before he had to pit. When he left the pits during the caution, in third place and two spots ahead of Larson. Ty Dillon, who went to the pits with Johnson, came out first and had the lead when the race restarted with 62 laps to go.

With 43 laps to go and with Dillon leading, Johnson second and Larson third, Larson made a big move past Johnson and then closed on Dillon.

With 40 laps to go, Larson went high on Dillon and took the lead back. Shortly afterward, Johnson moved past Dillon and into second place.

Larson had a multi-second lead over Johnson with four laps to go and appeared headed for an easy win. But David Ragan wrecked with four laps to go to set up overtime.

“Needed it to stay green,” Larson said.

On the restart, Johnson jumped to the lead. Just as he passed the overtime line on the backstretch a huge wreck occurred and Johnson had the win.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Sunday, June 4, 2017

(14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 406. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 406. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 406. (13) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 406. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 406. (3) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 406. (19) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 406. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 406. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 406. (31) Danica Patrick, Ford, 406. (11) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 406. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 406. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 406. (21) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 406. (7) Erik Jones #, Toyota, Accident, 405. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 405. (20) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Accident, 404. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 404. (28) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 404. (36) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 403. (17) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 402. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Accident, 402. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 402. (32) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 402. (26) Joey Logano, Ford, 402. (34) * Ryan Sieg(i), Toyota, 400. (39) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 400. (37) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 398. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 397. (33) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 393. (22) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 391. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 373. (23) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, Accident, 343. (30) Regan Smith(i), Ford, Accident, 329. (38) * Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Handling, 283. (27) Landon Cassill, Ford, Accident, 257. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, Accident, 93. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 66. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 62.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.955 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 52 Mins, 06 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 15 for 72 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-18; R. Stenhouse Jr. 19-21; M. Truex Jr. 22-49; K. Larson 50-80; M. Truex Jr. 81-122; K. Larson 123-146; M. McDowell 147-150; K. Larson 151-194; Kyle Busch 195; K. Larson 196-211; M. Truex Jr. 212-243; K. Larson 244-326; J. McMurray 327-328; J. Johnson 329-332; R. Newman 333; T. Dillon # 334-360; K. Larson 361-403; J. Johnson 404-406.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 6 times for 241 laps; M. Truex Jr. 3 times for 102 laps; T. Dillon # 1 time for 27 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 19 laps; J. Johnson 2 times for 7 laps; M. McDowell 1 time for 4 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 3 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 2 laps; R. Newman 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,42,4,20,48,5,21,77,18,19

Stage #2 Top Ten: 78,48,20,18,42,4,24,21,77,5