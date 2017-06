Larson Dominates Dover

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson started from the pole, led 137 of 200 laps and won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The victory was the third of the season for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in the series.

“Our cars have been really good on both sides, (Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup and Xfinity,” Larson said. “Especially Xfinity, we’ve been extremely good. We’ve done a really good job adjusting to this new (lower-downforce) aero package.

“This is the best car I’ve had here. At a lot of the tracks we’ve gone to, it seems like this is the best Xfinity car I’ve had this time around. Just a lot of fun.”

Finishing second, 1.173 seconds behind was Ryan Blaney, who led 28 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – OneMain Financial 200

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Saturday, June 3, 2017

(1) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 200. (2) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200. (3) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 200. (14) Cole Custer #, Ford, 200. (17) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200. (8) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200. (18) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 200. (6) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 200. (11) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200. (5) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 199. (10) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 199. (23) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199. (26) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 199. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199. (32) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199. (25) Ben Kennedy #, Chevrolet, 199. (22) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 198. (15) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 198. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 191. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 191. (27) Jordan Anderson(i), Chevrolet, Suspension, 188. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Track Bar, 176. (7) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, Power Steering, 175. (13) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Parked, 174. (21) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 170. (24) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 166. (16) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, Steering, 135. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 107. (31) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, Engine, 105. (4) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, Engine, 100. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, Overheating, 99. (30) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Engine, 91. (35) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 50. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Accident, 39. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 13.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.709 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 04 Mins, 05 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.173 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson(i) 1-63; A. Dillon(i) 64-67; K. Larson(i) 68-87; R. Blaney(i) 88-115; D. Wallace Jr. 116-122; R. Reed 123-127; D. Suarez(i) 128-146; K. Larson(i) 147-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson(i) 3 times for 137 laps; R. Blaney(i) 1 time for 28 laps; D. Suarez(i) 1 time for 19 laps; D. Wallace Jr. 1 time for 7 laps; R. Reed 1 time for 5 laps; A. Dillon(i) 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 42,22,20,9,48,1,7,6,21,16

Stage #2 Top Ten: 6,22,1,7,42,9,21,48,11,14