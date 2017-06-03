Sauter Wins Dover Truck Race

RacinToday.com

Defending series champion Johnny Sauter collected the Camping World Truck Series victory at Dover International Speedway on Friday night, beating teen-age GMS Racing teammate Kas Grala to the finish line by .270 seconds.

Key to the victory for Sauter, who leads in series points, was crew chief Joe Shear Jr.’s decision to bring the 39-year-old Sauter to the pits under caution on Lap 118 of 200.

“Joe Shear – what a call that was to try to make it on fuel,” Sauter said afterwards. “We knew that we’d have to make a strategy play, because you just can’t pass. It wasn’t our best-handling truck, but we were able to get a win with it.”

The victory, which followed three straight second-place finishes, was Sauter’s first of the season, his first at the Monster Mile and the 14th of his career.

“Johnny Sauter is a veteran and a champion for a reason,” said Grala, who took plenty of solace from his runner-up finish.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Friday, June 2, 2017

(11) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200. (16) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 200. (12) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 200. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200. (4) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 200. (14) Brandon Jones(i), Chevrolet, 200. (18) Regan Smith, Ford, 200. (21) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 199. (2) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 199. (13) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 199. (1) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 199. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 198. (5) Jesse Little, Toyota, 198. (9) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 197. (17) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 197. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196. (24) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 190. (28) Wendell Chavous #, Chevrolet, Accident, 118. (15) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, Suspension, 115. (7) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, Accident, 96. (20) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, Accident, 91. (23) TJ Bell, Chevrolet, Accident, 89. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, Engine, 82. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 35. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Brakes, 27. (19) Austin Hill, Ford, Accident, 22. (22) Stewart Friesen #, Chevrolet, Accident, 20. (27) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Vibration, 16. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Vibration, 12. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, Electrical, 4. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Brakes, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.133 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 01 Mins, 03 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.270 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Briscoe # 0; R. Truex 1-47; M. Crafton 48-93; B. Rhodes 94-164; C. Briscoe # 165-167; J. Sauter 168-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Rhodes 1 time for 71 laps; R. Truex 1 time for 47 laps; M. Crafton 1 time for 46 laps; J. Sauter 1 time for 33 laps; C. Briscoe # 1 time for 3 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 16,29,97,21,18,88,27,24,8,46

Stage #2 Top Ten: 88,16,27,46,19,97,51,29,21,33