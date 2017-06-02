Busch Leads Gibbs Dover Charge

Kyle Busch will start Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1) from the pole.

Busch laid down a fast lap at 158.954 mph to edge Martin Truex Jr. to get the pole.

With Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez (158.346 mph) earning a career-best third starting spot and Matt Kenseth (158.211 mph) qualifying fourth, the Gibbs cars appear to be gathering some momentum.

“To sit on the pole here means a little bit for us – it gives us a really good pit selection for Sunday and, more importantly, just gives us the track position right off the bat,” said Busch, who won his first Cup pole of the season, his first at Dover and the 20th of his career.

“We know the 78 car (Truex said) is going to be fast – they always are – and one of the guys we’re going to have to race against. There’s going to be many others that are starting farther back that we’ll be racing against, too, before the end of the day, but we’ll work on our Dogs Rule Pedigree Camry tomorrow in practice and make sure we get a good race setup underneath us, so we can hopefully stay up front.”

Truex (158.877 mph), the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leader, qualified second by a razor-thin margin, even though he had an extra half-lap on his tires, having aborted his opening run in the first round of knockout qualifying after his car twitched off the corner.

““Yeah, I screwed up a little bit that first round and got loose going into (Turn 2) and aborted, and then we had to make a re-run,” Truex said. “Maybe cost us half a tenth eventually on our tires, but I don’t think it really did anything. So all in all it was good. Just trying to get it all out the last round.

“You’ve got be aggressive. You’ve got to charge and I just overcharged the entry to (Turn) 3 just a hair and lost a little time there, but all in all it was a good day for the Furniture Row Toyota.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Friday, June 2, 2017