Castroneves Poised To Make Indy History – Again

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is for sending messages. And the “good news” from three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves is that he believes he is poised to join the Speedway’s most exclusive list at the conclusion of Sunday’s running of the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves topped the speed chart during Friday’s traditional final practice with a hot lap in 39.5819-seconds and 227.377 mph around the 2.5-mile IMS oval.

“Today it was just a great way to finish practice like this, show that we have a good car, a good balanced car, and we’re going for the big one on Sunday,” said Castroneves, driver of the No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet.

Castroneves’ 28 laps run Friday served to boost morale in the Penske camp after the Brazilian qualified a disappointing 19th last Sunday at 229.515 mph. Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing is on-pole with a four-lap/10-mile average of 232.164 mph in his No. 10 Camping World Honda.

“One year it happened that Chevy wasn’t with their game, I think it was when Dario (Franchitti) won, and they came back,” said Castroneves, anticipating his 17th Indy 500 start. “Even 2014 when (Ryan) Hunter-Reay won, they came back and did a great job. So our goal is pretty much the same. Qualifying did not work out the way we wanted. We keep working, digging, obviously finding a way. We’re going to fight extremely hard out there and showing a little bit of speed certainly.”

With previous Indy 500 wins in 2001-02 and 2009, Castroneves is looking to join four-time winners A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and Rick Mears as a “Legend of the Brickyard.”

All 33 starters recorded laps during the one-hour session, the last time the cars will be on-track until Sunday morning. Castroneves was followed on the speed chart by Takuma Sato

in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda (226.802 mph) and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan (226.757) in the No. 10 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. A total of 960 laps were completed in the session as teams tweaked race-day setups before Sunday’s 200-lapper.

“The car felt really good, so that was a great sign because it’s just no surprise,” said Sato, who will start from the inside of Row 2. “You don’t want to have any surprises on Carb Day because all the work you’ve done in the last week, this is the result. We have a (good) car and will be ready for Sunday.”

Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion, was fourth at 226.685 mph. Dixon was trailed by Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One World Driving Champion who is skipping the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix to compete in his first Indy 500. Alonso’s fastest of 32 laps run in his papaya orange No. 29 McLaren-Honda-Andretti Honda was 226.608 mph.

“It was very smooth,” said Alonso, who finished the month with 484 laps and 1,210 miles of pre-race preparation. “The car felt the best so far in the last two weeks, so extremely happy with the car. I was there making some moves, some different lines, just to try what I saw in the last three or four days in different medias (videos) from different years, so I was practicing that. I also did in the simulator in the last two or three days, I was putting it in place there.

“Yeah, the car felt great. So extremely happy with today’s car and with this performance. Simple things I am still running behind a little bit, but today I think we put all the ticks in all the boxes and extremely happy.”

Practice was interrupted by two minor incidents. Conor Daly, driver of the the No. 4 ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, made light contact with the inside wall on the front straight to bring out a caution flag. Soon after, 2016 pole-sitter James Hinchcliffe slowed on the back straight when smoke erupted from his No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda. Neither driver was injured.

Live coverage of the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday on ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network. SiriusXM listeners also will have access to a live call on Sirius channel 214, XM channel 209 and on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM’s race day coverage will begin at 9 a.m., with pre-race programming. When the green flag drops shortly after noon, SiriusXM will air the race live in its entirety, followed by a post-race recap and interviews.

###

Will Power’s Verizon Team Penske crew delivered another Miller Lite Carb Day message, winning the TAG Heuer Pit Stop Competition and a $50,000 payday. Power’s No. 12 Verizon crew defeated James Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports lineup in a best-of-three final conducted on pit road.

A purse totaling $100,000 was offered to the 10 participating teams. Hinchcliffe’s crew defeated defending champion Helio Castroneves’ No. 3 Team Penske group in the quarterfinals and Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing crew in the semifinals.

Power’s crew reached the finals by defeating the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports crew of Mikhail Aleshin in the quarterfinals and the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 crew of Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott Dixon in the semifinals.

The competition featured a best-of-three final for the first time. Power’s crew won the first round and Hinchcliffe’s the second before Power’s crew logged the best time of anyone in the contest, 11.619- seconds, in the deciding showdown.

“These guys, all the teams, all the crews on all the cars at Team Penske work very hard in the offseason practicing pit stops and working out,” said Power, who will start ninth on Sunday. “They’re all fit and they’re all ready to go. That was an example of four or five perfect pit stops, no mistakes.”

###

Matheus Leist led all 40 laps to win Friday’s Freedom 100, premier Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires race of the season, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. It was the 18-year-old Brazilian’s first series victory.

The 2016 British Formula 3 champion driving for Carlin in Indy Lights, Leist won by 0.7760-seconds over Aaron Telitz of Belardi Auto Racing.

“I think we had just a perfect car today,” said Leist, driver of the No. 26 Carlin Mazda/Dallara IL-15. “I thought that I would have the hardest race, definitely. We managed it throughout the whole race and now very happy. The car was perfect throughout the whole race, so we managed to keep in front.”

###

They’re going to put Scott Dixon in the movies, sort of. Dixon, pole-sitter for Sunday’s Indy 500 and winner of the 2008 race, will be the subject of a feature-length documentary co-produced by GFC Films and United Pictures Home Entertainment.

The documentary, as yet untitled and scheduled for release in 2018, will focus on Dixon’s dedication, success and will to defy personal limitations during his racing career. Dixon has 40 career Indy car wins, fourth on the all-time list, and is a four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion.

“To see his name near the top of the all-time winners’ list is a testament to the man,” team-owner Chip Ganassi said during a news conference. “Someone needs to know that story and I think we’re very fortunate to have the people interested in making this a documentary.”

Filming will take place at the Indianapolis 500 and other Verizon IndyCar Series events, as well as with CGR’s successful sports car program, of which Dixon is a part at endurance races including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

“I feel very fortunate,” said Dixon, a 36-year-old native of New Zealand. “I’m very passionate about racing, I love driving cars, I love racing and I love racing with the best team in the world. I’m lucky enough to do Indianapolis 500s, INDYCAR races, going to Le Mans.

“I think the story with what we do and how we do it…a lot of people don’t get to see behind the scenes with big races like the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans. It’s going to be really cool. I feel very proud and very special to be a part of it.”

Matthew Metcalfe, whose credits include the soon-to-be-released “McLaren” and “Beyond the Edge,” is the Dixon documentary’s producer. Metcalfe stressed the documentary will reach into the emotional aspects of the sport. “That’s what this film is going to be about,” Metcalfe said, “the will to win, the drive to win, about guts, determination and just sheer hard work.”

“McLaren,” the true story of motorsports legend and engineering visionary Bruce McLaren, was scheduled to make its U.S. premiere in a special screening for motorsports VIPs Friday night at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.

The film recounts the New Zealander’s life from humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in Auckland, to revolutionizing Formula One as the youngest driver to win an F1 race, to his death at age 32 in a racing accident. Featuring interviews from his closest friends and family members, the documentary is an unprecedented window into the life of a true genius.

The film’s rollout will continue with the premiere in Michigan’s Henry Ford Big Screen Experience at Cinetopia Film Festival on June 2. Additional targeted events across the country are being planned throughout the summer, with a digital release scheduled to launch after the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August.

###

Veteran motorsports journalist Holly Cain was recognized as first woman to win the Bob Russo Founders Award for dedication to auto racing during a presentation among her media peers Friday afternoon.

Cain, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2014, currently writes for NASCAR.com. She has spoke candidly about her experiences battling the disease, including her most recent procedure on May 1. Cain also speaks to public groups and helps in cancer research fund-raising projects.

Despite her illness, Cain has continued on the beat. In 2015 she won the National Motorsports Press Association’s Spirit Award in recognition of her positive attitude and achievement in the face of adversity.

Cain’s career includes award-winning tenures at the Tampa Tribune, Seattle Post-Intelligencer and Dallas Morning News. She also wrote for AOL Fanhouse and FoxSports.com and authored the book “Rusty’s Last Call,” on NASCAR champion Rusty Wallace’s final season. She has worked as a senior writer at NASCAR.com since 2012.

Russo, an honored motorsports journalist/publicist/historian, founded the American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association in 1955. As stated on the plaque given to Cain, the award is presented “to an individual who has demonstrated profound interest, tireless efforts and undying dedication to auto racing as exemplified by Russo throughout his lifelong career.” Russo died in 1999 at age 71.

Previous Russo Award winners: 2005, Michael Knight; 2006, Wally Parks; 2007, Chris Economaki; 2008, Bob Jenkins; 2009, Shav Glick; 2010, Bill York; 2011, Bill Marvel; 2012, Paul Page; 2013, the Hulman-George and France Families; 2014, Donald Davidson; 2015, Dick Jordan; 2016 Dan Luginbuhl. A permanent plaque with all the winners’ names is on display in the Speedway’s Fourth Floor media center.

The award was presented to Cain by Marvel, award chairman and longtime friend of Russo.

###

Andy Hall, a veteran publicist who has worked for NASCAR, INDYCAR and currently at ESPN, was announced Friday as winner of the 2017 Jim Chapman Award for excellence in motorsports public relations.

Considered by many as the highest honor in racing PR, the award is named in memory of Chapman _ legendary PR executive and innovator who worked with baseball icon Babe Ruth and was named Indy car racing’s “most influential man of the 1980s.” Chapman died in 1996 at age 80.

The presentation was made by Michael Knight, chairman of the selection committee and one of Chapman’s closest friends. The award is determined by a vote of national media members and is authorized by the Chapman family. PR reps from all forms of motorsports are eligible for consideration.

“The respect Andy has earned with journalists covering many different racing series over the years makes him a very deserving recipient of an award named for Mr. Chapman,” Knight said.

The permanent Jim Chapman Award, currently on display in the Speedway’s Fourth Floor media center, names all the award recipients. The previous honorees:

1991, Michael Knight; 1992, Tom Blattler; 1993-94, Deke Houlgate and Hank Ives; 1995, Kathi Lauterbach; 1996, Mark Spiegel; 1997, Mike Zizzo; 1998, Tamy Valkosky; 1999, Carol Wilkins; 2000-2003, Award not presented; 2004, Doug Stokes; 2005, Susan Arnold; 2006, Kevin Kennedy; 2007, Dave Densmore and Bob Carlson; 2008, Judy Stropus; 2009, Award not presented; 2010, Jim Hunter; 2011, Bill York; 2012, Judy Kouba Dominick and Nancy Wager; 2013, Anne Fornoro; 2014, Jon Edwards and Elon Werner; 2015, Linda Vaughn (honorary); 2015, David Ferroni; 2016, T.E. McHale and Dan Layton.