Harvick on Pole For 600

Kevin Harvick laid down a laps in 27.918 seconds (193.424 mph) to post the fastest time of of qualifying and secure his first-ever pole for the Coca-Cola 600his at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday.

Kyle Busch will start next to Harvick on the front row with a lap at 192.513 mph, which was .132 seconds slower than Harvick.

The pole was Harvick’s third of the season, all having come at 1.5-mile intermediate tracks.

“It was a hairy lap,” said Harvick, who was sixth fastest in the first round of the three-round qualifying session. “I just about spun out in (Turns) 1 and 2 and had to make some adjustments…

“Our cars have been fast this year. We’ve had a lot of speed. We just haven’t been able to put the weekend together. Overall, it shows that we’ve got performance right now, but (the Coke 600) is a long, long day. We’ve just got to put it all together.”

The winner of last Saturday’s Monster Energy All-Star Race, Busch will try on Sunday to become the eighth driver to complete the All-Star/600 double. Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates are still looking for their first victory in a points race this season.

But, in Busch’s view, things are looking up.

“It’s certainly nice to just have the speed right now,” he said. “It showed up when we unloaded it right off the truck. We were pretty quick the first session (of practice). Then guys kind of caught up to us a little bit through the practice.

“Shows that we’ve got performance right now, so we just got to put it all together. It’s a long, long day. Starting up front doesn’t necessarily mean anything right now. It’s just good for pit selection, obviously, and hopefully (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) and my boys, we can get it all tuned up tomorrow and get ready for a great 600 miles.”

Series leader Kyle Larson never got on track to make a qualifying run. His No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet bounced off the wall in Thursday’s opening practice, and repairs to the car impeded its progress through the inspection line.

Time ran out on the No. 42 before Larson could get the car to the grid. As a result, Larson will start 39th in the 40-car field.

“I guess it would be cooler to win from last than from the pole,” Larson said philosophically.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

Thursday, May 25, 2017