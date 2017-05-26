Energized Kanaan Wants To Just Keep On Going

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

INDIANAPOLIS – INDYCAR’s “Ironman” is in no hurry to trade his driving suit for the double-breasted business variety, perhaps as de facto ambassador for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

For sure, Tony Kanaan is 42-years-old and on the backside of a productive domestic open-wheel career. On Sunday, Kanaan will make his 16th Indianapolis 500 start from the seventh position in the 33-car field after qualifying at an average speed of 230.828 mph. As a Row 3 starter, Kanaan automatically is considered among the favorites to win the 101st edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

So, don’t be yanking TK’s chain on the retirement thing.

“Nowadays, it’s kind of weird,” said Kanaan, who fulfilled a boyhood dream when he won the 2013 Indy 500. “It became a common question the past two years for some of the journalists _ when I’m going to retire? And when I get asked that question, it’s like, ‘Is that all you have? That’s all you could come up with?’ I don’t feel old. I feel like I can still go. I’m still fast, I’m still enjoying, so there is nothing that makes me think of that.

“The preparation…I still get excited about it, still get the butterflies in your stomach. Still the night before, you’re a little worried about what’s going to happen. We get to do what we love; you get to the stage that after you win everything that you wanted to win of course you want more. For me, it’s still the excitement.”

Kanaan, who is in his fourth season with Chip Ganassi Racing, won on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval while driving for KV Racing Technology. The native of Brazil _ and racing soul mate of countryman Helio Castroneves of Team Penske _ won the

2004 IndyCar Series championship with Andretti Green Racing. His resume through five races in 2017 features 331 starts, 15 poles, 17 wins, 127 podiums, 211 top-10s, 3,996 laps-led and a record 270 consecutive starts dating to June 2001.

“There is a big possibility somebody else may retire me before I decide to retire,” said Kanaan, driver of the No. 10 Honda. “If I can’t find a team to race, that might force me to a decision. But I definitely don’t feel this way right now. I think it’s a great time to be in the series. We were part of the 100th Indy 500, which is quite a remarkable achievement for me. And I’m celebrating 20 years in the series, so it’s been a long time. It might be time, eventually, but I would say if I could…I would race forever. Because that’s all I know what to do.”

That was evident during last Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout for pole position. Scott Dixon, a four-time series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner, qualified on-pole at IMS for the third time with a four-lap/10-mile average of 232.164 mph that was head-and-shoulders ahead of the Honda and Chevrolet-powered contenders.

“For sure, it was a great accomplishment as a team,” Kanaan said. “We kind of divided the strategy on Sunday and, not because I was going out first, I guess I could help Scott get the pole and that’s what happened. But when I won the 500, I started 12th, so I think it’s just a spot to start if you have a good car. Obviously, you don’t want to start in the back because sometimes trouble happens in the back. But I’m confident that we have a very good car to fight for the win and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Recall that team-owner Chip Ganassi announced last May at IMS that his team would switch from Chevrolet to Honda power beginning with the 2017 season. Ganassi’s four-car team, which also includes Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball, definitely has swung the balance of power to the Honda camp this Month of May.

“I think that’s one of the reasons Chip made the switch from last year,” Kanaan said. “We knew exactly what the Honda had at the Speedway one year ago and we liked what we saw _ and we didn’t like that we didn’t have it. So Chip made the decision. And if you look at our qualifying results from last year, Scott was 13th and I was 19th on the grid. Today we are first and seventh, so it’s an improvement for sure _ it’s the same car, aero kit and engine.”

While downplaying the tag of “ambassador” for the series, Kanaan certainly is eager to

represent.

“I guess over the years I became extremely popular for some reason more than the other guys, so I don’t mind if I can help the series,” Kanaan said during a pre-Indy 500 promotional event Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. “I think I became who I am because of them. So yes, if that’s the title I will really embrace it and try to make sure people know how great of a product we have. Maybe one day I’ll help them to grow the series when I have a little more time.”

Case in point was Tony’s appearance and participation in TMS’ season-ending Speeding To Read championship assembly held in the track’s frontstretch grandstands. E.P. Rayzor and B.B. Owen elementary schools punctuated perfect seasons by being crowned co-champions of the Speeding To Read competition.

Approximately 4,000 students and faculty from seven of the 10 Dallas/Fort Worth schools that competed this year were honored for their entire student bodies meeting the program’s pre-set reading goals through all four turns of the year-long competition.

The group, representing six of the 25 largest school districts in the Metroplex, combined to read 678,887 books during the school year. Since the program began with one pilot school in 2011, 43 schools and more than 23,000 students have combined to read more than 3.6-million books.

Kanaan was joined by rising NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek in handing out trophies and sharing schoolboy memories.

“I’ve never been to this event _ Helio had told me about it _ and when I pulled up and saw the stands I’m like, ‘Are we racing today and I don’t know about it?’ I mean, packed!” said Kanaan, winner of the Bombardier Learjet 500k at TMS in 2004. “And then hearing the numbers. I can’t say I read how many books in my life but it’s a cool event.

“Like I said out there (the assembly), those were the best times of my life. You don’t realize it back then, I think we all can share that. A healthy competition like this, you can see them extremely excited that they won and at the same time they’re learning a lot. They’re committed to becoming somebody in life.

“When I come back here (for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 night race on June 10), I’m pretty sure today we made some extra new fans. Those are the people that we need _ you need the kid to ask the dad to come to the racetrack.” Spoken like an ambassador-in-waiting.

###

Harding Racing will make its first start of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season Sunday, with native Colombian Gabby Chaves occupying the 25th grid spot. The team also confirmed that its second stop will be on Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval during the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 night race on June 10.

The team, which fields the No. 88 Chevrolet, participated in the INDYCAR open test on the repaved and re-profiled TMS surface in April. Chaves has two career starts at TMS, with a best finish of 10th in 2015.

Chaves made seven starts for Dale Coyne Racing last season, with a best finish of 12th in the first road-course event at Belle Isle in Detroit. Chaves, 25, won the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year title for Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, highlighted by a best finish of ninth in the second Belle Isle race. In 2014, Chaves won the Indy Lights championship for Belardi Auto Racing with four wins, including the Freedom 100 at IMS.

Chaves said his newest ride _ and working with Al Unser Jr. as tutor _ is very much a developmental project. “It’s a great job for me,” Chaves said. “I get to have the first say on what I want out of the car. For a young driver to be able to build a team around, it’s a really good spot and situation to be in. It doesn’t go without its drawbacks _ like no teammate or data to work from. But as far as my development and career progression, I think it’s a great time.

“We’re in a position where we can run full-power the whole way and be comfortable with that. We know what we’ve got. We’re going to focus on making our race car as good as it can be. Hopefully I can make the difference.”

Chaves said bonding with Little Al, a two-time Indy 500 champion, has been a revelation. “We’ve had really good chemistry together in practice and qualifying,” Chaves said. “We’ve done a good job helping each other out and helping the team to get the car to go faster. I can only hope we continue this relationship moving on to the future.”

###

Friday is Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS, last time the cars will be on-track and running before Sunday’s 200-lap race. The 33 starters will be allowed one-hour of practice beginning at 11 a.m. (ET). The day’s busy schedule also includes the 40-lap Indy Lights Freedom 100 race at 12:30 p.m. and the TAG Heuer Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge beginning at 1:45 p.m. … IMS President J. Douglas Boles announced that Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and wife Karen will attend Sunday’s race as fans. Pence, a native of Columbus, Ind., served as the state’s governor from 2013-2017. … The official logo for the 102nd Indy 500 will be unveiled at 9 a.m. during a news conference.