Capps Rolls On In Funny Car

Reigning NHRA world champion Ron Capps steamrolled to his fourth consecutive Funny Car victory Sunday during an all-Don Schumacher Racing final at the 29th annual NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Park Topeka in Kansas.

Capps, driver of the Dodge Charger R/T, covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.924-seconds at 321.42 mph to defeat DSR teammate/No. 1 qualifier Matt Hagan in his Dodge. Capps, whose car is tuned by crew chief Rahn Tobler, is the first driver since Robert Hight in 2012 to notch four consecutive wins in a single season.

“I’m just the luckiest dude in the world,” Capps said after defeating Hagan, a two-time world champion. “I had nothing to do with it _ I just stepped on the gas at the right time and held the car together in the right lane. We’ve won a championship for a reason and we’ve won four in a row together for a reason. Everyone just gels together.”

Capps battled past two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon, Courtney Force and Hight, the 2009 world champ from John Force Racing, en route to the final. Hagan, who set both ends of the national record on Saturday with a pass of 3.802-seconds at 338.85 mph, squared-off against Jack Wyatt, J.R. Todd and teammate/2012 world champ Jack Beckman before falling to Capps in the final.

Capps’ 54th Funny Car win extended the native Californian’s point lead to 119 over Hagan.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) also were winners in their respective categories at the eighth event of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule.

Brown, the three-time/reigning world champion from DSR, raced to his first career victory at Heartland Park Topeka, second of this season and 63rd of his career in the Matco Tools dragster. His 1,000-foot pass of 3.709-seconds at 332.75 mph trailered Steve Torrence, who ran 3.836-seconds at 256.70 mph in his Capco Contractors dragster.

“The competition has been so tight that you have to run these cars on-edge every lap,” Brown said. “We kept our head down and stayed poised. We went out there and raced our hearts out. It feels real good to win here at Topeka. I’ve been wanting to win here for so long.”

Prior to the final round, Brown defeated Kebin Kinsley, 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and teammate Leah Pritchett. Torrence piloted his dragster past Mike Salinas, Brittany Force _ who set the national speed record of 333.96 mph _ and Clay Millican to make it to his fourth final round appearance this season.

In Pro Stock, Gray clinched the second Wally of his rookie season when five-time world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. red-lit during the final. Gray powered his Gray Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to a quarter-mile pass of 6.580-seconds at 210.87 mph.

“I felt like I was pretty consistent all day,” Gray said. “My guys gave me a great race car. I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for them. They put a lot of hard work into this new car. There’s no doubt we have a championship caliber team. ”

Gray raced past Drew Skillman, four-time world champion Greg Anderson and Vincent Nobile before entering the final. Coughlin defeated Deric Kramer, 2012 world champ Allen Johnson and the No. 1 qualifier Bo Butner en route to the final.

The 2017 season will continue at the fifth annual NHRA New England Nationals, June 2-4 at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 29th annual NHRA Heartland Nationals presented Minties at Heartland Park Topeka. The race is the eighth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

###

Top Fuel _1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6.Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Kebin Kinsley; 11.Scott Palmer; 12. Luigi Novelli; 13. Mike Salinas; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 15. Pat Dakin; 16.Rob Passey.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Courtney Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Del Worsham; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. John Force; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Brian Stewart; 12. Chad Head; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock _ 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Vincent Nobile; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Jason Line; 8. Drew Skillman; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Dave River; 12. Mark Hogan; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Alan Prusiensky.

Final-round results at Heartland Park Topeka:

Top Fuel _Antron Brown, 3.709-seconds, 332.75 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.836-seconds, 256.70 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.924, 321.42 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.985, 318.92.

Pro Stock _ Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.580, 210.87 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Shawn Cowie, 5.215, 277.54 def. Rachel Meyer, 5.883, 260.66.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ John Lombardo Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.261, 263.05 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 9.229, 111.41.

Pro Modified _ Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.794, 248.48 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.857, 250.64.

Super Stock _ Jason DeForrest, Chevy Cavalier, 9.164, 144.57 def. Pete Peery, Pontiac Sunfire, 9.461, 141.68.

Stock Eliminator _ Jeff Lopez, Chevy Camaro, 9.200, 147.34 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.519, 120.91.

Super Comp _ Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.907, 165.60 def. James Repka, Dragster, 8.883, 167.97.

Super Gas _ Roger Warren, Chevy Corvette, 9.901, 162.22 def. Jim Repka, Chevy Camaro, 9.882, 162.55.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Afton Swanson, Dragster, 6.202, 219.08 def. Larry Piper, Dragster, 6.399, 211.00.

Top Fuel Harley _ Mike Scott, Weekend, 6.318, 223.54 def. Jay Turner, Triple J, 6.339, 221.38.

Final round-by-round results from Heartland Park Topeka:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Clay Millican, 3.732, 304.67 def. Terry McMillen, 3.761, 321.50; Doug Kalitta, 3.731, 329.42 def. Scott Palmer, 3.811, 323.58; Antron Brown, 3.691, 332.34 def. Kebin Kinsley, 3.790, 322.73; Tony Schumacher, 5.895, 193.85 def. Pat Dakin, 10.012, 71.62; Leah Pritchett, 3.707, 326.87 def. Rob Passey, 14.850, 35.15; Brittany Force, 3.698, 333.66 def. Luigi Novelli, 3.986, 288.95; Steve Torrence, 3.707, 332.10 def. Mike Salinas, 4.406, 167.93; Shawn Langdon, 3.722, 329.42 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 4.933, 125.46;

QUARTERFINALS _ Millican, 5.428, 143.41 def. Schumacher, 8.413, 64.85; Pritchett, 3.708, 325.92 def. Kalitta, 3.731, 330.96; Torrence, 3.745, 326.95 def. Force, 3.736, 332.92; Brown, 4.026,275.90 def. Langdon, 4.736, 179.21;

SEMIFINALS _ Torrence, 3.718, 329.34 def. Millican, 3.822, 316.08; Brown, 3.715, 330.15 def. Pritchett, 3.718, 329.34;

FINAL _ Brown, 3.709, 332.75 def. Torrence, 3.836, 256.70.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.833, 338.09 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Chevy Impala, 4.412, 212.16; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.852, 333.99 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Stratus, 5.699, 124.65; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.821, 338.68 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.913, 328.30; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.218, 217.70 def. Chad Head, Toyota Camry, 4.172, 247.97; Del Worsham, Camry, 3.968, 326.87 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.456, 190.83; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.930, 317.49 def. John Force, Camaro, 3.907, 332.34; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.606, 179.02 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 9.778, 81.34; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.938, 329.58 def. Brian Stewart, Mustang, 3.930, 322.96;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hight, 3.895, 332.43 def. Tasca III, 3.910, 325.22; Capps, 3.866, 325.45 def. C. Force, 3.902, 333.00; Hagan, 4.016, 273.94 def. Todd, 5.288, 148.27; Beckman, 3.883, 328.54 def. Worsham, 4.012, 324.36;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.908, 323.97 def. Hight, 6.168, 118.16; Hagan, 3.918, 330.55 def. Beckman, 4.434, 195.65;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.924, 321.42 def. Hagan, 3.985, 318.92.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.583, 210.44 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 9.145, 109.08; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.553, 210.73 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, Foul /Red Light; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.587, 209.39 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.578, 210.67; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.563, 210.67 def. Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.639, 208.84; Greg Anderson, Camaro, def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Broke/No Show; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.557, 211.10 def. Dave River, Chevy Cobalt, 6.707, 205.69; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.556, 210.50 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.832, 202.18;

QUARTERFINALS _ Coughlin, 6.575, 209.23 def. Johnson, 6.634, 209.98; Nobile, 6.581, 210.14 def. Line, Foul/Red Light; Butner, 6.557, 209.95 was unopposed; Gray, 6.575, 209.69 def. Anderson, 6.568, 210.34;

SEMIFINALS _ Gray, 6.577, 210.14 def. Nobile, 16.918, 49.57; Coughlin, 6.576, 210.60 def. Butner, 6.569, 210.18;

FINAL _ Gray, 6.580, 210.87 def. Coughlin, Foul/Red Light.

Point standings (top-10) following the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Top Fuel _1. Leah Pritchett, 721; 2. Steve Torrence, 691; 3. Antron Brown, 680; 4. Tony Schumacher, 673; 5. Doug Kalitta, 539; 6. Clay Millican, 433; 7. Brittany Force, 405; 8. Terry McMillen, 333; 9.Troy Coughlin Jr., 327; 10. Scott Palmer, 276.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 748; 2. Matt Hagan, 629; 3. John Force, 524; 4. Robert Hight, 518; 5. Jack Beckman, 502; 6. Courtney Force, 464; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 461; 8. J.R. Todd, 378; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 360; 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 318.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 670; 2. Greg Anderson, 646; 3. Tanner Gray, 610; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 593; 5. Jason Line, 576; 6. Erica Enders, 423; 7. Chris McGaha, 421; 8. Vincent Nobile, 414; 9. Drew Skillman, 392; 10. Shane Gray, 382.

Stevie Jackson powered to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series win Sunday at Heartland Park Topeka. The weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by the Real Pro Mod Association, was the fifth of 12 events this season.

The deciding round was a rematch from Atlanta Dragway and marked the third consecutive final-round appearance for Mike Castellana. Jackson, however, used a better reaction time to hold off Castellana for the win. Jackson posted a winning time of 5.794-seconds at 248.48 mph to Castellana’s trailing numbers of 5.857/250.64.

It was the second final-round appearance for Jackson, who made his NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Series debut at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway.

“It’s just as special as I thought it’d be,” Jackson said of his first series trophy. “I honestly didn’t think it’d come this quickly. The guys we were racing were an awesome team. We’ve got good funding and really good support behind me. Sheik Abdula is an absolute dream boss to race for. In the good times and bad times he’s with us. Everybody that’s over there in Bahrain, I told you we were gonna get ’em.”

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing will return June 8-11 at the 48th annual NHRA Summer Nationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park at Englishtown, N.J.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented Minties at Heartland Park Topeka. The race is the fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series:

Pro Modified _ 1. Steve Jackson; 2. Mike Castellana; 3. Steve Matusek; 4. Sidnei Frigo; 5. Harry Hruska; 6. Steven Whiteley; 7. Larry Morgan; 8. Shane Molinari; 9. Troy Coughlin; 10. Danny Rowe; 11. Khalid alBalooshi; 12. Mike Janis; 13. Jonathan Gray; 14. Shannon Jenkins; 15. Michael Biehle; 16. Bob Rahaim.

Final round-by-round results from Heartland Park Topeka:

PRO MODIFIED

ROUND ONE _ Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.819, 247.70 def. Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.859, 247.93; Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.831, 249.53 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.839, 245.36; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.698, 252.85 def. Shannon Jenkins, Ford Mustang, 6.221, 180.79; Harry Hruska, Camaro, 5.722, 254.14 def. Danny Rowe, Chevy Corvette, 5.807, 250.13; Sidnei Frigo, Corvette, 5.773, 254.71 def. Troy Coughlin, Corvette, 5.764, 257.58; Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.795, 244.03 def. Michael Biehle, Mustang, 9.082, 99.52; Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.819, 244.83 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.811, 249.67; Larry Morgan, Camaro, 5.868, 250.55 def. Bob Rahaim, Corvette, DQ;

QUARTERFINALS _ Matusek, 5.795, 250.00 def. S. Whiteley, 10.370, 83.18; Jackson, 5.783, 241.93 def. Morgan, 10.774, 80.16; Castellana, 5.722, 252.57 def. Molinari, Broke/No Show; Frigo, 5.790, 254.42 def. Hruska, 9.522, 94.20;

SEMIFINALS _ Jackson, 5.831, 248.02 def. Frigo, 6.826, 150.60; Castellana, 5.773, 250.51 def. Matusek, 5.805, 251.44;

FINAL _ Jackson, 5.794, 248.48 def. Castellana, 5.857, 250.64.

Point standings (top-10) following the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Pro Modified_ 1. Mike Castellana, 498; 2. Steven Whiteley, 320; 3. Steve Matusek, 286; 4. Steve Jackson, 279; 5. Troy Coughlin, 264; 6. Sidnei Frigo, 243; 7. Shane Molinari, 232; 8. Danny Rowe, 225; 9. Jonathan Gray, 215; 10. Michael Biehle, 197.