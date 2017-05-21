Scott Dixon Blasts To Pole For 101st Indy 500

RacinToday.com

New Zealander Scott Dixon added some beef to his Indy car driving resume Sunday when he won the pole for next Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon – who is a four time IndyCar Series champion, a 40-race winner and the winner of the 2008 500 – posted a four-lap average speed of 232.164 miles per hour at the historic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Sunday’s Fast Nine session.

“We knew the conditions were much better today (than in Saturday’s first round of qualifying) and we took a little bit of a gamble trimming out (taking down force from the Chip Ganassi Racing Honda),” he said. “The car was fast.

“I love this place. I love the fans here. You can hear them in the background when the big speeds go up. Man, it’s emotional.”

The last of the Fast Nine drivers to have a shot at Dixon was Ed Carpenter, who was fastest on Saturday.

Carpenter, the Indy hometown hero, took a big swing and ended up with an average speed of 231.365 mph which was only good enough for a P2 start in next Sunday’s 500.

Carpenter, who will start from the middle of the first row of the starting grid, was surprised by the speed he showed both days and pretty happy about his starting position.

“Kind of like yesterday. If you would have told me we would average what I did, I would have thought I’d probably be on the pole,” Carpenter, who has twice started from the pole at the world’s most important automobile race and is also the owner of his Ed Carpenter Racing car, said. “It’s nice to have a Chevy on the front row but when I saw Dixon’s time, I knew it was going to hard to beat.”

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso went out third of the nine drivers and he did it with a brand new Honda engine behind him as engineers found his old engine to be a bit off after warmups Sunday.

The run was impressive for any driver, let alone one who had never raced on an oval before reporting to Indy this May; his average speed was 231.300 mph and it put him on the pole until Alexander Rossi, last year’s 500 winner, knocked him off about 15 minutes later.

After getting out of the car, Alonso said a slight hiccup on the final corner of the final lap kept him from producing an even bigger number. Still, he was wearing a big smile after his run.

“This is the biggest race in the world,” Alonso said, “and I felt that the first time I came here but the circuit was empty so you feel something but now the qualifying arrived and the speed picks up and seeing all the fans and the place getting up to speed and it’s even more amazing. Looking forward to next Sunday.”

He will start in the middle of Row 2 in P5.

Rossi’s four-lap average was 231.487 mph in his Andretti Autosport Honda and it put him on the outside of the front row of the starting grid.

“Lap 2 was not great,” the native of Nevada said, “I could have been better and I’ll be frustrated if I missed by one mph.”

Then came Dixon and about as clean of a run as a driver can post at the Brickyard.

“It feels damn good,” he said after Carpenter came up just short.

Fourth fastest Sunday was Takuma Sato of AndrettiAutosport.

Rounding out the Fast Nine after Alonso were JR Hildebrand, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti and Will Power.

Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport posted the quickest run among those not in the Fast Nine. Late in the qualifying session for the second group, he had a four-lap average at 231.442 mph and will start on the inside of the fourth row – that was a full mph faster than Carpenter’s fast run on Saturday.

(This story will be updated shortly)