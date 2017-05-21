Hagan On Pole In Topeka

RacinToday.com

Matt Hagan raced to the No. 1 Funny Car qualifying position at the NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Park Topeka on Saturday and did it in record fashion.

Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) and Bo Butner (Pro Stock) were also No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the eighth event of 24 on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hagan set both ends of the national record during the Saturday’s first round of qualifying with a pass of 3.802-seconds at 338.85 mph. This is his 28th career No. 1 qualifying position and second of the season.

“We had an amazing hot rod,” Hagan stated. “It’s pretty amazing. This is about as extreme as it gets. 338 miles per hour with a steering wheel in your lap is craziness. We’ve got the conditions, the parts and pieces and the power and the crew that is doing a great job out there. It’s just cool to go out there and get it done.”

Hagan will go against Jack Wyatt in the first round of eliminations.

Courtney Force qualified second in her John Force Racing Chevy Camaro with a pass of 3.815 at 335.23 and teammate Robert Hight took third.

In Top Fuel, Schumacher set the track E.T. record with a pass of 3.660 at 327.90 in his dragster. This is his 83rd No. 1 qualifier of his career, third of the season and second consecutive.

“I think we have a great team,” Schumacher said. “The confidence levels are high. I think we struggled in the last couple of races, to be honest, even though we pulled a few No. 1’s off. We’re just getting it figured out.”

Schumacher’s teammates Leah Pritchett took second and three-time world champion, Antron Brown, is third. Brown set the national speed record of 333.16 early Saturday afternoon.

Schumacher will face Pat Dakin in the first round of eliminations. Pritchett will square up against Rob Passey at the line.

In Pro Stock, Butner has back-to-back No. 1 qualifying positions this season with a run of 6.540 at 210.70. Teammates Jason Line and Greg Anderson followed behind placing second and third, respectively. KB Racing last saw a one, two, three line up at Pomona 2 last season.

“I definitely think my crew hit it that time,” Butner said. “As long as the KB team supports us and as long as those cars are one, two and three; that’s all we care about. We are a very good team and we’re all very supportive of each other.”

Butner will line up against Mark Hogan in the first round of eliminations. Line will see David River at the starting line.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 29th annual NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Park Topeka:

Top Fuel — 1. Tony Schumacher, 3.660 seconds, 327.90 mph vs. 16. Pat Dakin, 9.380, 68.09; 2. Leah Pritchett, 3.667, 330.23 vs. 15. Rob Passey, 8.930, 74.26; 3. Antron Brown, 3.671, 333.16 vs. 14.Kebin Kinsley, 4.205, 204.23; 4. Brittany Force, 3.674, 332.43 vs. 13. Luigi Novelli, 3.998, 283.61; 5. Steve Torrence, 3.677, 331.20 vs. 12. Mike Salinas, 3.828, 307.51; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.700, 328.38 vs. 11. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.809, 321.73; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.711, 329.75 vs. 10.Scott Palmer, 3.780, 325.85; 8. Clay Millican, 3.727, 327.03 vs. 9. Terry McMillen, 3.754, 326.63.

Funny Car — 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.802, 338.85 vs. 16. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Stratus, 4.530, 227.46; 2. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.815, 335.23 vs. 15. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.522, 200.59; 3. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.826, 337.66 vs. 14. Dale Creasy Jr., Chevy Impala, 4.065, 309.98; 4. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.844, 331.77 vs. 13. Chad Head, Toyota Camry, 3.963, 328.14; 5.Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.847, 331.61 vs. 12. Del Worsham, Camry, 3.946, 327.19; 6. John Force, Camaro, 3.850, 332.59 vs. 11. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.915, 320.81; 7. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.861, 325.22 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.886, 326.24; 8. Brian Stewart, Mustang, 3.872,

328.38 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.875, 332.34.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Jim Campbell, 6.181, 113.28.

Pro Stock — 1. Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 210.70 vs. 14. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.791, 202.52; 2. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.547, 210.44 vs. 13. Dave River, Chevy Cobalt, 6.781, 203.77; 3.Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.558, 210.24 vs. 12. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.677, 207.46; 4. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.561, 210.54 vs. 11. Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.622, 207.98; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.569, 209.62 vs. 10. Allen Johnson, Dart, 6.583, 210.11; 6. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.569,209.62 vs. 9. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.582, 210.11; 7. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.573, 210.08 vs. 8. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.581, 210.24.