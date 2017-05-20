Hight On Top In Rainy Topeka

RacinToday.com

Robert Hight emerged as No. 1 qualifier, and with the national speed record in Funny Car, after only one session of time trials due to inclement weather at the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Park Topeka in Kansas.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Bo Butner (Pro Stock) also are No. 1 qualifiers at the eighth event of 24 on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hight powered his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.826-seconds at 337.66 mph to set the national speed record during the lone session.

“We just had killer conditions today,” said Hight, the 2009 world champion from John Force Racing. “You always run big records, big speeds and big E.T.’s here in Topeka. The racing surface is unbelievable. We’ve been creeping up on this for a while; it was just the perfect storm today.”

Friday’s second session was canceled because of a powerful thunderstorm heading toward Topeka. The bad weather should clear out for Saturday, when Hight will be gunning for his 50th career pole.

“We’re looking at low-60s (Saturday), cloudy, and the track’s going to be awesome, probably even better than it was today because there’s going to be more race cars running down it,” Hight said. “It could be quicker and faster. I don’t believe if I don’t run quicker than the 0.826 that I’ll be in here tomorrow night.”

Hight and crew chief Jimmy Prock were reunited earlier this year by team-owner and 16-time world champion John Force, and Hight has shown plenty of speed during their five previous races together. Hight advanced to the final round at Baytown, Texas, and the semis at Commerce, Ga., while qualifying second twice and fourth once.

“We’ve been creeping up on this for a while,” Hight said. “We’ve gone 291 mph at half-track before. If we could put that together with the back-half we just ran, there’s a chance we could go quicker and faster. I’ve spent a lot of years with Jimmy as my crew chief. You just know when these kinds of conditions are there that he’s swinging for the fence.”

Reigning world champion Ron Capps of Don Schumacher Racing is second after his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T ran 3.870-seconds at 325.22 mph. Two-time world champion Matt Hagan of DSR is third at 3.885-seconds and 332.51 mph in his Mopar Express Lane Charger.

Torrence paced Top Fuel with his 1,000-foot pass of 3.682-seconds at 328.54 mph in the Capco Contractors dragster. The Texan is coming off back-to-back national event wins at Concord, N.C., and Commerce, Ga.

“With the weather conditions that we have here it was very imperative to go out and make a good lap,” Torrence said. “We saw quite a few cars go out and smoke the tires and knew the conditions were going to be conducive to go out and run well.”

Brittany Force, also of JFR, and her Monster Energy dragster are second via a pass of 3.730-seconds at 392.02 mph. Three-time/reigning world champion Antron Brown of DSR is third at 3.748-seconds and 326.87 mph in his Matco Tools dragster.

Butner holds the Pro Stock top spot after covering the quarter-mile in 6.613-seconds at 207.78 mph in his Jim Butner Auto Chevrolet Camaro. Butner most recently won at Commerce, Ga., and currently is second in points. “We’ve had a good run,” Butner said, alluding to his first national event victory. “I’ve had a good car and a lot of great support, but our Camaro is fast.”

Five-time world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. is second in his JEGS.com/Elite Performance Camaro at 6.616-seconds and 207.62 mph. Four-time world champ Greg Anderson _ Butner’s Ken Black Racing teammate _ ran 6.632-seconds at 207.21 mph in his Summit Racing Equipment Camaro for third.

Professional qualifying is scheduled to continue at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Harry Hruska is atop the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Heartland Nationals following Friday’s first session of qualifying. Teams completed only one qualifying session due to inclement weather. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by the Real Pro Mod Association, is the fifth of 12 events this season.

Hruska recorded a 5.768-second pass at 255.58 mph in his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

“No. 1 is cool. It’s the coolest Pro Mod race in the world for me because I can only race a few races,” Hruska said. “We’re very fortunate to have a lot of good cars here to race against. I’ve got a lot of experience racing, but never driving and this is awesome. I mean, it’s the awesomest thing ever. All we want to do every week is keep improving. I don’t know what’s going to happen the rest of the weekend, but we’ve got a good start.”

Point-leader Mike Castellana qualified seventh at 5.871-seconds and 247.29 mph. Khalid Al Balooshi sits second at 5.810-seconds and 249.03 mph with Shane Molinari third at 5.837/254.66.

J&A Service Pro Mod Series qualifying continues Saturday at approximately 1 p.m., with the first round of eliminations slated for 4 p.m.

Friday’s qualifying results after the first of three rounds of time trials for the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented Minties at Heartland Park Topeka, fifth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series:

Not Qualified _ 17. Brandon Pesz, 9.151, 96.49; 18. Troy Coughlin, 10.021, 117.15; 19. Bob Rahaim, 10.039, 97.99; 20. Jim Whiteley, 11.512, 94.12; 21. Larry Morgan, 11.744, 74.65; 22. Chip King, 13.252, 69.64; 23. Shannon Jenkins, 15.230, 55.72.