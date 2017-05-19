Young Cindric Having One Large Week

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – For Austin Cindric, the date May 19, 2017 will forever be etched in his memory for two very important reasons. One, the 18-year-old will graduate Friday from high school. Two, he will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cindric’s father, Penske Racing President Tim Cindric, was to arrive from Indianapolis Thursday night so he could attend his son’s Friday morning graduation at Cannon School in Concord. Afterwards, he will return to Indy where the Penske teams are preparing for the Indianapolis 500. Cindric’s mother will celebrate her birthday watching her son compete at the 1.5-mile track.

“I’m usually good at messing up logistics for other people when it comes to racing; just trying to drive too many things on one weekend,” Cindric said with a grin. “It almost makes sense that I’ve got graduation on the same day as race day and it’s my mom’s birthday.

“We went to dinner last night (Wednesday). I decided it was probably better to celebrate her birthday then cause I’m kinda ruining it by making her get all hot and sweaty at a NASCAR track. Even though she loves racing it’s probably not the ideal spot to be. I ran out of things to buy her, so I got her a double knife for peanut butter and jelly. You can flip the blade so you don’t have to go into a drawer and get a second knife. I got her some bread clips, too, instead of having to use ties. Try to make life easier for her.”

After completing graduation at 10 a.m., Cindric will head to the speedway, less than 10 miles away, so he will be there when the garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. with the race at 8:30 p.m.

Cindric plans to further his education, but not immediately.

“In NASCAR, or in many sports or other forms of racing, you only get one true shot at it and I feel like this is it for me,” Cindric said. “I feel like a lot of NASCAR teams don’t look at you when you’re past 20, 21 years old. At that point, you’re still a young guy, but you’re not really THE young guy. I think being 18 and being in the truck series is extremely critical and I need to put every ounce of effort I can into making that better. You can always go back to school. I’m fully prepared to go to college, but racing is my full focus right now.”