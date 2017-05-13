Kyle Busch Is Top Trucker In Kansas

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch visited Victory Lane for the first time in 2017, winning the Toyota Tundra 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on Friday night.

Even though Busch won the first two stages, with just eight laps remaining, it didn’t look like Busch would be in Victory Lane but bad luck struck Ben Rhodes as his engine gave way, preventing Rhodes from his first career victory in the Series.

“Thanks, you know this was a great win for us,” Busch said, “but really it’s a terrible loss for Ben Rhodes. He had this race won. I was trying everything I could to catch him and run him back down. I could gain a little bit on him and then I’d lose a little bit on him and just kind of went back and forth a little bit. That’s a Rowdy Manufacturing chassis and a KBM body on the 27 (Ben Rhodes) truck so we knew it was going to be tough to beat and it was fast and he was one of the guys we had to race with all night long. He did a phenomenal job.

“It’s a tough one to lose that way, I know, because I’ve lost them that way as well. But for him to be racing against us and to be doing an awesome job, man, he raced me clean. He did a great job. He got by me. No issues there with lapped traffic and stuff like that. He did a really good race, so it was fun. It’s cool to see young guys like that have great opportunities and to be fast and to make the most of it. It was a battle there, but this Cessna Tundra prevailed and we got to victory lane ourselves.”

The race saw 15 lead changes among four drivers with Busch leading 91 laps for his second Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway.

Johnny Sauter finished second, his sixth Top-10 finish in nine race at Kansas Speedway. John Hunter Nemecheck finished third, his first Top-10 finish in two races at Kansas Speedway. Chase Briscoe, who won in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race at Kansas Speedway last year, was the highest finishing rookie, finishing fifth.

Sauter currently leads the point standings by two points over Christopher Bell.

The Go Bowling 400 Cup race is Saturday night at 6:30 PM CT and tickets are available.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Toyota Tundra 250

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Friday, May 12, 2017

(10) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 167. (3) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 167. (14) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 167. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 167. (11) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 167. (5) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 167. (7) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 167. (6) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 167. (12) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 167. (16) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 167. (15) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 167. (18) Regan Smith, Ford, 167. (9) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 167. (19) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 167. (21) Austin Self, Chevrolet, 166. (2) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 166. (25) Matt Mills(i), Chevrolet, 165. (20) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 164. (24) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 163. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 163. (23) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, 163. (32) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 162. (8) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, Engine, 160. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 160. (17) Travis Miller, Chevrolet, Vibration, 109. (13) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, Transmission, 84. (28) Jennifer Cobb, Chevrolet, Brakes, 82. (4) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, Clutch, 68. (31) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, Brakes, 29. (26) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Electrical, 27. (29) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, Accident, 21. (22) Stewart Friesen #, Chevrolet, Accident, 16.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.468 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 18 Mins, 34 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.622 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-22; K. Busch(i) 23-42; C. Bell 43; G. Enfinger 44-57; C. Bell 58-70; K. Busch(i) 71-82; C. Bell 83; K. Busch(i) 84-87; B. Rhodes 88-90; K. Busch(i) 91-93; B. Rhodes 94; K. Busch(i) 95-125; B. Rhodes 126-128; K. Busch(i) 129-141; B. Rhodes 142-159; K. Busch(i) 160-167.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Busch(i) 7 times for 91 laps; C. Bell 4 times for 37 laps; B. Rhodes 4 times for 25 laps; G. Enfinger 1 time for 14 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 51,4,21,8,88,16,27,29,98,7

Stage #2 Top Ten: 51,4,27,29,21,98,8,7,16,88