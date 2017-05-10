Corvette Adds Pair Of Winners To Le Mans Roster

American Jordan Taylor and Marcel Fässler of Switzerland have been added to Corvette Racing’s international driver roster for next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Corvette Racing’s 18th consecutive appearance at Circuit de la Sarthe will feature a lineup of six drivers, each with victories in the French endurance classic. Full-season drivers Antonio Garcia of Spain, Jan Magnussen of Denmark, Oliver Gavin of Great Britain and Tommy Milner of the United States will be joined by Taylor and Fässler for the June 17-18 race in a pair of Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C7.Rs in the GTE Pro class.

The group boasts a combined 18 victories at Le Mans, complementing Corvette Racing’s

eight class triumphs since 2001. The team will arrive at Le Mans with three straight victories in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the lead in Manufacturer, Driver and Team points for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class.

“This represents one of the strongest lineups Corvette Racing has fielded for the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Mark Kent, Chevrolet Director of Motorsports Competition. “Just like our full-season lineup, Jordan and Marcel have proven themselves repeatedly on the biggest stages in sports car racing. We are confident they will help give us the best possible chance to win Le Mans for the ninth time.”

Taylor has been a member of Corvette Racing’s Le Mans program since 2012 and was part of the winning effort in 2015 alongside Gavin and Milner. For 2017 he will reunite with Garcia and Magnussen in the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C7.R; the trio placed second in GTE Pro together in 2014.

Garcia and Magnussen won last weekend’s IMSA Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, driving the No. 3 Corvette.

Taylor and brother Ricky have swept all four IMSA events this year with their Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R prototype, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It’s great to head to Le Mans with Corvette Racing for the sixth consecutive year,” Taylor said. “Le Mans is a massive event; the feeling of winning there is unlike anything I’ve experienced. Last year’s race was difficult for all of us but we’re all motivated to go back this time with the goal of contending for another victory.

“I’m looking forward to teaming again with Antonio and Jan. They have been great teammates and helped me learn a lot my first couple of years at Le Mans. Hopefully we can work our way to the top of the podium this year.”

Fässler, who returns to the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C7.R, won at Daytona and Sebring in 2016 with Corvette Racing alongside Gavin and Milner. Those victories helped Corvette Racing sweep the GTLM Championships a season ago. The trio drove together again at both Florida events in 2017.

A three-time overall winner at Le Mans, Fässler also has two additional podium finishes. He drove for Corvette Racing in Chevrolet’s final GT1 race at Le Mans in 2009, but that entry was forced to retire while leading.

“It’s always great to be back with Corvette Racing and Chevrolet, but to return with them for Le Mans is special,” Fässler said. “We both have had a great deal of success at the 24 Hours. My hope and goal is to add to that this year.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business with Corvette Racing at Le Mans. We were leading late in 2009 until our car had to retire. So I very much want to score that elusive Le Mans victory with Corvette. Racing in GTE Pro will be a new challenge. There are many great cars and drivers in our class. It would be a nice result for Olly, Tommy and our team.”

Taylor and Fässler are part of a pre-Le Mans test this week at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Arch-rival Ford scored an historic victory in the GTE Pro class last summer in the manufacturer’s return to Le Mans as American Joey Hand, German Dirk Muller and Le Mans native Sebastien Bourdais put the No. 68 Ford GT in victory lane for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The victory came 50 years after Ford Motor Company’s inaugural win at Le Mans with the original Ford GT40 driven by Bruce McLaren and fellow-New Zealander Chris Amon. Mueller drove the No. 68 Ford GT to victory by more than a minute over the No. 82 Risi Competizione Ferrari driven by Giancarlo Fisichella of Italy.

Corvette Racing will return to IMSA competition for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen, (N.Y.) International on July 2.